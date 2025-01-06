Nanterre, January 06th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from December 30th, 2024 to January 03rd, 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From December 30th ,2024 to January 03rd, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 30/12/2024 FR0000125486 70 236 98,981838 XPAR VINCI 30/12/2024 FR0000125486 29 920 98,981854 CEUX VINCI 30/12/2024 FR0000125486 9 945 98,987805 TQEX VINCI 30/12/2024 FR0000125486 9 899 98,980127 AQEU VINCI 31/12/2024 FR0000125486 40 565 99,098711 XPAR VINCI 31/12/2024 FR0000125486 9 689 99,069627 CEUX VINCI 31/12/2024 FR0000125486 4 890 99,078483 TQEX VINCI 31/12/2024 FR0000125486 4 856 99,071594 AQEU VINCI 02/01/2025 FR0000125486 42 157 99,532102 XPAR VINCI 02/01/2025 FR0000125486 21 083 99,548402 CEUX VINCI 02/01/2025 FR0000125486 5 112 99,560583 TQEX VINCI 02/01/2025 FR0000125486 3 369 99,579377 AQEU VINCI 03/01/2025 FR0000125486 107 329 99,108907 XPAR VINCI 03/01/2025 FR0000125486 30 356 99,135953 CEUX VINCI 03/01/2025 FR0000125486 7 534 99,135681 TQEX VINCI 03/01/2025 FR0000125486 4 781 99,184526 AQEU TOTAL 401 721 99,1489

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

Attachment