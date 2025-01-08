New York, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is hosting a free webinar, “Fulfilling the Promise of Noninvasive Brain Stimulation as a Precision Medicine Tool” on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET. Register today.

The presenter, Christopher Sege, Ph.D., is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Brain Sciences at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC). The host, Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., is the President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and host of the Emmy® nominated television series Healthy Minds.

Someone with a mental health condition such as anxiety or obsessive-compulsive disorder could have an overactive fight-or-flight response that can be triggered even when they're not in danger. Heightened activation of a fight-or-flight system in response to stress or perceived threat is a key factor that maintains anxiety, trauma-related, and obsessive-compulsive symptoms.

While current treatments aim to reduce symptoms by lowering fight/ flight responding, there is a need for more effective ways to achieve fight/ flight reduction. Dr. Sege’s presentation will discuss advancements in understanding the neurobiology of fight-or-flight responding and ability to directly target that neurobiology using noninvasive brain stimulation. His discussion will focus on two especially promising technologies – transcranial magnetic stimulation and transcranial focused ultrasound. He will also discuss how the use of these technologies can lead to developing new treatments for individuals with anxiety and related concerns.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $461 million to fund more than 5,600 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

