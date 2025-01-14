ETFE Market to USD 862.42 Million by 2032 Owing to Rising Demand Across Construction and Renewable Energy Sectors, Says SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The ETFE Market Size was valued at USD 463.22 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 862.42 million by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 7.15% from 2024 to 2032.”

ETFE: Revolutionizing Construction, Automotive, and Aerospace with Advanced Material Properties

Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) is one of the extremely high-performance fluoropolymers having a broad range of service temperature and having excellent chemical resistance, thermal stability and mechanical strength. Its desirable characteristics have led to its ubiquitous use in multiple industries including construction, automotive, and aerospace. The ability of ETFE films and sheets to replace traditional materials, such as glass, in construction due to their lightweight, high light transmission and durability is also expected to drive the market for ETFE films and sheets. ETFE properties are also used in the automotive and aerospace sectors. ETFE is also potentially used in automotive applications for wiring insulation & tubing which helps improve vehicle performance and safety by providing high-temperature and chemical resistance. Likewise, ETFE is used in aerospace industry due to its excellent high thermal performance-to-weight ratio, which leads to improved fuel efficiency and reduction in the overall weight of aircraft components performing in highly aggressive environmental conditions without compromising the safety of the component.





Key Players:

AGC Inc. (Japan) – (ETFE films, ETFE sheets)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia) – (High-performance ETFE resins)

The Chemours Company (US) – (Tefzel ETFE resins)

BASF SE (Germany) – (ETFE coatings, ETFE membranes)

3M (US) – (ETFE films for solar panels and architectural applications)

Solvay S.A. (Belgium) – (Hyflon ETFE resins and films)

Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan) – (Neoflon ETFE resins and films)

Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials (Switzerland) – (ETFE films for industrial applications)

Vector Foiltec (Germany) – (Texlon ETFE architectural membranes)

Saint-Gobain S.A. (France) – (ETFE tubing, sheets, and films)

HaloPolymer (Russia) – (ETFE resins and coatings)

Dongyue Group (China) – (ETFE granules, films, and resins)

Guangzhou Li Chang Fluoroplastics Co., Ltd. (China) – (ETFE powders and films)

Ensinger Group (Germany) – (ETFE-based semi-finished products)

Hubei Everflon Polymer Co., Ltd. (China) – (ETFE resins and coatings)

Arkema S.A. (France) – (Kynar ETFE materials)

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan) – (ETFE membranes for photovoltaic applications)

NOWOFOL Kunststoffprodukte GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) – (ETFE films)

Honeywell International Inc. (US) – (ETFE laminates for industrial uses)

Zhejiang Juhua Co., Ltd. (China) – (ETFE resins and compounds)

ETFE Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 463.22 million Market Size by 2032 USD 862.42 million CAGR CAGR of 7.15% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Pellet/Granule, Powder)

• By Technology (Extrusion Molding, Injection Molding, Others)

• By Application (Films & Sheets, Wires & Cables, Tubes, Coatings, Others)

• By End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Nuclear, Solar Energy, Others). Key Drivers • Growing demand for ETFE films, making them a key driver in the future of solar technology.

ETFE's lightweight, durable, and transparent properties, combined with its energy efficiency and sustainability benefits, make it a revolutionary choice for modern construction and architectural applications.

The construction and infrastructure sectors are experiencing a surge in ETFE adoption due to its unique combination of lightweight, durability, and transparency. These properties make ETFE an ideal material for modern architectural applications such as stadiums, greenhouses, and innovative façade systems. Its exceptional thermal insulation capabilities and energy efficiency contribute significantly to sustainable construction practices. ETFE not only reduces structural weight but also enhances natural light transmission, minimizing the need for artificial lighting. As a result, it is increasingly favored in projects prioritizing energy savings, environmental sustainability, and cutting-edge design, solidifying its position as a revolutionary material in the industry.

Market Trends 2023: Pellets/Granules and Films & Sheets Dominate Key Segments

By Type: The Pellets/Granules segment dominated with the market share over 67% in 2023, driven by their extensive applications in key industries like construction and automotive. These materials are highly sought after for their exceptional mechanical strength and chemical resistance, making them essential in environments requiring durability and long-term performance. Their versatility and reliability enable them to meet the rigorous demands of various industrial processes, including manufacturing robust components and structures.

By Application: The Films & Sheets segment dominated with the market share over 32% of the market share in 2023, reflecting its adaptability and broad application scope. This segment is widely used in architectural coverings, greenhouse roofing, and solar panel protection, where its properties like durability, transparency, and resistance to environmental factors are highly valued. Its role in enhancing energy efficiency and promoting environmental sustainability has further bolstered its demand, particularly in industries focusing on green solutions and renewable energy.

North America Leads Global ETFE Market with Over 38% Share in 2023

North America dominated with the market share over 38% in 2023, driven by strong demand across construction, automotive, aerospace, and renewable energy sectors. The United States played a pivotal role, showcasing widespread use of ETFE in cutting-edge architectural designs, advanced greenhouses, and solar energy applications. The region's dominance is further bolstered by a flourishing automotive industry and substantial investments in sustainable infrastructure. These factors collectively reinforce North America’s leadership in the global ETFE market.

Recent Developments

In January 2024: Saint-Gobain announced its acquisition of R.SOL, a French resin flooring specialist, enhancing its portfolio in the construction chemicals sector. This strategic move is expected to close by mid-2024 and solidify Saint-Gobain’s presence in the non-residential flooring market.

In May 2023: Daikin Industries, Ltd. launched an advanced ETFE film with exceptional UV resistance. This product is anticipated to cater to roofing, greenhouses, and sports stadiums, emphasizing its superior durability and weather resistance.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

Market Definition

Scope (Inclusion and Exclusions)

Research Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

Market Overview

Regional Synopsis

Competitive Summary

3. Research Methodology

Top-Down Approach

Bottom-up Approach

Data Validation

Primary Interviews

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

Market Driving Factors Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Model

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

Production Capacity and Utilization, by Country, by Type, 2023

Feedstock Prices, by Country, by Type, 2023

Regulatory Impact, by Country, by Type, 2023

Environmental Metrics: Emissions Data, Waste Management Practices, and Sustainability Initiatives, by Region

Innovation and R&D, by Type, 2023

6. Competitive Landscape

List of Major Companies, By Region

Market Share Analysis, By Region

Product Benchmarking

Strategic Initiatives

Technological Advancements

Market Positioning and Branding

7. ETFE Market Segmentation, By Type

8. ETFE Market Segmentation, By Technology

9. ETFE Market Segmentation, By Application

10. ETFE Market Segmentation, By End-Use Industry

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

