The Pennant Group Appoints Brent Guerisoli as Chairman and Scott Lamb as Lead Independent Director

EAGLE, Idaho, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice, and senior living companies, today announced the appointment of Brent Guerisoli as Chairman of its board of directors and Scott Lamb as Lead Independent Director of its board of directors, each effective January 1, 2025. Mr. Guerisoli and Mr. Lamb are existing directors of the Company.

Mr. Guerisoli has served on Pennant’s board since 2023. He has been a key leader with the organization since 2012 and has served as its Chief Executive Officer since 2022. Mr. Guerisoli succeeds Barry Smith, who served as Chairman since February 2023. Mr. Smith will remain on the Company’s board and will continue to serve as chairman of the nominating and corporate governance committee of the board.

“The board has great confidence in Brent,” said Mr. Smith, “which he has earned through his inspiring leadership, consistent performance, and transparent communication. He will make an excellent Chairman to lead Pennant forward.”

Also effective January 1, 2025, the board has appointed Mr. Lamb as the Company’s Lead Independent Director. Mr. Lamb has served on Pennant’s board and as chairman of its audit committee since 2019. Mr. Lamb served as Chief Financial Officer of publicly traded medical device company ICU Medical, Inc. from 2008 to 2020, which provided invaluable experience and perspective that he draws on when carrying out his current board duties.

“Scott is a capable leader with a strong and respected voice on the board, which makes him an exemplary choice to serve as Lead Independent Director,” remarked Mr. Smith. “We know that under his leadership and coordination, the independent directors will be robust participants with appropriately significant influence on board decisions.”

About Pennant:

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 122 home health and hospice agencies and 57 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at www.pennantgroup.com.

