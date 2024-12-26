Global Peptide Therapeutics Market to Skyrocket: Estimated Growth at a CAGR of 10.8% to Reach USD 117.4 Billion by 2034: FMI

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global peptide therapeutics market is set to revolutionize modern medicine, with sales projected to surge from USD 42.1 billion in 2024 to an impressive USD 117.4 billion by 2034, achieving a robust CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. This follows a strong performance in 2023, when the market generated USD 38.0 billion in revenue.

Peptide therapeutics have emerged as a groundbreaking innovation in the pharmaceutical industry, offering unmatched precision and safety compared to traditional small-molecule drugs. These therapeutic agents, composed of short chains of amino acids, deliver targeted and effective solutions to complex medical challenges, often where conventional treatments fall short.

The unparalleled safety profile and efficacy of peptide-based therapies are reshaping the treatment landscape across diverse therapeutic areas. Key applications include oncology, metabolic disorders, and infectious diseases, where peptides offer a targeted approach with significantly reduced side effects.

As research and development in peptide technology accelerate, the demand for these advanced therapies continues to rise. The market’s growth is fueled by ongoing clinical trials and the introduction of both natural and modified peptides designed to address unmet medical needs.

With their ability to address challenges that traditional pharmaceuticals cannot effectively tackle, peptide therapeutics are transforming the future of healthcare. This rapid expansion underscores the market’s potential to not only improve patient outcomes but also redefine industry standards for safety and efficacy.

Key Takeaways: Global Peptide Therapeutics Market

Market Value: The global peptide therapeutics market is projected to grow from USD 42.1 billion in 2024 to USD 117.4 billion by 2034 , with a robust CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

Regional Insights:

United States: Expected to register a 3.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

Expected to register a from 2024 to 2034. Germany: Anticipated to grow at a 3.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Anticipated to grow at a during the forecast period. France: Projected to exhibit a 5.1% CAGR , reflecting stronger growth compared to other European countries.

Projected to exhibit a , reflecting stronger growth compared to other European countries. United Kingdom: Estimated to achieve a 3.7% CAGR over the next decade.

Estimated to achieve a over the next decade. China: Forecasted to experience significant growth with an 8.7% CAGR between 2024 and 2034.

Forecasted to experience significant growth with an between 2024 and 2034. India: Predicted to lead regional growth with an impressive 9.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

These projections underline the expanding global demand for peptide therapeutics, driven by advancements in drug development and increased adoption in emerging markets.

“Peptides are no longer just the future of medicine; they are the present, their ability to deliver targeted treatments with fewer side effects compared to traditional pharmaceuticals is driving their adoption across critical therapeutic areas like oncology, metabolic disorders, and infectious diseases. This growth is a testament to the ongoing innovation and investment in peptide research and development.” says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).





Competitive Landscape:

The peptide therapeutics market is highly competitive, with manufacturers prioritizing innovation and enhanced product portfolios. Major players are expanding internationally to boost revenues and establish a stronger presence in developing markets, often through the acquisition of regional companies.

Key strategies include partnerships, agreements, product launches, research sponsorships, and strategic collaborations, all aimed at strengthening market positions and driving growth.

Recent Developments in the Peptide Therapeutics Market:

May 2022 : Bristol Myers Squibb and LOTTE Corporation announced the acquisition of Bristol Myers Squibb's production facility in East Syracuse, New York. This facility will serve as the U.S. base for LOTTE's new biologics CDMO operations.

: Bristol Myers Squibb and LOTTE Corporation announced the acquisition of Bristol Myers Squibb's production facility in East Syracuse, New York. This facility will serve as the U.S. base for LOTTE's new biologics CDMO operations. May 2021: ISSAR Pharmaceuticals unveiled plans to license peptide-based novel chemical entities, protected by a U.S. patent and supported by a pre-IND file, addressing neglected healthcare needs to provide affordable, accessible treatments for better health outcomes.

Key Players of Peptide Therapeutics Industry:

Eli Lilly and Company

Ipsen S.A

AstraZeneca plc Merck & Co. Inc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Novo Nordisk A/S



Browse full Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/peptide-therapeutics-market

Key Segments of Peptide Therapeutics Industry:

By Application:

In terms of application, the industry is divided into cancer, cardiovascular diseases, central nervous systems, metabolic disorders, infections, hematological disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, dermatology, respiratory disorders, acromegaly, and other applications.

By Route of Administration:

In terms of route of administration, the industry is segregated into parenteral route of administration, mucosal route of administration, oral route of administration, and transdermal of route administration.

By Drug Type:

In terms of drug type, the industry is divided into branded drugs, generic/biosimilar drugs.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Middle East and Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report.

French Translation:

Le marché mondial des thérapies peptidiques va exploser : croissance estimée à un TCAC de 10,8 % pour atteindre 117,4 milliards USD d’ici 2034

Le marché allemand des thérapies peptidiques devrait croître à un TCAC de 3,3 % de 2024 à 2034, grâce à des systèmes de santé solides, à des politiques favorables et à l’essor des alternatives génériques, assurant ainsi un leadership continu sur le marché.

Le marché mondial des thérapies peptidiques est sur le point de révolutionner la médecine moderne, avec des ventes qui devraient passer de 42,1 milliards USD en 2024 à un impressionnant 117,4 milliards USD d’ici 2034, atteignant un TCAC robuste de 10,8 % au cours de la période de prévision. Cela fait suite à une solide performance en 2023, lorsque le marché a généré un chiffre d’affaires de 38,0 milliards USD.

Les thérapies peptidiques sont devenues une innovation révolutionnaire dans l’industrie pharmaceutique, offrant une précision et une sécurité inégalées par rapport aux médicaments traditionnels à petites molécules. Ces agents thérapeutiques, composés de courtes chaînes d’acides aminés, offrent des solutions ciblées et efficaces à des défis médicaux complexes, souvent là où les traitements conventionnels échouent.

Le profil d’innocuité et l’efficacité inégalés des thérapies à base de peptides remodèlent le paysage thérapeutique dans divers domaines thérapeutiques. Les principales applications comprennent l’oncologie, les troubles métaboliques et les maladies infectieuses, où les peptides offrent une approche ciblée avec des effets secondaires considérablement réduits.

À mesure que la recherche et le développement dans le domaine de la technologie des peptides s’accélèrent, la demande pour ces thérapies avancées ne cesse d’augmenter. La croissance du marché est alimentée par les essais cliniques en cours et l’introduction de peptides naturels et modifiés conçus pour répondre à des besoins médicaux non satisfaits.

Grâce à leur capacité à relever des défis que les produits pharmaceutiques traditionnels ne peuvent pas relever efficacement, les thérapies peptidiques transforment l’avenir des soins de santé. Cette expansion rapide souligne le potentiel du marché non seulement à améliorer les résultats pour les patients, mais aussi à redéfinir les normes de l’industrie en matière de sécurité et d’efficacité.

Principaux points à retenir : Marché mondial des thérapies peptidiques

Valeur marchande : Le marché mondial des thérapies peptidiques devrait passer de 42,1 milliards USD en 2024 à 117,4 milliards USD d’ici 2034 , avec un TCAC robuste de 10,8 % au cours de la période de prévision.

Le marché mondial des thérapies peptidiques devrait passer de à , avec un au cours de la période de prévision. Chiffre d’affaires 2023 : Le marché a généré un chiffre d’affaires de 38,0 milliards USD en 2023, ce qui témoigne d’une dynamique de croissance régulière.

Aperçus régionaux :

États-Unis : On s’attend à ce qu’il enregistre un TCAC de 3,2 % de 2024 à 2034.

On s’attend à ce qu’il enregistre un de 2024 à 2034. Allemagne : devrait croître à un TCAC de 3,3 % au cours de la période de prévision.

devrait croître à un au cours de la période de prévision. France : Le TCAC devrait s’établir à 5,1 %, ce qui reflète une croissance plus forte que celle des autres pays européens.

Le TCAC devrait s’établir à ce qui reflète une croissance plus forte que celle des autres pays européens. Royaume-Uni : On estime qu’il atteindra un TCAC de 3,7 % au cours de la prochaine décennie.

On estime qu’il atteindra un au cours de la prochaine décennie. Chine : On prévoit une croissance significative avec un TCAC de 8,7 % entre 2024 et 2034.

On prévoit une croissance significative avec un entre 2024 et 2034. Inde : On prévoit qu’elle sera en tête de la croissance régionale avec un TCAC impressionnant de 9,9 % au cours de la période de prévision.

Ces projections soulignent l’augmentation de la demande mondiale de peptides thérapeutiques, stimulée par les progrès dans le développement de médicaments et l’adoption accrue dans les marchés émergents.

« Les peptides ne sont plus seulement l’avenir de la médecine ; Leur capacité à fournir des traitements ciblés avec moins d’effets secondaires par rapport aux produits pharmaceutiques traditionnels favorise leur adoption dans des domaines thérapeutiques critiques tels que l’oncologie, les troubles métaboliques et les maladies infectieuses. Cette croissance témoigne de l’innovation et de l’investissement continus dans la recherche et le développement de peptides. déclare Sabyasachi Ghosh (vice-président associé chez Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Paysage concurrentiel :

Le marché des thérapies peptidiques est très concurrentiel, les fabricants privilégiant l’innovation et l’amélioration des portefeuilles de produits. Les principaux acteurs se développent à l’international pour augmenter leurs revenus et renforcer leur présence sur les marchés en développement, souvent par le biais de l’acquisition d’entreprises régionales.

Les stratégies clés comprennent des partenariats, des accords, des lancements de produits, des parrainages de recherche et des collaborations stratégiques, tous visant à renforcer les positions sur le marché et à stimuler la croissance.

Développements récents sur le marché des thérapies peptidiques :

Mai 2022 : Bristol Myers Squibb et LOTTE Corporation annoncent l’acquisition de l’usine de production de Bristol Myers Squibb à East Syracuse, dans l’État de New York. Cette installation servira de base aux États-Unis pour les nouvelles opérations CDMO de LOTTE dans le domaine des produits biologiques.

: Bristol Myers Squibb et LOTTE Corporation annoncent l’acquisition de l’usine de production de Bristol Myers Squibb à East Syracuse, dans l’État de New York. Cette installation servira de base aux États-Unis pour les nouvelles opérations CDMO de LOTTE dans le domaine des produits biologiques. Mai 2021 : ISSAR Pharmaceuticals a dévoilé son intention d’octroyer des licences pour de nouvelles entités chimiques à base de peptides, protégées par un brevet américain et soutenues par un dossier pré-IND, répondant ainsi aux besoins négligés en matière de soins de santé afin de fournir des traitements abordables et accessibles pour de meilleurs résultats en matière de santé.

Principaux acteurs de l’industrie des thérapies peptidiques :

Eli Lilly et compagnie

Ipsen S.A

AstraZeneca plc Merck & Co. Inc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Novo Nordisk A/S





Segments clés de l’industrie des thérapies peptidiques :

Par application :

En termes d’application, l’industrie est divisée en cancer, maladies cardiovasculaires, systèmes nerveux centraux, troubles métaboliques, infections, troubles hématologiques, troubles gastro-intestinaux, dermatologie, troubles respiratoires, acromégalie et autres applications.

Par voie d’administration :

En termes de voie d’administration, l’industrie est séparée en voie d’administration parentérale, voie d’administration muqueuse, voie d’administration orale et administration transdermique.

Par type de médicament :

En termes de type de médicament, l’industrie est divisée en médicaments de marque, médicaments génériques/biosimilaires.

Par région :

Les principaux pays d’Amérique du Nord, d’Amérique latine, d’Asie de l’Est, d’Asie du Sud et du Pacifique, d’Europe de l’Ouest, d’Europe de l’Est et du Moyen-Orient et d’Afrique (MEA) ont été couverts par le rapport.

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

