Edf: Update on the Flamanville EPR: the reactor produces its first electrons on the national electricity grid

Update on the Flamanville EPR: the reactor produces its first electrons on the national electricity grid

21 December 2024 – EDF teams have achieved the first connection of the Flamanville EPR to the national grid at 11:48am. The reactor is now generating electricity.

Since the first nuclear reaction on 3 September 20241, EDF teams have conducted a series of tests and inspections to gradually increase the reactor's power. Flamanville 3 reactor was connected to the national grid on 21 December 2024 at 11:48am and has produced 100 MW of electricity.

Luc Rémont, Chairman and CEO of EDF stated: "The coupling of the Flamanville EPR is a historical moment for the entire nuclear sector. I would like to salute all the teams who have met the challenges encountered during this project with the greatest tenacity and never compromising on safety. Flamanville 3 joins the three EPRs already in operation in the world, in China and Finland."

Following this initial coupling, in accordance with the startup operations, the phases of testing and of connection and disconnection to the grid will continue for several months, under the supervision of the ASN, until the reactor reaches 100% power.

Starting up a reactor is a long and complex operation. It requires the full mobilization of teams and is carried out at each stage with the highest level of safety and industrial reliability.

The volume of electricity produced from the first coupling until the first scheduled maintenance shutdown and fuel reload (Control Visit No. 1) is estimated at approximately 14TWh.

1 see the press release on 2 September 2024

