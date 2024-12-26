Borage Oil Market is expected to reach USD 104.34 million by 2034, representing a CAGR of 5.9%. | PMR

New York, USA, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

The borage oil market is expected to be worth USD 55.34 million by 2024. The market is expected to grow from USD 58.95 million in 2025 to USD 104.34 million by 2034, representing a CAGR of 5.9 % from 2024 to 2034.

Market Introduction

Borage oil is an herbal oil derived from the seeds of the borage plant, also known as starflower. Borage oil contains high levels of gamma-linolenic acid (GLA), as well as other fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals. Borage oil is used to treat skin conditions, inflammatory disorders, and cardiovascular and endocrine problems. It is also used as a dietary supplement to treat joint inflammation and rheumatoid arthritis. Borage oil's anti-inflammatory properties stem from its high GLA content. GLA is converted into prostaglandins, which help regulate the immune system and fight inflammation. Borage oil is not recommended for pregnant women or those who have liver problems.

Report Features

Market Data: A thorough examination of market projections and annual sales in USD millions from 2025 to 2034.

Regional Analysis: Comprehensive analyses of all major market regions, including the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and North America.

Company Profiles: Coverage of significant businesses in the borage oil market, such as A.G. Organica Pvt. Ltd., AOS Products Pvt. Ltd., ConnOils by Kraft, Icelandirect, LLC, K.K. ENTERPRISE, and Parchem.

Customization: Get reports tailored to your specific requirements in terms of countries, regions, and segmentation.

Important Players in Borage Oil Market

A.G. Organica Pvt. Ltd., AOS Products Pvt. Ltd., ConnOils by Kraft, Icelandirect, LLC, K.K. ENTERPRISE, Parchem, William Hodgson and Co, Avestia Pharma, Nordic Naturals, Kerfoot Group, Soyatech International, USANA Health Sciences Inc., and O&3 are among the key players in the borage oil market. These companies use strategic initiatives like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to improve their product offerings and enter new markets.

Borage Oil Market Growth Drivers

Expansion of Skincare Industry

With consumers seeking more effective and natural skincare ingredients, borage oil is gaining popularity for its hydrating and soothing properties. Borage oil is being used in cosmetic formulations due to its ability to improve skin elasticity and reduce inflammation. With the continued growth of the skincare industry, the demand for borage oil among manufacturers is expected to increase, propelling the borage oil market forward.

Growth of E-Commerce Sector

The market for borage oil is increasingly being driven by the expanding e-commerce industry. Customers now have easier access to natural health products like borage oil, which is becoming more and more well-liked for its anti-inflammatory and skin-benefitting qualities, thanks to the growth of online shopping. Customers can easily and conveniently buy borage oil in a variety of forms, including oils, creams, and capsules, through e-commerce platforms. Because more people are shopping for health and wellness products online, this accessibility is increasing borage oil market demand.

Borage Oil Market Regional Analysis

North America

Because of a rise in personal spending, North America had the biggest revenue share in the borage oil market in 2024. The demand for natural ingredients like borage oil is rising as a result of people spending more on their health and beauty needs. Therefore, the demand for borage oil is being driven by the increase in spending in North America.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific borage oil market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the expansion of the food and beverage industry. As more consumers seek natural and healthy ingredients in their diets, borage oil is gaining popularity for its nutritional benefits and potential health benefits. The growing demand for natural food products is driving manufacturers to incorporate borage oil into a variety of food and beverage applications, boosting market growth in Asia Pacific.





Borage Oil Market Segmentation

By Nature Outlook (USD Million, 2020–2034)

Organic

Conventional

By Delivery Form Outlook (USD Million, 2020–2034)

Liquid

Capsule

By Application Outlook (USD Million, 2020–2034)

Skin Care

Anti-Inflammatory

Antioxidant

Haircare

Anti-Ageing

By Distribution Channel Outlook (USD Million, 2020–2034)

Online

Retail

Pharmacies

By End Use Outlook (USD Million, 2020–2034)

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Food and Beverages

Animal Feed

By Regional Outlook (USD Million, 2020–2034)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



