HUMAN and TollBit Empower Websites with Robust Bot Management and Content Monetization Solutions for AI Agents

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMAN Security, Inc. , a leading cybersecurity company committed to safeguarding every step of the customer’s online journey by defending against bots, fraud, and digital risk, today announced its partnership with TollBit to protect against unauthorized AI scraping bots, enforce robots.txt directives, and enable publishers to monetize their content. This partnership delivers unmatched capabilities for content-driven enterprises to safeguard their digital experience.

Today’s announcement marks a new chapter of accelerated growth and innovation for HUMAN and TollBit, underscoring their shared commitment to defend against bots, mitigate unwanted content scraping and create new monetization opportunities. HUMAN recently secured over $50 million in growth capital , reinforcing its mission to protect the integrity of online interactions, transactions, and connections. Meanwhile, TollBit’s $24 million Series A funding has fueled its development of a fluid payment system that allows AI companies to pay per scrape. This latest collaboration leverages the momentum of each company’s expansion, combining their strengths to deliver industry-leading bot management and content monetization solutions for publishers, content creators and enterprises worldwide.

"We’re thrilled to join forces with TollBit to deliver advanced enforcement of robots.txt directives for both known and unknown bots while enabling authorized AI agents and data scrapers to seamlessly pay publishers for content access,” said Apurva Joshi, Chief Product Officer at HUMAN. “With TollBit’s AI monetization infrastructure on top of HUMAN's unparalleled detection models, we’re continuing to block malicious scrapers while also enabling authorized AI agents to seamlessly pay publishers for content access. This advances our vision and capabilities to mitigate, control, and monetize unwanted traffic, further empowering publishers to protect their digital content and unlock new revenue streams."

“Scraping has skyrocketed with AI to a tipping point where it’s becoming unsustainable for websites, “ said Toshit Panigrahi, CEO of TollBit. “TollBit is proud to be integrating with HUMAN’s best-in-class bot management to further our mission of helping content owners monitor, manage, and monetize their data. Our integration expands websites’ capability to serve a bot paywall directly to known AI agents while also mitigating sophisticated scraping bots that attempt to evade detection. Through this partnership, websites can better manage content access by AI agents and selectively allow them to scalably access their data for a fee.”

Together, HUMAN and TollBit offer the following benefits:

Visibility and control over AI scraping agents: Provide deep insights into AI agents’ scraping activity so publishers can make informed decisions to protect their digital assets, maximize their content value and control brand risks.

Advanced robots.txt enforcement: Enforce robots.txt directives for both known and unknown bots using powerful, granular policies to prevent unauthorized content scraping or summarization.

Generate recurring revenue from AI usage: Seamlessly serve a paywall requiring AI agents and other bots to pay per scrape. Enable publishers to manage enterprise-level partnerships with AI developers and establish a consistent revenue stream.

Block unwanted scrapers: Mitigate unauthorized bots while allowing paying AI agents to access publisher’s content ad-free, leading customers to report reduced invalid traffic (IVT).

Adaptive learning: Establish detection feedback loops to continuously track and label AI agents across publisher’s content and web properties, enhancing real-time detection and response time.

Please learn more about the Human Defense Platform and TollBit

About HUMAN

HUMAN is a leading cybersecurity company committed to protecting the integrity of the digital world. We ensure that every digital interaction, transaction, and connection is authentic, secure, and human. The Human Defense Platform safeguards the entire customer journey with high-fidelity decision-making that defends against bots, fraud, and digital threats. Each week, HUMAN verifies 20 trillion digital interactions, providing unparalleled telemetry data to enable rapid, effective responses to even the most sophisticated threats. Recognized by our customers as a G2 Leader, HUMAN continues to set the standard in cybersecurity. To ensure your digital connections are trusted, visit www.humansecurity.com

About TollBit

TollBit offers AI agents and bots a scalable and compliant way to pay websites for their content. Our platform provides an alternative to web scraping and enables websites to monitor, manage, and monetize their AI bot traffic with advanced controls & analytics. To learn more, please visit www.tollbit.com

