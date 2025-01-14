PRESS RELEASE

MÉRIGNAC, FRANCE – 14 JANUARY 2025

HALF-YEARLY REPORT ON EXOSENS’ LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

WITH KEPLER CHEUVREUX

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision

n°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts

for shares as an accepted market practice

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Exosens (Ticker: EXENS; ISIN: FR001400Q9V2) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 31 December 2024:

18,164 shares; and

1,689,362.72 euros in cash.

During the period from 18 July 2024 to 31 December 2024, the following transactions were executed:

On the buy side, 276,135 shares for 5,428,851.53 euros (2,022 transactions); and

On the sell side, 257,971 shares for 5,099,797.38 euros (1,697 transactions).

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account at the date of entry into force of the contract:

0 share; and

2,000,000 euros in cash.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Laurent Sfaxi – l.sfaxi@exosens.com

Media

Brunswick – exosens@brunswickgroup.com





Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 2,022 276,135 5,428,851.53 1,697 257,971 5,099,797.38 07/18/2024 19 1,446 31,363.74 - - - 07/19/2024 30 3,000 65,070.00 - - - 07/22/2024 8 1,500 32,370.00 2 464 10,078.08 07/23/2024 27 5,000 108,150.00 28 2,376 51,773.04 07/24/2024 1 500 11,000.00 24 2,660 58,653.00 07/25/2024 19 3,500 76,265.00 - - - 07/26/2024 2 500 10,900.00 6 500 10,935.00 07/29/2024 55 5,000 106,250.00 1 64 1,388.80 07/30/2024 13 1,439 29,931.20 1 1 20.94 07/31/2024 3 476 9,900.80 7 753 15,790.41 08/01/2024 27 4,266 87,197.04 - - - 08/02/2024 9 1,820 36,491.00 - - - 08/05/2024 13 2,000 39,620.00 5 1,048 21,169.60 08/06/2024 8 1,500 29,700.00 25 4,702 95,685.70 08/07/2024 5 1,500 29,850.00 2 500 10,100.00 08/08/2024 12 2,511 49,994.01 7 2,000 40,420.00 08/09/2024 - - - 1 30 600.00 08/12/2024 - - - 4 1,014 20,340.84 08/13/2024 41 3,989 77,187.15 - - - 08/14/2024 - - - 9 1,500 29,250.00 08/15/2024 - - - 1 500 9,850.00 08/16/2024 17 1,801 35,209.55 1 1 19.65 08/19/2024 4 300 5,790.00 - - - 08/20/2024 - - - 3 500 9,650.00 08/21/2024 7 448 8,628.48 - - - 08/22/2024 9 800 15,488.00 4 153 2,983.50 08/23/2024 - - - 5 1,247 24,453.67 08/26/2024 35 3,929 77,519.17 37 2,771 55,447.71 08/27/2024 31 2,700 52,758.00 22 2,686 52,726.18 08/28/2024 8 300 5,880.00 53 4,214 83,437.20 08/29/2024 12 904 18,134.24 16 2,528 50,812.80 08/30/2024 4 301 6,050.10 23 2,101 42,356.16 09/02/2024 94 5,696 113,122.56 24 1,866 37,917.12 09/03/2024 - - - 40 5,391 109,437.30 09/04/2024 - - - 22 3,300 68,970.00 09/05/2024 36 5,400 109,512.00 4 300 6,090.00 09/06/2024 1 300 5,940.00 2 600 12,060.00 09/09/2024 - - - 44 6,000 125,640.00 09/10/2024 18 1,500 31,200.00 5 800 17,096.00 09/11/2024 28 3,300 68,277.00 22 1,514 32,066.52 09/12/2024 14 2,100 43,029.00 1 15 312.00 09/13/2024 17 3,600 73,584.00 18 3,485 72,662.25 09/16/2024 46 4,800 96,720.00 14 1,243 25,382.06 09/17/2024 7 1,200 23,784.00 - - - 09/18/2024 21 2,700 52,623.00 - - - 09/19/2024 - - - 23 2,200 43,560.00 09/20/2024 14 2,100 41,286.00 - - - 09/23/2024 20 1,500 29,385.00 25 2,000 39,900.00 09/24/2024 1 300 5,952.00 16 1,800 36,162.00 09/25/2024 43 4,051 80,128.78 2 200 4,040.00 09/26/2024 - - - 18 1,600 31,888.00 09/27/2024 7 1,200 23,976.00 37 3,557 72,705.08 09/30/2024 25 2,400 48,480.00 20 1,400 28,434.00 10/01/2024 40 3,083 61,505.85 - - - 10/02/2024 33 4,266 82,461.78 8 1,200 23,376.00 10/03/2024 42 6,800 130,356.00 28 2,800 55,216.00 10/04/2024 - - - 30 7,200 140,112.00 10/07/2024 - - - 41 7,500 151,200.00 10/08/2024 - - - 32 5,000 105,200.00 10/09/2024 21 2,500 52,750.00 25 4,095 87,428.25 10/10/2024 25 2,922 62,092.50 7 1,905 40,938.45 10/11/2024 23 3,278 69,264.14 6 633 13,546.20 10/14/2024 20 2,000 41,880.00 13 1,000 21,180.00 10/15/2024 5 1,100 23,100.00 6 500 10,650.00 10/16/2024 17 3,000 62,430.00 11 1,076 22,757.40 10/17/2024 7 400 8,364.00 6 924 19,496.40 10/18/2024 1 500 10,470.00 7 1,000 21,150.00 10/21/2024 2 628 13,181.72 - - - 10/22/2024 2 500 10,500.00 46 5,967 128,290.50 10/23/2024 37 5,500 117,315.00 - - - 10/24/2024 57 5,628 117,287.52 - - - 10/25/2024 42 6,372 128,841.84 - - - 10/28/2024 5 1,543 30,073.07 13 6,500 132,600.00 10/29/2024 4 1,000 19,790.00 4 500 10,000.00 10/30/2024 19 2,924 57,076.48 14 1,041 20,382.78 10/31/2024 10 1,587 30,867.15 2 1,000 19,580.00 11/01/2024 37 4,946 94,814.82 5 1,000 19,190.00 11/04/2024 - - - 11 2,397 46,262.10 11/05/2024 14 1,501 29,194.45 17 3,043 59,460.22 11/06/2024 28 4,100 79,335.00 26 4,036 78,540.56 11/07/2024 31 4,000 77,480.00 38 6,947 138,662.12 11/08/2024 2 1,000 19,870.00 17 4,000 80,920.00 11/11/2024 - - - 24 4,500 92,070.00 11/12/2024 12 1,037 21,175.54 19 2,505 52,104.00 11/13/2024 16 1,998 40,739.22 15 2,034 41,859.72 11/14/2024 13 2,000 41,140.00 24 2,967 61,357.56 11/15/2024 22 4,465 90,460.90 14 1,789 36,692.39 11/18/2024 7 1,150 23,414.00 43 6,711 138,179.49 11/19/2024 9 1,850 37,647.50 - - - 11/20/2024 44 6,500 130,910.00 13 1,869 38,464.02 11/21/2024 10 1,500 28,725.00 9 1,500 29,115.00 11/22/2024 - - - 21 4,500 91,620.00 11/25/2024 42 6,500 129,935.00 - - - 11/26/2024 39 8,000 151,920.00 2 500 9,650.00 11/27/2024 4 1,364 25,370.40 14 3,000 57,240.00 11/28/2024 45 7,636 144,091.32 6 1,735 33,520.20 11/29/2024 26 5,000 91,350.00 1 231 4,273.50 12/02/2024 63 8,500 150,875.00 - - - 12/03/2024 2 448 7,813.12 34 5,500 98,890.00 12/04/2024 15 2,000 35,920.00 6 1,500 27,225.00 12/05/2024 15 1,500 26,700.00 22 4,000 72,960.00 12/06/2024 12 3,000 54,300.00 42 5,413 99,653.33 12/09/2024 - - - 53 8,856 166,847.04 12/10/2024 18 2,500 46,100.00 - - - 12/11/2024 42 6,000 108,480.00 2 93 1,683.30 12/12/2024 11 1,500 26,850.00 20 2,455 44,705.55 12/13/2024 14 3,000 52,860.00 1 6 108.00 12/16/2024 22 4,168 72,689.92 20 3,059 53,746.63 12/17/2024 25 3,332 57,943.48 6 597 10,429.59 12/18/2024 26 4,223 71,917.69 16 2,501 42,767.10 12/19/2024 - - - 89 19,145 345,567.25 12/20/2024 11 2,745 51,304.05 25 5,500 103,785.00 12/23/2024 57 8,901 169,742.07 27 7,500 144,675.00 12/24/2024 17 3,014 56,874.18 21 4,609 87,755.36 12/27/2024 11 2,632 50,876.56 47 7,048 136,519.76 12/30/2024 21 4,000 77,080.00 7 1,000 19,380.00 12/31/2024 16 1,017 19,648.44 17 2,500 48,550.00

Attachment