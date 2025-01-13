More Zero-cost Virtual Healthcare Appointments Available to Those Affected by Wildfires in Southern California

NEW YORK CITY, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting today, more no-cost virtual healthcare appointments are available to Los Angeles residents who have been affected or displaced by the wildfires in Los Angeles County. The added supply of free appointments include primary care, prescription refills (excluding controlled substances), and more.



This virtual care is available through the healthcare marketplace Sesame , which has partnered with its member healthcare providers to offer no-cost appointments to those who have been affected or displaced by the wildfires.

Sesame now joins similar important efforts from companies like Teladoc , GoodRx , and Airbnb to help affected residents.