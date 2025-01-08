eQ Community Properties Fund acquired properties from Ilmarinen

Press release

8 January 2025 at 9:00 am

eQ Community Properties Fund (AIF) has agreed with Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company on the acquisition of properties from Ilmarinen and Ilmarinen’s investment into eQ Community Properties Fund (AIF). The fund acquired four properties from Ilmarinen, which are located in Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa. The tenants of the properties are the City of Helsinki, the Western Uusimaa Wellbeing Services County, the City of Vantaa and Aimo Park Oy. Ilmarinen simultaneously made an investment into the fund, which was executed on 31 December 2024.

The investment director at eQ Community Properties Fund (AIF) Jennifer Eloheimo says: “eQ Community Properties Fund (AIF) is the largest special investment fund in Finland and also the largest community property investor. Ilmarinen’s properties are very well matched with the fund strategy. The Finnish community property sector is a growing niche segment, in which we have a very robust and long-time experience and deep understanding. It is especially great to be able to deepen our relationship with Ilmarinen and show our potential in this segment to the larger professional investors.

eQ Community Properties Fund (AIF) was established in 2012. The market value of the fund’s property portfolio is EUR 1.8 billion as per December 2024. The fund is the largest community properties investor and developer in Finland. The assets are located in the six largest growth centers in Finland and over half is located in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area.

Helsinki 8 January 2025

eQ Asset Management Ltd

Further information:

Jennifer Eloheimo, Investment Director, eQ Asset Management Ltd, +358 50 5473660 / jennifer.eloheimo@eQ.fi

eQ Group is a group of companies that concentrates on asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and private individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 13.3 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

More information about the Group is available on our website www.eQ.fi.