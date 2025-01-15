Global Chicory Market Set to Grow from USD 753.8 Million in 2025 to USD 1,251.4 Million by 2035, Driven by Sustainability Trends | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DEL, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The chicory market, valued at USD 753.8 million in 2025, is poised to experience substantial growth, reaching a projected value of USD 1,251.4 million by 2035. With an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% over the forecast period, the industry reflects a strong demand for natural and sustainable products. Chicory, widely recognized for its health benefits and versatile applications in the food and beverage industry, is a preferred ingredient due to the rising consumer inclination toward organic and eco-friendly choices.

A growing awareness of health and wellness has shifted consumer preferences, significantly boosting the demand for chicory as a dietary fiber and caffeine-free coffee substitute. Chicory is not only valued for its functional properties but also appreciated for being a cost-effective and natural ingredient in food formulations. This surge in demand is strongly tied to broader trends prioritizing transparency, sustainability, and ethical sourcing in the food industry.

The versatility of chicory extends across multiple sectors, including food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals, contributing to its widespread adoption globally. From enhancing the texture and taste of food products to offering medicinal benefits in herbal treatments, chicory’s applications are diverse and continually expanding. As a result, manufacturers are heavily investing in chicory production and innovation to meet the burgeoning demand.

Furthermore, as consumers place greater emphasis on environmental concerns, chicory farming practices that align with sustainability are gaining traction. The emphasis on reducing carbon footprints and promoting regenerative agricultural practices is further propelling chicory’s position as a sought-after ingredient in the global industry.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global chicory industry is expected to grow from USD 753.8 million in 2025 to USD 1,251.4 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Health-conscious consumers are driving demand for chicory due to its prebiotic benefits, digestive health support, and suitability as a caffeine-free alternative.

Root chicory holds the largest industry share, primarily due to its extensive use in inulin production, which is widely adopted in functional foods and beverages.

Increasing awareness of sustainability and eco-friendly practices is bolstering demand for chicory as a natural and ethically sourced ingredient.

The Europe region dominates the global chicory market, with Belgium, France, and the Netherlands leading in production and export.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness significant growth, driven by rising disposable incomes and a growing preference for healthy, plant-based diets in countries like China and India.

“Chicory has emerged as a game-changer in the food and beverage industry, particularly as consumers become increasingly selective about the ingredients in their diets,” says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.





Component Insights for Chicory Market

The chicory industry can be segmented into three primary components: root chicory, roasted chicory, and chicory powder. Root chicory dominates the market, accounting for the largest share due to its extensive use in the production of inulin—a dietary fiber that enhances gut health. Roasted chicory, primarily used as a coffee substitute, is gaining popularity as consumers reduce their caffeine intake. Chicory powder, a versatile form, finds applications in both food and beverages, driving its growing market share.

To Gain In-Depth Insights on the Market, Browse the Complete Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/chicory-market

Market’s Prime Determinants of Trends and Opportunities

The surging preference for natural and sustainable products is the primary determinant driving the chicory industry. Health-conscious consumers are drawn to chicory's prebiotic properties, which support digestive health. Additionally, the growing vegan flavor and vegetarian population is fueling demand for plant-based and eco-friendly ingredients.

Another significant trend is the rising use of chicory in the production of functional foods and beverages. Its ability to improve texture, flavor, and nutritional value makes it a versatile ingredient, expanding its adoption across various industries. Furthermore, advancements in agricultural techniques are enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of chicory farming, presenting lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights for Chicory Market

Cargill, Incorporated

Delecto Foods Pvt Ltd.

Starwest Botanicals

Leroux Flavored Brandies

Pioneer Chicory

Natures Gold

Organic Herb Trading

Jamnagar Chicory Industries

STOKROS company Ltd

Farmville Food Industries Private Limited

Recent Industry Development

Recent developments in the chicory market highlight the industry's focus on sustainability and innovation. Key manufacturers are adopting eco-friendly farming practices to ensure the long-term availability of chicory. Additionally, collaborations between food companies and chicory producers are paving the way for new product launches aimed at addressing specific consumer needs, such as gluten-free and keto-friendly options.

For instance, a leading market player recently introduced a range of chicory-based prebiotic products targeting the health-conscious segment. Another notable development includes the adoption of blockchain technology for tracking and ensuring transparency in chicory supply chains, building consumer trust.

Growth Drivers of Chicory Market

The chicory industry is being propelled by multiple growth drivers. First, the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related health conditions such as obesity and diabetes is spurring the demand for dietary fibers like inulin, derived from chicory roots. Additionally, the shift toward plant-based diets is boosting the adoption of chicory in vegan-friendly formulations.

Consumer awareness regarding the environmental impact of food production has also emerged as a crucial growth factor. Chicory’s compatibility with sustainable agricultural practices aligns with these values, making it an attractive choice for environmentally conscious consumers. Lastly, innovations in food technology are unlocking new applications for chicory, further driving market growth.

Regional Analysis of Chicory Market

Europe holds the largest share in the global chicory market, driven by a well-established demand for natural and organic food products. Countries like Belgium, France, and the Netherlands are leading producers and exporters of chicory, benefiting from advanced farming practices and robust supply chains.

North America represents a significant growth opportunity, with increasing awareness of chicory’s health benefits driving its adoption. The United States, in particular, is witnessing a rise in demand for chicory-based coffee substitutes and prebiotic products.

The Asia-Pacific region is poised for rapid growth, fueled by a rising middle-class population and growing health consciousness. Countries like China and India are emerging as key markets, driven by increasing consumer spending on functional foods and beverages. Additionally, government initiatives promoting sustainable agriculture are supporting chicory cultivation in the region.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also contributing to the market’s expansion, albeit at a slower pace. These regions offer untapped potential, particularly as manufacturers aim to penetrate new markets with innovative product offerings.





Chicory Market Segmentation

By Product:

In terms of product, the chicory market is segmented into chicory root and chicory inulin.

By Application:

In terms of application, the market is segmented into food & beverages, dietary supplement, and others.

By Region

By region, the report offers detailed analysis on North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, South Korea, and more.

Translation in German

Der Chicorée-Markt , dessen Wert im Jahr 2025 auf 753,8 Millionen USD geschätzt wird, wird voraussichtlich ein beträchtliches Wachstum verzeichnen und bis 2035 einen prognostizierten Wert von 1.251,4 Millionen USD erreichen. Mit einer beeindruckenden durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 5,2 % im Prognosezeitraum spiegelt der Markt eine starke Nachfrage nach natürlichen und nachhaltigen Produkten wider. Chicorée, der allgemein für seine gesundheitlichen Vorteile und vielseitigen Einsatzmöglichkeiten in der Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie bekannt ist, ist aufgrund der zunehmenden Vorliebe der Verbraucher für biologische und umweltfreundliche Alternativen eine bevorzugte Zutat.

Ein wachsendes Gesundheits- und Wellnessbewusstsein hat die Vorlieben der Verbraucher verändert und die Nachfrage nach Chicorée als Ballaststoff und koffeinfreier Kaffeeersatz deutlich gesteigert. Chicorée wird nicht nur wegen seiner funktionellen Eigenschaften geschätzt, sondern auch als kostengünstige und natürliche Zutat in Lebensmittelrezepturen. Dieser Nachfrageschub hängt eng mit allgemeinen Trends zusammen, die Transparenz, Nachhaltigkeit und ethische Beschaffung in der Lebensmittelindustrie in den Vordergrund stellen.

Die Vielseitigkeit von Chicorée erstreckt sich auf viele Bereiche, darunter Lebensmittel, Getränke und Pharmazeutika, was zu seiner weltweiten Verbreitung beiträgt. Von der Verbesserung der Textur und des Geschmacks von Lebensmitteln bis hin zu medizinischen Vorteilen bei Kräuterbehandlungen sind die Anwendungsgebiete von Chicorée vielfältig und erweitern sich ständig. Daher investieren Hersteller massiv in Chicorée-Produktion und Innovation, um der wachsenden Nachfrage gerecht zu werden.

Da Verbraucher außerdem immer mehr Wert auf Umweltbelange legen, gewinnen nachhaltige Anbaumethoden für Chicorée an Bedeutung. Die Betonung der Reduzierung des CO2-Fußabdrucks und die Förderung regenerativer landwirtschaftlicher Praktiken stärkt Chicorée weiter als gefragte Zutat auf dem Weltmarkt.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie

Der globale Chicorée-Markt soll von 753,8 Millionen US-Dollar im Jahr 2025 auf 1.251,4 Millionen US-Dollar im Jahr 2035 wachsen und im Prognosezeitraum eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 5,2 % verzeichnen.

Gesundheitsbewusste Verbraucher treiben die Nachfrage nach Chicorée aufgrund seiner präbiotischen Vorteile, seiner Unterstützung der Verdauung und seiner Eignung als koffeinfreie Alternative voran.

Den größten Marktanteil hält die Zichorienwurzel, vor allem aufgrund ihrer umfangreichen Verwendung bei der Inulinproduktion, die in funktionellen Lebensmitteln und Getränken weit verbreitet ist.

Das zunehmende Bewusstsein für Nachhaltigkeit und umweltfreundliche Praktiken steigert die Nachfrage nach Chicorée als natürliche und ethisch einwandfreie Zutat.

Die Region Europa dominiert den globalen Chicorée-Markt, wobei Belgien, Frankreich und die Niederlande bei Produktion und Export führend sind.

Im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum dürfte es aufgrund steigender verfügbarer Einkommen und einer wachsenden Vorliebe für eine gesunde, pflanzliche Ernährung in Ländern wie China und Indien zu einem deutlichen Wachstum kommen.

„Chicorée hat sich als bahnbrechende Neuerung in der Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie erwiesen, insbesondere da die Verbraucher bei den Zutaten ihrer Ernährung immer wählerischer werden“, sagte [Name des Analysten], [Bezeichnung/Organisation]. „Seine gesundheitlichen Vorteile, wie die Förderung der Darmgesundheit und die Reduzierung des Koffeinkonsums, machen ihn zu einer attraktiven Wahl für Hersteller, die sich der Wellness-Bewegung anschließen möchten. Der Markt erlebt auch bedeutende Innovationen, wobei Unternehmen verschiedene Anwendungen erkunden, um eine breitere Verbraucherbasis anzusprechen“, sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner bei Future Market Insights.

Einblicke in die Komponenten des Chicorée-Marktes

Der Chicorée-Markt kann in drei Hauptkomponenten segmentiert werden: Chicorée-Wurzel, gerösteter Chicorée und Chicorée-Pulver. Chicorée-Wurzel dominiert den Markt und hat den größten Anteil aufgrund seiner umfangreichen Verwendung bei der Herstellung von Inulin – einem Ballaststoff, der die Darmgesundheit fördert. Gerösteter Chicorée, der hauptsächlich als Kaffeeersatz verwendet wird, wird immer beliebter, da die Verbraucher ihren Koffeinkonsum reduzieren. Chicorée-Pulver, eine vielseitige Form, findet sowohl in Lebensmitteln als auch in Getränken Verwendung und treibt seinen wachsenden Marktanteil voran.

Die wichtigsten Marktfaktoren für Trends und Chancen

Die steigende Vorliebe für natürliche und nachhaltige Produkte ist der wichtigste Faktor, der den Chicorée-Markt antreibt. Gesundheitsbewusste Verbraucher werden von den präbiotischen Eigenschaften des Chicorées angezogen, die die Verdauungsgesundheit unterstützen. Darüber hinaus treibt die wachsende vegane und vegetarische Bevölkerung die Nachfrage nach pflanzlichen und umweltfreundlichen Zutaten an.

Ein weiterer wichtiger Trend ist die zunehmende Verwendung von Chicorée bei der Herstellung funktioneller Lebensmittel und Getränke. Seine Fähigkeit, Textur, Geschmack und Nährwert zu verbessern, macht ihn zu einer vielseitigen Zutat, die in verschiedenen Branchen zunehmend eingesetzt wird. Darüber hinaus steigern Fortschritte in der Agrartechnik die Effizienz und Nachhaltigkeit des Chicorée-Anbaus und bieten lukrative Möglichkeiten für Marktwachstum.

Wichtige Unternehmen und Einblicke in die Marktanteile für den Chicorée-Markt

Cargill, Incorporated

Delecto Foods Pvt Ltd.

Starwest Botanicals

Aromatisierte Brandys von Leroux

Pionier-Chicorée

Naturgold

Handel mit Bio-Kräutern

Jamnagar Chicory Industries

STOKROS company GmbH

Farmville Food Industries Private Limited

Aktuelle Branchenentwicklung

Die jüngsten Entwicklungen auf dem Chicorée-Markt unterstreichen den Fokus der Branche auf Nachhaltigkeit und Innovation. Wichtige Hersteller setzen auf umweltfreundliche Anbaumethoden, um die langfristige Verfügbarkeit von Chicorée sicherzustellen. Darüber hinaus ebnen Kooperationen zwischen Lebensmittelunternehmen und Chicorée-Produzenten den Weg für die Einführung neuer Produkte, die auf spezifische Verbraucherbedürfnisse ausgerichtet sind, wie z. B. glutenfreie und keto-freundliche Optionen.

So hat beispielsweise ein führender Marktteilnehmer kürzlich eine Reihe von präbiotischen Produkten auf Chicorée-Basis auf den Markt gebracht, die sich an gesundheitsbewusste Verbraucher richten. Eine weitere bemerkenswerte Entwicklung ist die Einführung der Blockchain-Technologie zur Nachverfolgung und Gewährleistung der Transparenz in Chicorée-Lieferketten, um das Vertrauen der Verbraucher zu stärken.

Wachstumstreiber des Chicorée-Marktes

Der Chicorée-Markt wird von mehreren Wachstumstreibern angetrieben. Erstens treibt die zunehmende Verbreitung lebensstilbedingter Gesundheitsprobleme wie Fettleibigkeit und Diabetes die Nachfrage nach Ballaststoffen wie Inulin aus Chicorée-Wurzeln an. Darüber hinaus fördert die Umstellung auf pflanzliche Ernährung die Verwendung von Chicorée in veganfreundlichen Rezepturen.

Auch das Bewusstsein der Verbraucher hinsichtlich der Umweltauswirkungen der Lebensmittelproduktion hat sich als entscheidender Wachstumsfaktor herausgestellt. Die Kompatibilität von Chicorée mit nachhaltigen landwirtschaftlichen Praktiken steht im Einklang mit diesen Werten und macht ihn zu einer attraktiven Wahl für umweltbewusste Verbraucher. Schließlich eröffnen Innovationen in der Lebensmitteltechnologie neue Anwendungsmöglichkeiten für Chicorée und treiben das Marktwachstum weiter voran.

Regionale Analyse des Chicorée-Marktes

Europa hält den größten Anteil am globalen Chicorée-Markt, angetrieben von einer starken Nachfrage nach natürlichen und biologischen Lebensmitteln. Länder wie Belgien, Frankreich und die Niederlande sind führende Chicorée-Produzenten und -Exporteure und profitieren von fortschrittlichen Anbaumethoden und robusten Lieferketten.

Nordamerika bietet erhebliche Wachstumschancen, da das zunehmende Bewusstsein für die gesundheitlichen Vorteile von Chicorée dessen Verbreitung vorantreibt. Insbesondere in den Vereinigten Staaten steigt die Nachfrage nach Kaffeeersatzprodukten und Präbiotika auf Chicorée-Basis.

Der asiatisch-pazifische Raum steht vor einem rasanten Wachstum, das durch eine wachsende Mittelschicht und ein wachsendes Gesundheitsbewusstsein befeuert wird. Länder wie China und Indien entwickeln sich zu Schlüsselmärkten, angetrieben durch steigende Verbraucherausgaben für funktionelle Lebensmittel und Getränke. Darüber hinaus unterstützen staatliche Initiativen zur Förderung einer nachhaltigen Landwirtschaft den Chicorée-Anbau in der Region.

Auch Lateinamerika sowie der Nahe Osten und Afrika tragen zur Expansion des Marktes bei, wenn auch in langsamerem Tempo. Diese Regionen bieten ungenutztes Potenzial, insbesondere da die Hersteller mit innovativen Produktangeboten neue Märkte erschließen wollen.

Chicorée-Marktsegmentierung

Nach Produkt:

Produktmäßig ist der Chicorée-Markt in die Segmente Chicorée-Wurzel und Chicorée-Inulin unterteilt.

Nach Anwendung:

Anwendungsbezogen ist der Markt in Nahrungsmittel und Getränke, Nahrungsergänzungsmittel und Sonstiges segmentiert.

Nach Region

Nach Regionen geordnet bietet der Bericht detaillierte Analysen zu Nordamerika, Westeuropa, Osteuropa, Asien-Pazifik, Japan, Südkorea und weiteren Ländern.

