Disclosure of transactions in on shares from December 30th, 2024 to January 03rd, 2025

Nanterre, January 06th, 2025                     

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from December 30th, 2024 to January 03rd, 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From December 30th ,2024 to January 03rd, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI30/12/2024FR000012548670 23698,981838XPAR
VINCI30/12/2024FR000012548629 92098,981854CEUX
VINCI30/12/2024FR00001254869 94598,987805TQEX
VINCI30/12/2024FR00001254869 89998,980127AQEU
VINCI31/12/2024FR000012548640 56599,098711XPAR
VINCI31/12/2024FR00001254869 68999,069627CEUX
VINCI31/12/2024FR00001254864 89099,078483TQEX
VINCI31/12/2024FR00001254864 85699,071594AQEU
VINCI02/01/2025FR000012548642 15799,532102XPAR
VINCI02/01/2025FR000012548621 08399,548402CEUX
VINCI02/01/2025FR00001254865 11299,560583TQEX
VINCI02/01/2025FR00001254863 36999,579377AQEU
VINCI03/01/2025FR0000125486107 32999,108907XPAR
VINCI03/01/2025FR000012548630 35699,135953CEUX
VINCI03/01/2025FR00001254867 53499,135681TQEX
VINCI03/01/2025FR00001254864 78199,184526AQEU
      
  TOTAL401 72199,1489 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

