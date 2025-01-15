Iridia Partners with Arweave, ASI Alliance and LifeShip to Launch Humanity's First Molecular Data Archive and Digital Asset Infrastructure to the Moon

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridia, a leading innovator in molecular data technology and traceability solutions, today announced a groundbreaking mission to preserve critical information beyond our planet’s boundaries. In collaboration with Arweave, an open-source protocol for permanent data storage, and the ASI Alliance, a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.ai, and Ocean Protocol—Iridia will store both the Arweave Genesis Block and ASI (FET) tokens on the surface of the moon via the LifeShip lunar payload aboard the Dragonfly Aerospace Lander.

Today, a lunar lander will embark on a journey to the Moon, carrying tokens and a significant piece of historical data. This data, securely encoded in synthetic DNA, is encapsulated within a monument symbolizing humanity's achievements. By virtue of the moon’s stable environment and Iridia’s advanced shielded nanotechnology, this archival milestone is projected to endure for millennia, serving as a testament to humanity’s commitment to protecting and preserving our collective knowledge—and to driving forward the frontiers of AI technology.

“Through this collaboration with Arweave, the ASI Alliance, and LifeShip, we’re taking a visionary step toward proving out a novel way of preserving humanity’s most critical data far into the future,” said Buck Watia, Vice President of Product and Commercial at Iridia. “Our molecular technology isn’t just about storage—it’s about safeguarding knowledge and digital assets for generations to come, in a way that transcends the boundaries of time, space, and even imagination.”

Iridia’s synthetic DNA technology delivers unprecedented gains in data density and durability while requiring virtually no energy compared to traditional data storage methods. This makes it ideally suited for archival applications, especially in space. The Genesis Block, a foundational element of Arweave’s permanently stored records, will now be preserved in an environment less prone to Earth’s natural disturbances—such as weather, tectonics, and human interference.

Artificial Super Intelligence Alliance

Simultaneously, ASI (FET) tokens, an alliance of leading AI protocols—will be securely stored in an Iridia Molecular Wallet. This ultra-durable solution for private key backup highlights the versatility of molecular storage for preserving both historical records and digital assets.



"Civilization is on a path to expand to the moon, Mars, and beyond. AIs will be key for practical tasks of construction, mining, maintenance, and more. To be useful, latency must be low, therefore the AIs must be decentralized and sovereign. The moon data initiative aims to inspire this future, sending ASI tokens to the moon," said Trent McConaghy, co-founder of Ocean Protocol, co-founder of the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance.

Arweave

Though originally conceived for decentralized, permanent storage on Earth, the Arweave Genesis Block’s voyage to the moon highlights the synergy among Iridia’s cutting-edge molecular solutions, Arweave’s blockweave technology, and ASI’s AI-driven protocols. All three organizations share a vision of empowering humanity to retain critical data indefinitely, ensuring that future generations continue to benefit from today’s breakthroughs in blockchain, AI, and data preservation.

“The Genesis Block is where Arweave’s mission to permanently store the world’s knowledge and history began,” said Sam Williams, founder of Forward Research and Arweave. “This playful venture to the moon underscores how permissionless networks like Arweave can incubate new storage innovations—molecular storage included. We’re thrilled to see Iridia and ASI pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.”



LifeShip

This mission is made possible through LifeShip’s lunar payload aboard the Dragonfly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost Lander, which will carry the molecular data payloads—encompassing the Arweave Genesis Block, ASI tokens and other crypto such as Bitcoin, Solana and Ethereum from Iridia—to the moon’s surface.

"We are excited to include The Genesis Block and digital assets in the LifeShip Pyramid on the Moon," said Ben Haldeman, founder of LifeShip. "The Pyramid serves as a cultural archive of human creativity and a global seed bank—making it the first off world backup of life from Earth. LifeShip is a decentralized, community-powered movement dedicated to preserving and continuing Earth’s legacy by safeguarding the life, culture, knowledge, and stories of humanity. We are thrilled to partner with Iridia and leverage their groundbreaking molecular data technology.”

About Iridia

Iridia stands at the forefront of molecular data technology, redefining data storage while also safeguarding humanity’s most critical assets and supply chains. By integrating Web3 data with physical products, Iridia delivers unparalleled authenticity, traceability, and security. For more information, please visit Iridia.com.

About The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance

The Artificial Super Intelligence (ASI) Alliance is a collective formed by Fetch.ai, SingularityNET (SNET), and Ocean Protocol. As the largest open-sourced, independent entity in AI research and development, this alliance aims to accelerate the advancement of decentralized Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) and, ultimately, Artificial Superintelligence (ASI). For additional information on ASI, visit: superintelligence.io

About Arweave / Forward Research

Forward Research is a venture software development company dedicated to growing the Arweave ecosystem. We aim to foster a decentralized web where user rights are protected and data is permanently stored.



About LifeShip

LifeShip is a community-powered space mission dedicated to spreading life and the stories of humanity across space. Starting with seed banks and knowledge archives on the Moon, LifeShip empowers everyone to be part of humanity’s cosmic journey. Together, we’re creating a flourishing future for life beyond Earth.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1eabb75-506b-434b-9f59-cbd9721137ad