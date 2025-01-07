Sustainable Construction Materials Market to record $734.9 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sustainable construction materials market is predicted to reach USD 734.9 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc. Growing adoption of green certifications and standards, such as BREEAM and LEED, is driving this expansion. These certifications highlight environmental performance, encouraging builders and contractors to adopt sustainable practices and materials. Companies are increasingly focusing on team training and understanding green benchmarks to strengthen their position in the evolving market.

The demand for eco-friendly construction products is on the rise. Biodegradable or recyclable options, such as bioplastics, hempcrete, and recycled materials like steel and glass, are gaining popularity. To combat the carbon emissions associated with concrete production, the sustainable construction materials market is shifting towards low-carbon alternatives, including fly ash and slag-based solutions. Mass timber construction is also emerging as a preferred choice due to its aesthetic appeal and eco-conscious attributes. Similarly, advancements in energy-efficient insulation materials are further promoting sustainable construction initiatives.

Despite these innovations, the adoption of sustainable materials faces challenges. Higher initial costs compared to traditional materials deter some builders, especially in budget-constrained regions. Additionally, varying standards and regulations across countries create hurdles for manufacturers and developers in international projects. The lack of consistent certification and quality standards for these materials can result in delays and increased costs. Meanwhile, traditional materials such as concrete, steel, and timber continue to dominate the sustainable construction materials market due to their cost-effectiveness, established supply chains, and proven reliability, making it difficult for sustainable alternatives to gain wider traction.By material type, the market includes bamboo, cork, hempcrete, mycelium, and precast concrete, among others.

Bamboo is increasingly favored for its sustainability and versatility, particularly in high-end residential and public projects. Hempcrete is also witnessing significant growth, particularly for its carbon-capturing properties and suitability in energy-efficient and green buildings.On the basis of end use, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The residential sector accounted for nearly 47% of the market in 2023, driven by growing demand for energy-efficient homes and renovations. Commercial spaces are also transitioning toward sustainable materials to meet environmental goals, reduce operational costs, and attract eco-conscious clients.

The U.S. sustainable construction materials market was reached USD 77.2 billion in 2023 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% through 2032. Regulatory support, consumer preference for green buildings, and technological advancements are driving growth, making sustainability a cornerstone of future construction practices.

