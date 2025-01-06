Creative Realities Launches AdLogic CPM+, Delivering a Unified Solution for In-Store Retail Media Networks

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) (“CRI” or the “Company”), a leading provider of digital signage and media solutions, today announced the launch of AdLogic CPM+TM, a sophisticated campaign planning and management platform, with programmatic functionality, designed to empower in-store retail media networks. This new solution offers unprecedented integration and flexibility, enabling advertisers and publishers to plan, manage and optimize campaigns seamlessly within a unified AdTech stack.

AdLogic CPM+ is purpose-built to serve the growing demand for increasingly complex in-store retail media networks- addressing challenges around campaign performance, cost-efficiency and scalability. Unlike fragmented third-party systems, and working in conjunction with CRI’s existing platforms, AdLogic CPM+ combines robust programmatic capabilities with a user-friendly self-serve interface that simplifies campaign execution, enhances targeting precision and eliminates unnecessary intermediation fees.

“Retail Media Networks are reshaping the advertising landscape, and AdLogic CPM+ represents a major leap forward for brands looking to maximize their in-store advertising and promotional ROI,” said Rick Mills, CEO. “By offering an integrated, end-to-end solution— from infrastructure deployment to advanced campaign management and direct demand-side access—we’re equipping publishers and advertisers with the tools they need to deliver targeted, high-performing campaigns at significantly reduced costs and operational complexity.”

AdLogic CPM+ seamlessly integrates with CRI’s established AdLogicTM ad-serving platform and CMS systems, including ReflectViewTM, enabling publishers to manage inventory, automate workflows and target audiences with advanced precision—all from a single, unified interface. This integrated approach reduces the complexity of managing digital ad campaigns while providing publishers with greater control over their inventory.

Key capabilities include:

Dynamic Campaign Management : Plan and execute campaigns based on dimensions such as impressions, budgets, targeting parameters, frequency, sub-networks and more.

: Plan and execute campaigns based on dimensions such as impressions, budgets, targeting parameters, frequency, sub-networks and more. Advanced Targeting : Leverage location-based data, audiences, territories, geo-fencing, environmental attributes and digital asset types to optimize reach and impact.

: Leverage location-based data, audiences, territories, geo-fencing, environmental attributes and digital asset types to optimize reach and impact. Private Marketplaces (PMPs) : Offer curated inventory directly to select buyers, enabling more efficient transactions and higher yield.

: Offer curated inventory directly to select buyers, enabling more efficient transactions and higher yield. Resident DSP/SSP Functionality: Enjoy optionality for direct or programmatic ad and content trafficking.

Enjoy optionality for direct or programmatic ad and content trafficking. Seamless Platform Integration : Eliminate the need for external ad-serving tools, reducing operational complexity and costly third-party fees.

: Eliminate the need for external ad-serving tools, reducing operational complexity and costly third-party fees. Real-Time Reporting: Access detailed analytics to monitor performance, measure ROI, and refine campaign strategies.

AdLogic CPM+ delivers significant value for publishers and advertisers within the retail media ecosystem. For publishers, the platform provides a cost-efficient and streamlined solution, enabling the creation of private marketplaces that connect directly with buyers—and an opportunity to repatriate a significant portion of the AdTech “tax” paid to third-party intermediaries. By reducing operational overhead and dependencies on unnecessary intermediaries, publishers can return ad dollars to their networks and maximize revenue retention. On the advertiser side, buyers benefit from undiluted inventory that ensures campaigns achieve greater exposure and more frequent messaging to target audiences. This increased precision and efficiency drive higher conversion rates and deliver measurable results, making AdLogic CPM+ a powerful tool for achieving campaign success.

“We’re not just offering another platform—we’re delivering a complete solution that addresses complexity, reduces costs and drives measurable results,” said George Sautter, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Corporate Development, “The CRI Retail Media Network product suite unlocks new use cases and brings together the tools and capabilities publishers need to capitalize on their media assets with specific playbooks for incremental revenue streams.”

As retail media continues to evolve, AdLogic CPM+ positions Creative Realities uniquely as a one-stop-shop for required solutions. From deploying on-premises screens to offering sophisticated ad-serving and campaign execution tools, the Company’s full-service approach addresses the challenges faced by modern in-store retail media networks.

The Company will be debuting AdLogic CPM+ and exhibiting its entire suite of in-store retail media solutions at the National Retail Federation (NRF) 2025: Retail’s Big Show at the Jacob Javits Center in New York January 12-14, 2025. Come see us at Booth #411.

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences. CRI designs, develops, and deploys consumer experiences for high-end enterprise-level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to automotive, advertising networks, apparel & accessories, convenience stores, food service/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues.

Contacts

Media Inquiries

Breanne Ngo

bngo@ideagrove.com

Investor Relations

Chris Witty

cwitty@darrowir.com

646-438-9385

ir@cri.com

https://investors.cri.com/