Green Builder Media Announces Energy Code Mastery (IECC 2024) Webinar

Lake City, Colo., Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At 2 pm ET on January 15, Green Builder Media will offer its latest webinar with Daran Wastchak, President of Learning Edge LLC. The class will provide a user-friendly look at the key elements of the latest version of the IECC released for 2024, with short detours into the new 2024 IRC, so attendees will leave feeling much more confident designing, building, and inspecting to the latest code requirements.

In 90 minutes you'll learn:

An overview of the key updates to the IECC (and IRC) added to the 2024 versions.

The many possible "pathways" to comply with the IECC? ( If you don’t know these, you may be working much harder than you need to remodeling an existing home or building a new one.)

The specific requirements in cold versus hot climates and climate zones in between?

An overview of energy efficiency tests & inspections called for in the IECC, why they're important, when they are required (and when not), and who can, and probably should, be doing them for your project.

About the Presenter

Daran Wastchak is the President of Learning Edge, LLC, a firm that specializes in residential energy efficiency training and building science consulting. Daran was a key implementer of the EPA’s ENERGY STAR for Homes program for more than 20 years. He has helped solve warranty issues for hundreds of homes that did not properly heat or cool, had high utility bills, poor indoor air quality, and/or were uncomfortable. Daran has trained thousands of individuals on the basics of building science, energy efficiency for buildings, energy efficiency programs, and the international energy conservation codes. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Construction and master’s and doctoral degrees in Public Administration and Policy from Arizona State University.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

