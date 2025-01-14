PRESS RELEASE
MÉRIGNAC, FRANCE – 14 JANUARY 2025
HALF-YEARLY REPORT ON EXOSENS’ LIQUIDITY CONTRACT
WITH KEPLER CHEUVREUX
In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision
n°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts
for shares as an accepted market practice
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Exosens (Ticker: EXENS; ISIN: FR001400Q9V2) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 31 December 2024:
- 18,164 shares; and
- 1,689,362.72 euros in cash.
During the period from 18 July 2024 to 31 December 2024, the following transactions were executed:
- On the buy side, 276,135 shares for 5,428,851.53 euros (2,022 transactions); and
- On the sell side, 257,971 shares for 5,099,797.38 euros (1,697 transactions).
As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account at the date of entry into force of the contract:
- 0 share; and
- 2,000,000 euros in cash.
Contacts
Investor Relations
Laurent Sfaxi – l.sfaxi@exosens.com
Media
Brunswick – exosens@brunswickgroup.com
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Total
|2,022
|276,135
|5,428,851.53
|1,697
|257,971
|5,099,797.38
|07/18/2024
|19
|1,446
|31,363.74
|-
|-
|-
|07/19/2024
|30
|3,000
|65,070.00
|-
|-
|-
|07/22/2024
|8
|1,500
|32,370.00
|2
|464
|10,078.08
|07/23/2024
|27
|5,000
|108,150.00
|28
|2,376
|51,773.04
|07/24/2024
|1
|500
|11,000.00
|24
|2,660
|58,653.00
|07/25/2024
|19
|3,500
|76,265.00
|-
|-
|-
|07/26/2024
|2
|500
|10,900.00
|6
|500
|10,935.00
|07/29/2024
|55
|5,000
|106,250.00
|1
|64
|1,388.80
|07/30/2024
|13
|1,439
|29,931.20
|1
|1
|20.94
|07/31/2024
|3
|476
|9,900.80
|7
|753
|15,790.41
|08/01/2024
|27
|4,266
|87,197.04
|-
|-
|-
|08/02/2024
|9
|1,820
|36,491.00
|-
|-
|-
|08/05/2024
|13
|2,000
|39,620.00
|5
|1,048
|21,169.60
|08/06/2024
|8
|1,500
|29,700.00
|25
|4,702
|95,685.70
|08/07/2024
|5
|1,500
|29,850.00
|2
|500
|10,100.00
|08/08/2024
|12
|2,511
|49,994.01
|7
|2,000
|40,420.00
|08/09/2024
|-
|-
|-
|1
|30
|600.00
|08/12/2024
|-
|-
|-
|4
|1,014
|20,340.84
|08/13/2024
|41
|3,989
|77,187.15
|-
|-
|-
|08/14/2024
|-
|-
|-
|9
|1,500
|29,250.00
|08/15/2024
|-
|-
|-
|1
|500
|9,850.00
|08/16/2024
|17
|1,801
|35,209.55
|1
|1
|19.65
|08/19/2024
|4
|300
|5,790.00
|-
|-
|-
|08/20/2024
|-
|-
|-
|3
|500
|9,650.00
|08/21/2024
|7
|448
|8,628.48
|-
|-
|-
|08/22/2024
|9
|800
|15,488.00
|4
|153
|2,983.50
|08/23/2024
|-
|-
|-
|5
|1,247
|24,453.67
|08/26/2024
|35
|3,929
|77,519.17
|37
|2,771
|55,447.71
|08/27/2024
|31
|2,700
|52,758.00
|22
|2,686
|52,726.18
|08/28/2024
|8
|300
|5,880.00
|53
|4,214
|83,437.20
|08/29/2024
|12
|904
|18,134.24
|16
|2,528
|50,812.80
|08/30/2024
|4
|301
|6,050.10
|23
|2,101
|42,356.16
|09/02/2024
|94
|5,696
|113,122.56
|24
|1,866
|37,917.12
|09/03/2024
|-
|-
|-
|40
|5,391
|109,437.30
|09/04/2024
|-
|-
|-
|22
|3,300
|68,970.00
|09/05/2024
|36
|5,400
|109,512.00
|4
|300
|6,090.00
|09/06/2024
|1
|300
|5,940.00
|2
|600
|12,060.00
|09/09/2024
|-
|-
|-
|44
|6,000
|125,640.00
|09/10/2024
|18
|1,500
|31,200.00
|5
|800
|17,096.00
|09/11/2024
|28
|3,300
|68,277.00
|22
|1,514
|32,066.52
|09/12/2024
|14
|2,100
|43,029.00
|1
|15
|312.00
|09/13/2024
|17
|3,600
|73,584.00
|18
|3,485
|72,662.25
|09/16/2024
|46
|4,800
|96,720.00
|14
|1,243
|25,382.06
|09/17/2024
|7
|1,200
|23,784.00
|-
|-
|-
|09/18/2024
|21
|2,700
|52,623.00
|-
|-
|-
|09/19/2024
|-
|-
|-
|23
|2,200
|43,560.00
|09/20/2024
|14
|2,100
|41,286.00
|-
|-
|-
|09/23/2024
|20
|1,500
|29,385.00
|25
|2,000
|39,900.00
|09/24/2024
|1
|300
|5,952.00
|16
|1,800
|36,162.00
|09/25/2024
|43
|4,051
|80,128.78
|2
|200
|4,040.00
|09/26/2024
|-
|-
|-
|18
|1,600
|31,888.00
|09/27/2024
|7
|1,200
|23,976.00
|37
|3,557
|72,705.08
|09/30/2024
|25
|2,400
|48,480.00
|20
|1,400
|28,434.00
|10/01/2024
|40
|3,083
|61,505.85
|-
|-
|-
|10/02/2024
|33
|4,266
|82,461.78
|8
|1,200
|23,376.00
|10/03/2024
|42
|6,800
|130,356.00
|28
|2,800
|55,216.00
|10/04/2024
|-
|-
|-
|30
|7,200
|140,112.00
|10/07/2024
|-
|-
|-
|41
|7,500
|151,200.00
|10/08/2024
|-
|-
|-
|32
|5,000
|105,200.00
|10/09/2024
|21
|2,500
|52,750.00
|25
|4,095
|87,428.25
|10/10/2024
|25
|2,922
|62,092.50
|7
|1,905
|40,938.45
|10/11/2024
|23
|3,278
|69,264.14
|6
|633
|13,546.20
|10/14/2024
|20
|2,000
|41,880.00
|13
|1,000
|21,180.00
|10/15/2024
|5
|1,100
|23,100.00
|6
|500
|10,650.00
|10/16/2024
|17
|3,000
|62,430.00
|11
|1,076
|22,757.40
|10/17/2024
|7
|400
|8,364.00
|6
|924
|19,496.40
|10/18/2024
|1
|500
|10,470.00
|7
|1,000
|21,150.00
|10/21/2024
|2
|628
|13,181.72
|-
|-
|-
|10/22/2024
|2
|500
|10,500.00
|46
|5,967
|128,290.50
|10/23/2024
|37
|5,500
|117,315.00
|-
|-
|-
|10/24/2024
|57
|5,628
|117,287.52
|-
|-
|-
|10/25/2024
|42
|6,372
|128,841.84
|-
|-
|-
|10/28/2024
|5
|1,543
|30,073.07
|13
|6,500
|132,600.00
|10/29/2024
|4
|1,000
|19,790.00
|4
|500
|10,000.00
|10/30/2024
|19
|2,924
|57,076.48
|14
|1,041
|20,382.78
|10/31/2024
|10
|1,587
|30,867.15
|2
|1,000
|19,580.00
|11/01/2024
|37
|4,946
|94,814.82
|5
|1,000
|19,190.00
|11/04/2024
|-
|-
|-
|11
|2,397
|46,262.10
|11/05/2024
|14
|1,501
|29,194.45
|17
|3,043
|59,460.22
|11/06/2024
|28
|4,100
|79,335.00
|26
|4,036
|78,540.56
|11/07/2024
|31
|4,000
|77,480.00
|38
|6,947
|138,662.12
|11/08/2024
|2
|1,000
|19,870.00
|17
|4,000
|80,920.00
|11/11/2024
|-
|-
|-
|24
|4,500
|92,070.00
|11/12/2024
|12
|1,037
|21,175.54
|19
|2,505
|52,104.00
|11/13/2024
|16
|1,998
|40,739.22
|15
|2,034
|41,859.72
|11/14/2024
|13
|2,000
|41,140.00
|24
|2,967
|61,357.56
|11/15/2024
|22
|4,465
|90,460.90
|14
|1,789
|36,692.39
|11/18/2024
|7
|1,150
|23,414.00
|43
|6,711
|138,179.49
|11/19/2024
|9
|1,850
|37,647.50
|-
|-
|-
|11/20/2024
|44
|6,500
|130,910.00
|13
|1,869
|38,464.02
|11/21/2024
|10
|1,500
|28,725.00
|9
|1,500
|29,115.00
|11/22/2024
|-
|-
|-
|21
|4,500
|91,620.00
|11/25/2024
|42
|6,500
|129,935.00
|-
|-
|-
|11/26/2024
|39
|8,000
|151,920.00
|2
|500
|9,650.00
|11/27/2024
|4
|1,364
|25,370.40
|14
|3,000
|57,240.00
|11/28/2024
|45
|7,636
|144,091.32
|6
|1,735
|33,520.20
|11/29/2024
|26
|5,000
|91,350.00
|1
|231
|4,273.50
|12/02/2024
|63
|8,500
|150,875.00
|-
|-
|-
|12/03/2024
|2
|448
|7,813.12
|34
|5,500
|98,890.00
|12/04/2024
|15
|2,000
|35,920.00
|6
|1,500
|27,225.00
|12/05/2024
|15
|1,500
|26,700.00
|22
|4,000
|72,960.00
|12/06/2024
|12
|3,000
|54,300.00
|42
|5,413
|99,653.33
|12/09/2024
|-
|-
|-
|53
|8,856
|166,847.04
|12/10/2024
|18
|2,500
|46,100.00
|-
|-
|-
|12/11/2024
|42
|6,000
|108,480.00
|2
|93
|1,683.30
|12/12/2024
|11
|1,500
|26,850.00
|20
|2,455
|44,705.55
|12/13/2024
|14
|3,000
|52,860.00
|1
|6
|108.00
|12/16/2024
|22
|4,168
|72,689.92
|20
|3,059
|53,746.63
|12/17/2024
|25
|3,332
|57,943.48
|6
|597
|10,429.59
|12/18/2024
|26
|4,223
|71,917.69
|16
|2,501
|42,767.10
|12/19/2024
|-
|-
|-
|89
|19,145
|345,567.25
|12/20/2024
|11
|2,745
|51,304.05
|25
|5,500
|103,785.00
|12/23/2024
|57
|8,901
|169,742.07
|27
|7,500
|144,675.00
|12/24/2024
|17
|3,014
|56,874.18
|21
|4,609
|87,755.36
|12/27/2024
|11
|2,632
|50,876.56
|47
|7,048
|136,519.76
|12/30/2024
|21
|4,000
|77,080.00
|7
|1,000
|19,380.00
|12/31/2024
|16
|1,017
|19,648.44
|17
|2,500
|48,550.00
