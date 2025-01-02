UNITED FOOTBALL LEAGUE ANNOUNCES 2025 FULL SEASON SCHEDULE

– FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1 To Combine To Present All 43 Games – – FOX Deportes and ESPN Deportes To Air Select Games in Spanish – – FOX UFL Friday To Kick Off 2025 Season On March 28 – – ABC To Televise 2025 UFL Championship Game on June 14 –

Arlington, TX, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Football League today announced its complete 2025 game schedule with the league’s media partners – FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1 – combining to televise all 43 games during the UFL’s second season.  Select games in Spanish will also air on FOX Deportes and across ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

The 2025 season will kick off on Friday, March 28, at 8 p.m. ET when FOX Sports debuts FOX UFL Friday – a new night dedicated to UFL action taking place each Friday during the 10-week regular season – with a matchup featuring the St. Louis Battlehawks against the Houston Roughnecks. The league’s second season will conclude on Saturday, June 14, when ABC presents the 2025 UFL Championship Game.

“We are thrilled to have exceptional partners like FOX and ESPN, who share our passion for celebrating the game and telling our story to a wide audience,” said UFL President and CEO Russ Brandon. “With the launch of FOX UFL Friday, we are excited to invite new fans to experience the incredible talent and heart that our players bring to the field. This season promises to be an exciting journey in football, where our athletes elevate the game to new heights.”

In addition to games televised on FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FOX Deportes, and ESPN Deportes this season, FOX games will stream on the FOX Sports App.  Games on ABC and ESPN platforms also will be streamed on ESPN+. 

During the opening weekend, FOX will also present a matchup between the San Antonio Brahmas and the Arlington Renegades on Saturday, March 29, at 4:00 p.m. ET in Arlington, Texas. ESPN will kick off its 2025 coverage with a Sunday, March 30, doubleheader featuring the Michigan Panthers at the Memphis Showboats starting at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the defending UFL Champion Birmingham Stallions traveling to Washington, D.C. to take on the D.C. Defenders at 3 p.m. ET.

Here are details about the upcoming 2025 season By-The-Numbers:

  • 43 – League media partners FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, and ESPN Deportes will present all 43 UFL games during the league’s second season (40 regular season games, two playoff games, one Championship game).
  • 22 – ESPN will present 22 regular season and postseason games across ABC (12), ESPN (9), and ESPN2 (1) during the league’s second season.
  • 21 – FOX Sports will show 21 regular season and postseason games across FOX (20) and FS1 (1) this season.
  • 10 – The UFL will feature 10 weeks of regular season that will include 10 live regular season matchups on Fridays as part of FOX UFL Friday.
  • 8 – The UFL features eight teams: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks.
  • 5 – ABC, ESPN, and FOX will broadcast five doubleheaders during the season.
  • 2 – The Conference Championships, which will feature the top two teams with the best records in their respective conferences playing against each other for the right to play for the second UFL Championship, will each air on Sunday, June 8, on ABC (3:00 p.m. ET) and FOX (6:00 p.m. ET).
  • 74 – 74% of all UFL games will air either on ABC or FOX this season.

To experience 2025 UFL action, Season tickets, as well as Group and Suite packages, are now on sale. For more information about tickets, go to www.theufl.com/tickets. For schedules and broadcast details, please visit www.TheUFL.com.

2025 UFL FULL SEASON SCHEDULE (all times ET)

 DATETime (ET)Teams (Away at. Home)NETWORK
Week 1Friday, March 28 8:00 PMSt. Louis Battlehawks at
Houston Roughnecks		FOX
Saturday, March 29 4:00 PMSan Antonio Brahmas at
Arlington Renegades		FOX
Sunday, March 30 12:00 PMMichigan Panthers at
Memphis Showboats		ESPN
Sunday, March 30 3:00 PMBirmingham Stallions at
D.C. Defenders		ESPN
Week 2Friday, April 4 8:00 PMBirmingham Stallions at
Michigan Panthers		FOX
Saturday, April 5 8:00 PMMemphis Showboats at
D.C. Defenders		ABC
Sunday, April 6 12:00 PMHouston Roughnecks at Arlington RenegadesESPN
Sunday, April 6 6:30 PMSan Antonio Brahmas at
St. Louis Battlehawks		FS1
Week 3Friday, April 11 8:00 PMArlington Renegades at Birmingham StallionsFOX#
Saturday, April 12 2:30 PMHouston Roughnecks at Memphis ShowboatsESPN
Sunday, April 13 12:00 PMSan Antonio Brahmas at Michigan PanthersABC
Sunday, April 13 3:00 PMD.C. Defenders at 
St. Louis Battlehawks		ABC
      Week 4Friday, April 188:00 PMMemphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers FOX#
Saturday, April 1912:00 PMSt. Louis Battlehawks at Arlington RenegadesABC
Saturday, April 197:00 PMBirmingham Stallions at 
Houston Roughnecks		FOX
Sunday, April 205:00 PMSan Antonio Brahmas at D.C. DefendersFOX
Week 5Friday, April 258:00 PMMemphis Showboats at
Birmingham Stallions		FOX
Saturday, April 267:00 PMMichigan Panthers at
St. Louis Battlehawks		ESPN
Sunday, April 27 12:00 PMD.C. Defenders at
Arlington Renegades		ESPN
Sunday, April 27 3:00 PMHouston Roughnecks at
San Antonio Brahmas		ESPN
Week 6Friday, May 2 8:00 PMArlington Renegades at
St. Louis Battlehawks		FOX#
Saturday, May 3 12:00 PMMemphis Showboats at
Houston Roughnecks		ABC
Sunday, May 4 12:00 PMD.C. Defenders at
Michigan Panthers		ESPN2
Sunday, May 4 4:00 PMSan Antonio Brahmas
Birmingham Stallions		FOX
Week 7Friday, May 9 8:00 PMD.C. Defenders at 
San Antonio Brahmas		FOX
Saturday, May 10 1:00 PMMichigan Panthers at
Arlington Renegades		FOX
Sunday, May 11 12:00 PMHouston Roughnecks at
Birmingham Stallions		ABC
Sunday, May 11 3:00 PMSt. Louis Battlehawks at
Memphis Showboats		ESPN
Week 8Friday, May 168:00 PMMemphis Showboats at
San Antonio Brahmas		FOX#
Saturday, May 17 1:00 PM*Michigan Panthers at
Houston Roughnecks		FOX
Saturday, May 17 1:00 PM*Birmingham Stallions at
St. Louis Battlehawks		FOX
Sunday, May 18 12:00 PMArlington Renegades at 
D.C. Defenders		ABC
Week 9Friday, May 23 8:00 PMSan Antonio Brahmas
St. Louis Battlehawks		FOX#
Saturday, May 24 12:00 PMArlington Renegades at
Memphis Showboats		ABC
Saturday, May 24 3:00 PMMichigan Panthers at
Birmingham Stallions		ABC
Sunday, May 25 4:00 PMD.C. Defenders at
Houston Roughnecks		FOX
Week 10Friday, May 30 8:00 PMSt. Louis Battlehawks at
D.C. Defenders		FOX#
Saturday, May 313:00 PMHouston Roughnecks at
Michigan Panthers		ESPN
Sunday, June 1 12:00 PMArlington Renegades at
San Antonio Brahmas		ABC
Sunday, June 1 3:00 PMBirmingham Stallions at Memphis ShowboatsFOX#
Conference Championship GamesSunday, June 8 3:00 PMConference Championship
Game		ABC
Sunday, June 8 6:00 PMConference Championship
Game		FOX#

UFL Championship Game		Saturday, June 148:00 PMUFL Championship GameABC

 

*Check local listings for market regionalization.
#Game also available on FOX Deportes.
##Games on ESPN Deportes to be announced soon.

About the UFL

The United Football League (UFL) is the professional spring football league, born from the groundbreaking 2024 merger of the XFL and USFL. With the visionary backing of RedBird Capital Partners, FOX, Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson, the UFL is redefining the football landscape. Built on tradition and positioned to innovate and expand fan engagement and player opportunities, the league is poised for growth with its eight teams in key markets: Arlington (TX), Birmingham (AL), Detroit (MI), Houston (TX), San Antonio (TX), Memphis (TN), St. Louis (MO), and Washington D.C. The UFL is committed to pushing the boundaries of the game and delivering an elevated experience for players, fans, and partners alike.

UFL Media Contact:
Mike Wade, Senior Vice President of Communications, UFL
mike.wade@theufl.com

Bianca Gamez, Director of Communications and Media Relations, UFL
bianca.gamez@theufl.com 

 

            











    

        

        
