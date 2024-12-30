Bitget Wallet Hits 60M Users with 300% Growth in 2024





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has exceeded 60 million global users, achieving 300% annual growth in 2024. Through strategic innovation and ecosystem expansion, the platform has seen substantial adoption across key regions, solidifying its position as a major player in the multi-chain wallet ecosystem.

Bitget Wallet saw exceptional growth across key regions, particularly Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. Africa recorded over 1000% growth, led by Nigeria at 1468%. In the Middle East and Europe, the user base climbed by over 400%, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE showing 482% and 326% growth, respectively. France led in Europe with 1091%, followed by the UK and Germany at 687% and 657%.





Bitget Wallet's growth is driven by innovative features designed to meet user needs. Leveraging the bull market recovery and Meme coin surge, tools like Instant Swap, Smart Money Tracking, MemeX, and GetGas have enhanced the trading experience. Meme coins, DeFi, and AI are the top trading categories. Onchain data shows average annual per capita trading volumes of $3,312 for DeFi tokens, led by East Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas, and $1,337 for Meme coins, with the Middle East, Europe, and East Asia leading activity.

Bitget Wallet has strengthened its integration with major mainnets and Web2 platforms. Data shows that blockchain adoption, with TON, Base, and Solana addresses, is increasing over 40 times year-on-year. The launch of Bitget Wallet Lite attracted over 10 million users in just a month, making it the largest Telegram multi-chain wallet. Supporting this, Bitget Wallet launched a $20 million Telegram Mini-App Support Program and OmniConnect Dev Kit, connecting a billion Telegram users to the multi-chain Web3 ecosystem.

Bitget Wallet introduced Bitget Onchain Layer in early 2024, and recently merged its platform token BWB with BGB tokens, with BGB becoming the sole ecosystem token. The integrated BGB will support multi-chain gas payments, staking, trading, and more DeFi functionalities while expanding into offline payment utilities. This move aims to bridge CeFi and DeFi ecosystems, delivering greater value to token holders.

Looking ahead to 2025, Bitget Wallet aims to deliver seamless onchain financial services, offering fast, secure trading while helping users maximize digital asset returns. The platform will simplify crypto payments for effortless transfers and spending, and streamline asset management with easy fiat-to-crypto conversions. "Our vision is to build a superapp that seamlessly connects Web2 and Web3, enabling a billion users to embrace financial freedom," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "We are committed to leading this transformation and becoming the definitive bridge between the real world and the onchain economy."

