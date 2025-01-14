Half-yearly report on Exosens' liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux

PRESS RELEASE
MÉRIGNAC, FRANCE – 14 JANUARY 2025

HALF-YEARLY REPORT ON EXOSENS’ LIQUIDITY CONTRACT
WITH KEPLER CHEUVREUX

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision
n°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts
for shares as an accepted market practice

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Exosens (Ticker: EXENS; ISIN: FR001400Q9V2) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 31 December 2024:

  • 18,164 shares; and
  • 1,689,362.72 euros in cash.

During the period from 18 July 2024 to 31 December 2024, the following transactions were executed:

  • On the buy side, 276,135 shares for 5,428,851.53 euros (2,022 transactions); and
  • On the sell side, 257,971 shares for 5,099,797.38 euros (1,697 transactions).

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account at the date of entry into force of the contract:

  • 0 share; and
  • 2,000,000 euros in cash.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Laurent Sfaxi – l.sfaxi@exosens.com

Media
Brunswick – exosens@brunswickgroup.com


 Buy SideSell Side
 Number of executionsNumber of sharesTraded volume in EURNumber of executionsNumber of sharesTraded volume in EUR
Total2,022276,1355,428,851.531,697257,9715,099,797.38
07/18/2024191,44631,363.74---
07/19/2024303,00065,070.00---
07/22/202481,50032,370.00246410,078.08
07/23/2024275,000108,150.00282,37651,773.04
07/24/2024150011,000.00242,66058,653.00
07/25/2024193,50076,265.00---
07/26/2024250010,900.00650010,935.00
07/29/2024555,000106,250.001641,388.80
07/30/2024131,43929,931.201120.94
07/31/202434769,900.80775315,790.41
08/01/2024274,26687,197.04---
08/02/202491,82036,491.00---
08/05/2024132,00039,620.0051,04821,169.60
08/06/202481,50029,700.00254,70295,685.70
08/07/202451,50029,850.00250010,100.00
08/08/2024122,51149,994.0172,00040,420.00
08/09/2024---130600.00
08/12/2024---41,01420,340.84
08/13/2024413,98977,187.15---
08/14/2024---91,50029,250.00
08/15/2024---15009,850.00
08/16/2024171,80135,209.551119.65
08/19/202443005,790.00---
08/20/2024---35009,650.00
08/21/202474488,628.48---
08/22/2024980015,488.0041532,983.50
08/23/2024---51,24724,453.67
08/26/2024353,92977,519.17372,77155,447.71
08/27/2024312,70052,758.00222,68652,726.18
08/28/202483005,880.00534,21483,437.20
08/29/20241290418,134.24162,52850,812.80
08/30/202443016,050.10232,10142,356.16
09/02/2024945,696113,122.56241,86637,917.12
09/03/2024---405,391109,437.30
09/04/2024---223,30068,970.00
09/05/2024365,400109,512.0043006,090.00
09/06/202413005,940.00260012,060.00
09/09/2024---446,000125,640.00
09/10/2024181,50031,200.00580017,096.00
09/11/2024283,30068,277.00221,51432,066.52
09/12/2024142,10043,029.00115312.00
09/13/2024173,60073,584.00183,48572,662.25
09/16/2024464,80096,720.00141,24325,382.06
09/17/202471,20023,784.00---
09/18/2024212,70052,623.00---
09/19/2024---232,20043,560.00
09/20/2024142,10041,286.00---
09/23/2024201,50029,385.00252,00039,900.00
09/24/202413005,952.00161,80036,162.00
09/25/2024434,05180,128.7822004,040.00
09/26/2024---181,60031,888.00
09/27/202471,20023,976.00373,55772,705.08
09/30/2024252,40048,480.00201,40028,434.00
10/01/2024403,08361,505.85---
10/02/2024334,26682,461.7881,20023,376.00
10/03/2024426,800130,356.00282,80055,216.00
10/04/2024---307,200140,112.00
10/07/2024---417,500151,200.00
10/08/2024---325,000105,200.00
10/09/2024212,50052,750.00254,09587,428.25
10/10/2024252,92262,092.5071,90540,938.45
10/11/2024233,27869,264.14663313,546.20
10/14/2024202,00041,880.00131,00021,180.00
10/15/202451,10023,100.00650010,650.00
10/16/2024173,00062,430.00111,07622,757.40
10/17/202474008,364.00692419,496.40
10/18/2024150010,470.0071,00021,150.00
10/21/2024262813,181.72---
10/22/2024250010,500.00465,967128,290.50
10/23/2024375,500117,315.00---
10/24/2024575,628117,287.52---
10/25/2024426,372128,841.84---
10/28/202451,54330,073.07136,500132,600.00
10/29/202441,00019,790.00450010,000.00
10/30/2024192,92457,076.48141,04120,382.78
10/31/2024101,58730,867.1521,00019,580.00
11/01/2024374,94694,814.8251,00019,190.00
11/04/2024---112,39746,262.10
11/05/2024141,50129,194.45173,04359,460.22
11/06/2024284,10079,335.00264,03678,540.56
11/07/2024314,00077,480.00386,947138,662.12
11/08/202421,00019,870.00174,00080,920.00
11/11/2024---244,50092,070.00
11/12/2024121,03721,175.54192,50552,104.00
11/13/2024161,99840,739.22152,03441,859.72
11/14/2024132,00041,140.00242,96761,357.56
11/15/2024224,46590,460.90141,78936,692.39
11/18/202471,15023,414.00436,711138,179.49
11/19/202491,85037,647.50---
11/20/2024446,500130,910.00131,86938,464.02
11/21/2024101,50028,725.0091,50029,115.00
11/22/2024---214,50091,620.00
11/25/2024426,500129,935.00---
11/26/2024398,000151,920.0025009,650.00
11/27/202441,36425,370.40143,00057,240.00
11/28/2024457,636144,091.3261,73533,520.20
11/29/2024265,00091,350.0012314,273.50
12/02/2024638,500150,875.00---
12/03/202424487,813.12345,50098,890.00
12/04/2024152,00035,920.0061,50027,225.00
12/05/2024151,50026,700.00224,00072,960.00
12/06/2024123,00054,300.00425,41399,653.33
12/09/2024---538,856166,847.04
12/10/2024182,50046,100.00---
12/11/2024426,000108,480.002931,683.30
12/12/2024111,50026,850.00202,45544,705.55
12/13/2024143,00052,860.0016108.00
12/16/2024224,16872,689.92203,05953,746.63
12/17/2024253,33257,943.48659710,429.59
12/18/2024264,22371,917.69162,50142,767.10
12/19/2024---8919,145345,567.25
12/20/2024112,74551,304.05255,500103,785.00
12/23/2024578,901169,742.07277,500144,675.00
12/24/2024173,01456,874.18214,60987,755.36
12/27/2024112,63250,876.56477,048136,519.76
12/30/2024214,00077,080.0071,00019,380.00
12/31/2024161,01719,648.44172,50048,550.00

