AS Silvano Fashion Group Taxonomy report

The management report of the AS Silvano Fashion Group (SFG) 2023 Annual Report did not contain information required pursuant to article 8 of the Regulation (EU) 2020/852 of the European Parliament and of the Council (Taxonomy Regulation) with regard to how and to what extent the activity of SFG is related to the economic activities that according to the articles 3 and 9 of the Taxonomy Regulation are classified as environmentally sustainable.

Hereby SFG discloses the report pursuant to Taxonomy Regulation in accordance with the requirements specified in article 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2021/2178 (Disclosure Regulation).

Pursuant to article 8(1) of the Taxonomy Regulation, SFG is obliged to publish information on how and to what extent the activities of SFG are associated with economic activities that qualify as environmentally sustainable under articles 3 and 9 of the Taxonomy Regulation. An economic activity is considered environmentally sustainable if it complies with the technical screening criteria set out in Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2021/2139 (Climate Regulation) or in Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2023/2486 (Environmental Regulation).

The Taxonomy report contains key performance indicators related to the consolidated turnover, capital expenses, and operating expenses of SFG, in accordance with the methodology for compliance with the publication obligation set out in the Disclosure Regulation. The reportable performance indicators are the share of economic activities that are Taxonomy-non-eligible, Taxonomy-eligible, and Taxonomy-aligned in the sales revenue, capital expenses, and operating expenses.

Definitions

An economic activity is classified as Taxonomy-eligible if the activity is described in the Climate or Environmental Regulation, regardless of whether the activity fulfils some or all of the technical screening criteria set out in those acts. An activity is Taxonomy-aligned if it complies with the technical screening criteria defined in the Climate or Environment Regulation and functions within the minimum safeguards set out in article 18 of the Taxonomy Regulation.

Minimum safeguards are the procedures implemented by the undertaking to ensure compliance with the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises and the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, including the principles and rights set out in the eight core conventions mentioned in the International Labour Organisation’s Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work and in the International Bill of Human Rights.

A Taxonomy-non-eligible activity is any activity that is not described in the Climate or Environmental Regulation.

Method of calculation and background information for key performance indicators

Sales revenue

The denominator includes the sales revenue of SFG (in the Annual Report on p. 26) in accordance with the accounting policies set out in Note 2 to the consolidated financial statements.

SFG has analysed its economic activities and sales for 2023 and has concluded that the entire sales revenue of SFG group is related to Taxonomy-non-eligible activity. Thus, no sales revenue is included in the numerator for Taxonomy-eligible or Taxonomy-aligned activity.

Capital expenses

The denominator includes additions to fixed assets during the financial year before depreciation and any revaluations other than changes in fair value. The following additions are included in the denominator, as set out in Note 13 to the consolidated financial statements - intangible assets (Annual Report p. 50); Note 14 - investment properties (Annual Report p. 51); and Note 15 - property, plant, and equipment (Annual Report p. 52) and right-of use assets (Annual Report p. 53).

In 2023 there were no Taxonomy-aligned capital expenses.

SFG has not identified any capital expenses in its economic activities for 2023 that would be related to Taxonomy-eligible activities. All capital expenses of SFG for 2023 are related to Taxonomy-non-eligible activity. Thus, no capital expenses are included in the numerator for Taxonomy-eligible or Taxonomy-aligned activity.

Operating expenses

The following non-capitalised costs have been included in the denominator in accordance with point 1.1.3.1 of Annex I to the Disclosure Regulation:

research and development costs,

building renovation measures costs,

short-term lease costs,

maintenance and repair costs,

any other direct expenditures relating to the day-to-day servicing of assets of property, plant and equipment by SFG or third party to whom activities are outsourced that are necessary to ensure the continued and effective functioning of such assets.

In 2023 SFG incurred no operating expenses in relation to Taxonomy-aligned or Taxonomy-eligible economic activities. All operating expenses of SFG in 2023 are related to Taxonomy-non-eligible activity. Thus, no operating expenses are included in the numerator for Taxonomy-eligible or Taxonomy-aligned activity.

Assessment of compliance with the Taxonomy Regulation

In order to identify Taxonomy-eligible economic activities, the compliance of all activities of all SFG group companies with the descriptions of activities and NACE codes set out in the Climate and Environment Regulation were assessed. While there is a high degree of overlap between the descriptions of activities related to climate change mitigation and adaptation objectives in the Climate Regulation, according to clause 18 of Commission Notice C/2023/305, for the purposes of adaptation to climate change, only activities carried out in accordance with the undertaking’s climate adaptation plan can be considered as Taxonomy-eligible. As SFG has not put in place a climate adaptation plan, none of SFG’s activities have been considered Taxonomy-eligible from the point of view of adaptation to climate change.

SFG has not identified any activities, costs or portions of revenue in its business that could be classified as relating to Taxonomy-aligned or Taxonomy-eligible economic activities.

Minimum safeguards

In its activities, the SFG ensures compliance with international guidelines and Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises, International Labour Organisation’s Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work and the key ILO conventions, and the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights through the implementation of the due diligence process.

Explanations to report forms

No changes in accounting methods have been made during the reporting period.

The report forms are submitted in accordance with the forms specified in the Disclosure Regulation. The rows and sections not relevant for SFG are marked in black, primarily the Disclosure Regulation, in regard to Taxonomy-eligible but not Taxonomy-aligned activities, leaves it up to each reporting party to decide whether to fill columns 5-17. SFG has decided not to fill these and they are marked in black, which means non-applicable for the purposes of the report. Furthermore, as SFG had no Taxonomy-aligned revenue or costs in 2023, columns 20 (Category (enabling activity)) and 21 (Category (transitional activity)) and rows corresponding to those, have been excluded from the tables for the purposes of simplifying the table layout and making it more user-friendly.





Proportion of turnover from products or services associated with Taxonomy-aligned economic activities – disclosure covering the year 2023

Financial year 2023 Year Substantial contribution criteria DNSH criteria (‘Does Not Significantly Harm’) Economic Activities (1) Code (2) Turnover (3) Proportion of Turnover, year N (4) Climate Change Mitigation (5) Climate Change Adaptation (6) Water (7) Pollution (8) Circular Economy (9) Biodiversity (10) Climate Change Mitigation (11) Climate Change Adaptation (12) Water (13) Pollution (14) Circular Economy (15) Biodiversity (16) Minimum Safeguards (17) Proportion of Taxonomy-aligned turnover, year N (18) Proportion of Taxonomy-aligned turnover, year N-1 (19) Text Thous. EUR % % % % % % % Y/N Y/N Y/N Y/N Y/N Y/N Y/N % % A. TAXONOMY-ELIGIBLE ACTIVITIES A.1. Environmentally sustainable activities (Taxonomy-aligned) Turnover of environmentally sustainable activities (Taxonomy-aligned) (A.1) 0 0% 0% 0% A.2. Taxonomy-eligible but not environmentally sustainable activities (not Taxonomy-aligned activities) Turnover of Taxonomy-eligible but not environmentally sustainable activities (not Taxonomy-aligned activities) (A.2) 0 0% 0% 0% A. Turnover of Taxonomy-eligible activities (A.1+A.2) 0 0% 0% 0% B. TAXONOMY-NON-ELIGIBLE ACTIVITIES Turnover of Taxonomy-non-eligible activities 58 597 100% TOTAL 58 597 100 %





Proportion of capital expenses (CapEx) from products or services associated with Taxonomy-aligned economic activities – disclosure covering the year 2023

Financial year 2023 Year Substantial contribution criteria DNSH criteria (‘Does Not Significantly Harm’) Economic Activities (1) Code (2) CapEx (3) Proportion of CapEx, year N (4) Climate Change Mitigation (5) Climate Change Adaptation (6) Water (7) Pollution (8) Circular Economy(9) Biodiversity(10) Climate Change Mitigation (11) Climate Change Adaptation (12) Water (13) Pollution (14) Circular Economy (15) Biodiversity (16) Minimum Safeguards (17) Proportion of Taxonomy-aligned turnover, year N (18) Proportion of Taxonomy-aligned turnover, year N-1 (19) Text Thous. EUR % % % % % % % Y/N Y/N Y/N Y/N Y/N Y/N Y/N % % A. TAXONOMY-ELIGIBLE ACTIVITIES A.1. Environmentally sustainable activities (Taxonomy-aligned) CapEx of environmentally sustainable activities (Taxonomy-aligned) (A.1) 0 0% 0% 0% A.2. Taxonomy-eligible but not environmentally sustainable activities (not Taxonomy-aligned activities) CapEx of Taxonomy-eligible but not environmentally sustainable activities (not Taxonomy-aligned activities) (A.2) 0 0% 0% 32.7% A. CapEx of Taxonomy-eligible activities (A.1+A.2) 0 0% 0% 32.7% B. TAXONOMY-NON-ELIGIBLE ACTIVITIES CapEx of Taxonomy-non-eligible activities 2 834 100% TOTAL 2 834 100 %





Proportion of operating expenses (OpEx) for products or services associated with Taxonomy-aligned economic activities – disclosure covering the year 2023