Temperature Controlled Packaging Solution Market Set to Reach USD 23.6 Billion by 2035, Driven by Strong Demand in Healthcare Sector | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global temperature controlled packaging solution market is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years. According to recent market analysis, the industry is expected to grow from USD 13.8 billion in 2025 to USD 23.6 billion by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. In 2024, the market generated USD 13.1 billion in revenue, demonstrating its expanding role in various sectors.

One of the primary drivers of this growth is the healthcare sector, which heavily relies on temperature controlled packaging to maintain the safety, potency, and efficacy of temperature-sensitive products such as pharmaceuticals, biologics, and vaccines. With stringent regulatory requirements for the transportation and storage of these products, demand for advanced packaging solutions has surged. By 2035, the healthcare sector is expected to account for more than 37% of the overall market share, underscoring its critical role in driving market expansion.

The increasing need for reliable cold chain solutions in healthcare, along with advancements in packaging technology, is anticipated to propel market growth. As companies strive to meet regulatory compliance and ensure product integrity, investments in temperature controlled packaging solutions will continue to rise globally.

Understanding the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solution Market

The Temperature Controlled Packaging Solution Market refers to the industry that provides packaging systems specifically designed to maintain a consistent temperature range for temperature-sensitive products during storage, handling, and transportation. These solutions are critical for ensuring product integrity, quality, and safety, especially in industries like pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, food & beverages, and chemicals.

Key Takeaways From the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solution Market Report

The global temperature-controlled packaging solution market experienced a CAGR of 4% during the historical period from 2020 to 2024.

The market value for temperature-controlled packaging reached USD 13.1 billion in 2024, reflecting positive growth.

Canada is projected to lead in North America with a CAGR of 5.8% through 2035.

Spain in Europe is expected to have a CAGR of 4.6% by 2035.

The 251-750 ml capacity segment is expected to hold a 43.2% market share by 2035.

Bottles are forecasted to dominate the market, holding a 73.6% share by 2035.

"The temperature-controlled packaging solution market is driven by the rising demand for safe transportation of temperature-sensitive products. With sectors like pharmaceuticals, food, and cosmetics investing in innovative packaging technologies, this market is poised for long-term expansion. As regulatory standards evolve, the focus on sustainability and efficiency in packaging will be key to meeting market demands." Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).





What propels the growth of Temperature Controlled packaging Solutions market?

“Growing Demand for Biologics to Propel the Growth”

Demand for biologics is anticipated to outpace overall pharmaceutical spending growth, and biologics are expected to represent 20% of the total expenditure of the industry in the foreseeable future. This unprecedented shift towards structurally-complex biotechnology drugs that require continuous temperature control plays a substantial part in the raising the demand for temperature-controlled packaging solutions across the globe. Introduction to novel therapies such as stem cells, monoclonal antibodies, and r-proteins has made the use of temperature controlled packaging solutions necessary.

What’s with Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions?

“Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Gaining Traction in Pharmaceutical Logistics”

Pharmaceutical products require different temperature ranges during transit along with proper compilation and sorting, which is required for efficient deliveries of such products to the respective pharmacies. Use of the active cooling method is not preferred when ordered quantity of pharmacies is low in volume, as it is not economical for a distributor to deliver products with different temperature range requirements at every pharmacy location with a single van. For such cases, the passive cooling method, which is a more cost-effective temperature controlled shipper packaging, can help distributors. The transportation of temperature-sensitive products with use of passive systems such as temperature controlled packaging offers better flexibility of transportation and ease of handling, and reduces damage during transportation.

Rental Packaging Solutions being preferred?

“Rising Adoption of Rental Packaging Solutions”

There has been a growing preference for more cost-effective temperature controlled packaging shippers/containers. Several players operating in the temperature controlled packaging solutions market are offering rental solutions, attributable to the high costs of durable insulated containers prominently used in the food industry. The presence of logistic/packaging companies that offer renting solutions has an adverse impact on the sales revenues of one-time use shippers and containers. However, only a handful of companies currently offer rental temperature controlled packaging solutions designed for pharmaceuticals manufacturers and are mainly concentrated in the developed countries. Moreover, emerging local and regional players are entering the market, which is further affecting the sales revenue for manufacturers. Manufacturers in the temperature controlled packaging solutions market can gain profits by offering rental solutions in this increasingly competitive market.

What are the Challenges to Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions market?

Regulation like 21 CFR 211.150 does talk about the distribution procedures pertaining to temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products. The WHO has also put forth these regulations. They fall in the category of GDP (Good Distribution Practices) regulations. The product’s efficiency is thus ascertained by managing passive and active shipments for air and road transport for several cold chains.

Standard tests are being conducted for validating the packaging system’s ability regarding maintenance of temperature range. As per the IATA (International Air Transport Association), TCR (Temperature Control Regulations) do contain information and needs (Government regulations, Carrier Regulations, Packaging, and likewise) prior to shipping any of the temperature-sensitive products. The ISTA (International Safe Transit Association) has set standards on the count of package transportation at the global level. These standards are inclusive of 3A, 7E, 20, and 7D.

With need to check environmental pollution, the EU has put forth regulations for recovering post-consumer waste. The cold chain gives packaging waste owing to certain players adopting obsolete delivery solutions. Compliance with the regulations mentioned above is definitely a challenge, particularly for the emerging economies.

Report Preview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/temperature-controlled-packaging-solutions-market

Challenges Faced by the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solution Market

Rising Costs of Raw Materials: The increasing cost of materials such as advanced insulation, temperature-regulating films, and packaging components puts pressure on manufacturers to balance product quality with affordability, affecting overall pricing strategies. Regulatory Compliance and Standards: Temperature-controlled packaging solutions need to comply with various global regulations, such as those set by the FDA, WHO, and other regional health organizations. Adhering to these stringent standards can be complex, time-consuming, and costly. Supply Chain and Logistics Challenges: Maintaining the integrity of temperature-sensitive goods during transportation, especially over long distances or in remote areas, can be difficult. Unpredictable weather, transport delays, and inadequate storage conditions further complicate supply chain management. Environmental Impact: As sustainability becomes more critical, there is growing pressure to reduce the environmental footprint of temperature-controlled packaging. Traditional packaging solutions often rely on non-biodegradable materials, making it a challenge for companies to find eco-friendly alternatives that maintain temperature control. Technological Advancements and Innovation: Keeping up with rapidly evolving technologies in materials and tracking systems presents challenges for market players. Incorporating advanced solutions like smart packaging or IoT-based tracking systems requires significant investment in research and development.



Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Industry Report Scope

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2025-2035 Historical Data Available for 2018-2024 Market Analysis US$ Mn/Bn for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Turkey, Egypt, North Africa, South Africa, and GCC Countries Key Market Segments Covered System Type, Product Type, Application, End-use, and Region Key Companies Profiled Sonoco Products Company

Pelican Bio Thermal LLC

Snyder Industries Inc.

GEBHARDT Logistic Solutions GmbH

ACH Foam Technologies, LLC

TKT GmbH

Cold Chain Technologies

Cryopak Industries Inc.

Sofrigam SA Ltd.

va-Q-tec AG

Saeplast Americas Inc.

Inmark, LLC

Tempack Packaging Solutions S.L.

EcoCool GmbH

Exeltainer SL

American Aerogel Corporation

Softbox Systems Ltd.

DGP Intelsius Ltd.

NanoCool





Temperature Controlled Packaging Solution Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

In terms of product type, the market for temperature controlled packaging solutions is divided into active system and passive system. Active system include refrigerated containers, refrigerated trucks and vans and electrically powered units. Passive systems include, insulated shippers, and insulated boxes, phase-change material (PCM)-based system and vacuum insulated panels (VIPs).

By Payload Capacity:

In terms of capacity, the market for temperature controlled packaging solutions is segmented into small (<20 liters), medium (20 - 150 liters), large (>150 liters).

By Material Type:

Multiple materials used for making temperature controlled packaging solutions includes polymer based, glass, metal, others. The polymer based materials include expanded polystyrene (EPS), polyurethane (PU), polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene (PE).

By Temperature Range:

Temperature ranges in the temperature controlled packaging solutions include frozen (-20°c and below), chilled (2°c to 8°c) and ambient (15°c to 25°c).

By End Use:

End users of temperature controlled packaging solutions include healthcare, food and beverages, chemicals and others. Healthcare includes pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biological samples. Food and beverages include fresh produce, meat, poultry, seafood, dairy products and processed foods. Chemicals consist specialty chemicals and industrial chemicals. Others include cosmetics, flower and plants.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa are covered.

German Translation

Es wird prognostiziert, dass der globale Markt für temperaturkontrollierte Verpackungslösungen in den kommenden Jahren ein erhebliches Wachstum verzeichnen wird. Jüngsten Marktanalysen zufolge wird erwartet, dass die Branche von 13,8 Mrd. USD im Jahr 2025 auf 23,6 Mrd. USD bis 2035 wachsen wird, was einer CAGR von 5,5 % im Prognosezeitraum entspricht. Im Jahr 2024 erwirtschaftete der Markt einen Umsatz von 13,1 Mrd. USD, was seine wachsende Rolle in verschiedenen Sektoren unter Beweis stellt.

Einer der Haupttreiber dieses Wachstums ist der Gesundheitssektor, der stark auf temperaturkontrollierte Verpackungen angewiesen ist, um die Sicherheit, Wirksamkeit und Wirksamkeit temperaturempfindlicher Produkte wie Pharmazeutika, Biologika und Impfstoffe zu erhalten. Mit den strengen regulatorischen Anforderungen an den Transport und die Lagerung dieser Produkte ist die Nachfrage nach fortschrittlichen Verpackungslösungen gestiegen. Bis 2035 wird erwartet, dass der Gesundheitssektor mehr als 37 % des Gesamtmarktanteils ausmachen wird, was seine entscheidende Rolle bei der Förderung der Marktexpansion unterstreicht.

Es wird erwartet, dass der steigende Bedarf an zuverlässigen Kühlkettenlösungen im Gesundheitswesen zusammen mit Fortschritten in der Verpackungstechnologie das Marktwachstum vorantreiben wird. Da Unternehmen bestrebt sind, die gesetzlichen Vorschriften einzuhalten und die Produktintegrität zu gewährleisten, werden die Investitionen in temperaturkontrollierte Verpackungslösungen weltweit weiter steigen.

Verständnis des Marktes für temperaturkontrollierte Verpackungslösungen

Der Markt für temperaturkontrollierte Verpackungslösungen bezieht sich auf die Branche, die Verpackungssysteme anbietet, die speziell entwickelt wurden, um einen konstanten Temperaturbereich für temperaturempfindliche Produkte während der Lagerung, Handhabung und des Transports aufrechtzuerhalten. Diese Lösungen sind entscheidend für die Gewährleistung von Produktintegrität, Qualität und Sicherheit, insbesondere in Branchen wie Pharmazie, Biotechnologie, Lebensmittel und Getränke sowie Chemie.

"Der Markt für temperaturgeführte Verpackungslösungen wird durch die steigende Nachfrage nach einem sicheren Transport von temperaturempfindlichen Produkten angetrieben. Mit Sektoren wie Pharmazeutika, Lebensmitteln und Kosmetika, die in innovative Verpackungstechnologien investieren, ist dieser Markt für eine langfristige Expansion gerüstet. Mit der Weiterentwicklung der regulatorischen Standards wird der Fokus auf Nachhaltigkeit und Effizienz bei Verpackungen der Schlüssel sein, um die Marktanforderungen zu erfüllen." Sagt ein leitender Berater Ismail Sutaria im Bereich Verpackung bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Die entscheidende Rolle temperaturgeführter Verpackungen bei der Erfüllung der Verbrauchernachfrage nach Frische, Sicherheit und Convenience

Da die Nachfrage nach Frischwaren, Milchprodukten und Tiefkühlprodukten weiter steigt, haben sich temperaturgeführte Verpackungslösungen zu einem entscheidenden Element für die Aufrechterhaltung der Produktqualität, Sicherheit und Verbraucherzufriedenheit entwickelt. Mit der zunehmenden Betonung gesundheitsbewusster Entscheidungen und der zunehmenden Verlagerung hin zum Online-Shopping treiben Lebensmittelprodukte den Bedarf an fortschrittlichen Verpackungslösungen voran, die die gewünschte Temperatur in der gesamten Lieferkette erhalten.

Gesundheitsbewusste Verbraucher verlangen heute mehr Komfort beim Kauf von frischen und gefrorenen Lebensmitteln, was temperaturgeführte Verpackungen zu einem unverzichtbaren Instrument macht, um sicherzustellen, dass die Produkte die Verbraucher in optimalem Zustand erreichen. Dieser Trend wird durch den Aufstieg des E-Commerce weiter verstärkt, bei dem die Verbraucher erwarten, dass ihre Lebensmittel pünktlich, frisch und sicher ankommen, ohne Kompromisse bei der Qualität einzugehen.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Marktbericht für temperaturkontrollierte Verpackungslösungen

Der globale Markt für temperaturgeführte Verpackungslösungen verzeichnete im historischen Zeitraum von 2020 bis 2024 eine CAGR von 4 %.

Der Marktwert für temperaturgeführte Verpackungen erreichte im Jahr 2024 13,1 Milliarden US-Dollar, was ein positives Wachstum widerspiegelt.

Kanada wird voraussichtlich mit einer CAGR von 5,8 % bis 2035 in Nordamerika führend sein.

Es wird erwartet, dass Spanien in Europa bis 2035 eine CAGR von 4,6 % aufweisen wird.

Es wird erwartet, dass das Kapazitätssegment von 251-750 ml bis 2035 einen Marktanteil von 43,2 % halten wird.

Es wird prognostiziert, dass Flaschen den Markt dominieren und bis 2035 einen Anteil von 73,6 % halten werden.

Herausforderungen auf dem Markt für temperaturkontrollierte Verpackungslösungen

Steigende Kosten für Rohstoffe: Die steigenden Kosten für Materialien wie fortschrittliche Isolierungen, temperaturregulierende Folien und Verpackungskomponenten setzen die Hersteller unter Druck, ein Gleichgewicht zwischen Produktqualität und Erschwinglichkeit herzustellen, was sich auf die allgemeine Preisstrategie auswirkt. Einhaltung gesetzlicher Vorschriften und Standards: Temperaturkontrollierte Verpackungslösungen müssen verschiedenen globalen Vorschriften entsprechen, z. B. denen der FDA, der WHO und anderer regionaler Gesundheitsorganisationen. Die Einhaltung dieser strengen Standards kann komplex, zeitaufwändig und kostspielig sein. Herausforderungen in der Lieferkette und Logistik: Die Aufrechterhaltung der Integrität temperaturempfindlicher Güter während des Transports, insbesondere über lange Strecken oder in abgelegenen Gebieten, kann schwierig sein. Unvorhersehbares Wetter, Transportverzögerungen und unzureichende Lagerbedingungen erschweren das Lieferkettenmanagement zusätzlich. Auswirkungen auf die Umwelt: Da Nachhaltigkeit immer wichtiger wird, wächst der Druck, den ökologischen Fußabdruck von temperaturgeführten Verpackungen zu reduzieren. Herkömmliche Verpackungslösungen beruhen oft auf nicht biologisch abbaubaren Materialien, was es für Unternehmen zu einer Herausforderung macht, umweltfreundliche Alternativen zu finden, die die Temperaturkontrolle aufrechterhalten. Technologischer Fortschritt und Innovation: Mit den sich schnell entwickelnden Technologien bei Materialien und Tracking-Systemen Schritt zu halten, stellt die Marktteilnehmer vor Herausforderungen. Die Integration fortschrittlicher Lösungen wie intelligenter Verpackungen oder IoT-basierter Tracking-Systeme erfordert erhebliche Investitionen in Forschung und Entwicklung.



Wettbewerbslandschaft

Wichtige Teilnehmer im Geschäft mit temperaturgeführten Verpackungslösungen entwickeln und bringen neue Waren auf den Markt. Sie schließen sich mit verschiedenen Organisationen zusammen und erweitern ihre geografische Reichweite. Einige von ihnen arbeiten auch mit lokalen Marken und Start-up-Unternehmen zusammen, um neue Produkte herzustellen.

Hauptakteure auf dem Markt für temperaturkontrollierte Verpackungslösungen

Sonoco Products Unternehmen

Pelican BioThermal LLC

Snyder Industries Inc.

GEBHARDT Logistic Solutions GmbH

ACH Foam Technologies, LLC

TKT GmbH; Technologien für die Kühlkette

Cryopak Industries Inc.

Sofrigam SA GmbH

va-Q-tec AG

Saeplast Americas Inc.

Inmark, LLC

Tempack Packaging Solutions S.L.

EcoCool GmbH

Exeltainer SL

American Aerogel Corporation



Wichtige Entwicklungen auf dem Markt für temperaturkontrollierte Verpackungslösungen

Im Oktober 2024 bringt Peli BioThermal Credo Vault™ auf den Markt, einen innovativen Massengutversender, der thermische Zuverlässigkeit und Echtzeitüberwachung für Pharma- und Life-Sciences-Sendungen bietet.

Im Oktober 2024 stellte Cold Chain Technologies ("CCT") Tower Cold Chain ("Tower") vor, einen globalen Anbieter von hochentwickelten passiven, wiederverwendbaren Kühlkettenlösungen. Über die Bedingungen des Erwerbs wurde Stillschweigen vereinbart.

Marktsegmentierung für temperaturkontrollierte Verpackungslösungen

Nach Produkttyp:

In Bezug auf den Produkttyp wird der Markt für temperaturkontrollierte Verpackungslösungen in aktives System und passives System unterteilt. Zu den aktiven Systemen gehören Kühlcontainer, Kühlfahrzeuge und -transporter sowie elektrisch betriebene Einheiten. Zu den passiven Systemen gehören isolierte Shipper und isolierte Boxen, Systeme auf Basis von Phasenwechselmaterial (PCM) und vakuumisolierte Paneele (VIPs).

Nach Nutzlastkapazität:

In Bezug auf das Fassungsvermögen ist der Markt für temperaturgeführte Verpackungslösungen in kleine (<20 Liter), mittlere (20 - 150 Liter) und große (>150 Liter) unterteilt.

Nach Materialtyp:

Zu den verschiedenen Materialien, die für die Herstellung temperaturkontrollierter Verpackungslösungen verwendet werden, gehören Polymerbasis, Glas, Metall und andere. Zu den polymerbasierten Materialien gehören expandiertes Polystyrol (EPS), Polyurethan (PU), Polypropylen (PP) und Polyethylen (PE).

Nach Temperaturbereich:

Die Temperaturbereiche der temperaturkontrollierten Verpackungslösungen umfassen gefroren (-20 °C und darunter), gekühlt (2 °C bis 8 °C) und Umgebungstemperatur (15 °C bis 25 °C).

Nach Endverwendung:

Zu den Endverbrauchern von temperaturkontrollierten Verpackungslösungen gehören das Gesundheitswesen, die Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie, die chemische Industrie und andere. Das Gesundheitswesen umfasst Arzneimittel, Impfstoffe und biologische Proben. Zu den Lebensmitteln und Getränken gehören frische Produkte, Fleisch, Geflügel, Meeresfrüchte, Milchprodukte und verarbeitete Lebensmittel. Chemikalien bestehen aus Spezialchemikalien und Industriechemikalien. Andere umfassen Kosmetika, Blumen und Pflanzen.

Nach Region:

Abgedeckt werden die wichtigsten Länder Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Ostasiens, Südasiens und des Pazifiks, Westeuropas, Osteuropas, des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

