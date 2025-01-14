YPrime’s Karl McEvoy Appointed as eCOA Consortium Industry Co-Director for 2025

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YPrime, the leading pioneer in clinical trial technology, today announced that Dr. Karl McEvoy, Vice President, eCOA and Patient Technologies, has been appointed Industry Co-Director of the Critical Path Institute eCOA Consortium for 2025.

McEvoy assumes the Co-Director role with over a decade of eCOA and clinical technology expertise, including driving YPrime’s focus on patient-centered data collection, streamlining processes that enhance clinical trial participation. In this role, he will collaborate with industry peers to develop standards, conduct research, design and deliver educational opportunities, and define the best practices for the electronic collection of COA and DHT-derived data.





"It's a privilege to step into this position, and I take seriously our responsibility to both clinical trial participants and site personnel," McEvoy stated. "I look forward to working alongside such respected colleagues to shape the future of eCOA, as we remain committed to raising the bar for clinical outcomes through innovation and user-centric solutions."

Founded in 2011, the Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Consortium provides scientific leadership and best practice recommendations surrounding electronic data capture technologies and services that support the collection of patient-focused outcomes data in clinical trials.

"Karl’s leadership exemplifies YPrime's dedication to designing cutting-edge technologies that address the needs of trial participants, site teams, and sponsors," remarked Mark Maietta, President of YPrime. "His role as Industry Co-Director underscores our deep expertise and unwavering commitment to delivering world-class eCOA solutions that drive patient engagement and trial success."

YPrime focuses on advancing science and health through faster, more flexible eCOA, IRT, patient engagement, and eConsent solutions. McEvoy is part of YPrime’s team of experts who have shaped the company’s eCOA into a fully configurable, no-code platform designed to meet the complex needs of modern clinical trials.

The YPrime eCOA platform leads in quality and operational efficiency, enabling 47% faster study startup than the industry average, with a 70.6% reduction in UAT findings during startup configurations and a 90.2% reduction in UAT findings in change order configurations.1 With a robust data warehouse, sponsors gain critical insights and portfolio-wide analysis to inform decision-making and streamline trial management. Advanced compliance and site performance monitoring features support proactive risk management, while a unified portal and tablet interface provides a consistent, user-friendly experience. YPrime continues to advance clinical trials with flexible, scalable, and easy-to-use solutions—raising the bar for patient engagement and data accuracy in clinical research.

1 YPrime Quality Survey, October 2024.

YPrime simplifies clinical trials with eCOA, IRT, and eConsent solutions that combine speed, flexibility, and quality. The YPrime eCOA platform enhances patient compliance with an intuitive app and easy-to-use design, streamlines site workflows through a powerful eCOA portal, integrates seamlessly with connected devices, and supports sponsors with real-time dashboards for better decision-making. A pre-validated and configurable eCOA platform delivers study startup 47% faster than industry benchmarks, with AI-supported localization that accelerates globalization. Delivering ~50% faster IRT startup times, eConsent that drives engagement, and quality metrics 55% above industry standards, YPrime is trusted by top pharma leaders and emerging biotech companies alike. With nearly two decades of experience, solutions in 100+ languages, and support in 90+ countries, YPrime is your partner in solving for certainty. Visit www.yprime.com or email marketing@yprime.com.



