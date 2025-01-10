American Case Management Association (ACMA) Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence

Little Rock, Arkansas, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Little Rock, Arkansas — Reflecting on 2024 and looking ahead to 2025, the American Case Management Association (ACMA) takes pride in a year of significant achievements.

Celebrating 25 Years of Excellence

ACMA commemorated an extraordinary milestone—marking 25 years of dedicated service to the case management and transitions of care community. At the ACMA 25th Anniversary National Conference, more than 1,800 people gathered in Nashville, TN, for three days of education, networking, and a special 25thAnniversary concert at the Grand Ole Opry.



Announcing 20,000 members

ACMA now has more than 20,000 members nationwide. The association’s impact continues to grow, supporting the critical work of case managers, social workers, nurses, physicians, and transitions of care professionals who shape the future of care.

Recognizing Heroes

In 2024, ACMA, with the support of XSOLIS, honored three exceptional individuals with the prestigious ACMA Case Management Hero Award, recognizing their professional contributions while demonstrating heroic commitment to those they serve. The honorees, Robin Simpson, LMSW, CCM (Honored Posthumously); Liane Sigl, BSN; and Kyle Gaylean, LMSW, exemplify the characteristics that drive the profession forward, even during extreme personal hardship.

Supporting Certification with the Karen Vanaskie Scholarship Fund

ACMA also proudly announced the launch of the Karen Vanaskie Scholarship Fund, a new initiative designed to support professionals pursuing ACMA’s Accredited Case Manager Certification. The scholarship posthumously honors the legacy of Karen Vanaskie, a longstanding advocate for case management and transitions of care excellence. It will provide financial assistance to help more individuals attain this important credential, further ensuring ACMA’s standards of practice.

Conducting Innovative Research

In collaboration with the Association of Physician Leadership in Care Management (APLCM), ACMA presented the latest findings from the two most comprehensive practice research surveys: the National Case Management and Transitions of Care Survey and the Physician Leaders in Care Management Survey. ACMA’s surveys have provided valuable data since 2001, offering unique insights into the evolving landscape of case management, transitions of care, and the role of physician leadership in these processes. Members can access the full reports through their ACMA and APLCM member portals.

Shaping the Future of Education

ACMA added a Health Plan library specific to case managers and transitions of care professionals working in Health Plans, Accountable Care, or Payor organizations to its Compass Directional Training Tool, used by over 70% of hospitals in the U.S. The educational tool provides onboarding, yearly competencies, and CEs. The new Health Plan library consists of over 30 hours of content, arranged into over 65 modules, making up 18 courses.

Collaborating and Celebrating

ACMA and the Commission for Case Manager Certification (CCMC) continued their National Case Management Week joint collaboration in 2024. National Case Management Week was celebrated the week of October 13th, 2024, and the theme was Case Management: Encouraging, Engaging & Empowering.

Launching a Podcast

ACMA and APLCM collaborated to present the first Physician-led Case discussion Podcast titled Care Transitions Today: Case Conversations. The Case-of-the-Month series delves deep into real-world medical cases, sharing experiences, best practices, and innovative approaches to patient care. In each episode, a panel of experts discusses a new case study, offering a unique learning opportunity for health care professionals at all levels of experience.

Setting and Updating Standards

After developing the original Transitions of Care (TOC) Standards in 2019, ACMA convened a new advisory committee to revise the TOC Standards. In partnership with Pfizer, ACMA and the TOC Advisory Board worked to ensure that TOC 2.0 standards now adequately address critical aspects of Social Determinants of Health (SDOH).

A Year of Growth and Impact

As ACMA celebrates its growth and achievements, it remains focused on its mission to provide critical resources, education, and support. ACMA continues to be the leading association for health care and health plan delivery system case management and transitions of care (TOC) professionals.

About the American Case Management Association (ACMA)

Founded in 1999, the American Case Management Association (ACMA) is a national, non-profit, professional membership association committed to providing resources, solutions, and support for case management and transitions of care professionals. ACMA serves more than 20,000 members and 50,000 educational subscribers, including nurses, social workers, physicians, and other professionals in the field. Through its robust suite of educational conferences, networking events, and resources, ACMA empowers its members to develop their skills, grow professionally, and collaborate with peers to improve patient care outcomes.

For more information about ACMA and its programs, please visit www.acmaweb.org.