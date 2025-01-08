EducationDynamics Unveils 2025 Higher Education Marketing Trends

Lenexa, Kan., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EducationDynamics (EDDY), the nation’s leading expert in marketing and enrollment management services for higher education institutions, has released its latest “Marketing and Enrollment Management Benchmarks 2025” report. This year’s insights reveal the critical shifts redefining how institutions attract, engage, and enroll the Modern Learner.

The comprehensive annual report sheds light on critical trends shaping the future of higher education marketing and enrollment, providing colleges and universities with actionable insights to engage and serve the Modern Learner effectively. This year’s findings emphasize the growing need for personalized engagement and the role of advanced technologies in effectively reaching prospective students.

“Higher education is in the midst of profound change, and prospective students are more selective and digitally savvy than ever before,” said EducationDynamics CEO Brent Ramdin. “Institutions that can align with their expectations—by offering personalized experiences and showcasing tangible career outcomes—will lead the way. This report provides institutions with the insights they need to pivot and thrive in 2025.”

Drawing on proprietary data, the 2025 Marketing and Enrollment Management Benchmarks Report explores the trends shaping higher education, offering a roadmap for colleges and universities to engage with today’s discerning, digitally savvy learners.

Key Trends Impacting Higher Education Marketing in 2025: