Gradle Inc’s Develocity Wins InfoWorld 2024 Technology of the Year Award

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year in a row, Develocity , Gradle’s leading software platform for improving developer productivity and happiness, was named the winner of InfoWorld’s 2024 Technology of the Year Award in the “DevOps: Productivity” category. The esteemed award honors the best companies and products demonstrating exceptional innovation and delivering significant value across software development, AI, cloud computing, and DevOps. This recognition validates Gradle’s ongoing positive impact on software development teams and the industry at large.





Develocity addresses the process bottlenecks that most negatively impact the developer experience, including the toil and frustration associated with a lack of observability into build performance and failure root causes, slow builds, and inefficient troubleshooting. It uses a combination of performance acceleration technologies to maximize test and build speeds, as well as a unique suite of observability tools such as failure analytics, flaky test detection, and trend dashboards that expose the details of each build and test.

“This recognition is a testament to the work our team has done over the past year to bring Develocity’s observability and acceleration capabilities to more developers by extending our support to more build and language ecosystems,” said Hans Dockter, co-founder and CEO of Gradle Inc. “At Gradle, we strive to deliver the kind of innovation that enables teams to overcome productivity challenges and spend more time focused on what they do best–creating great code. That’s why some of the world’s top business and technology brands like Netflix, LinkedIn, and Airbnb use Develocity to help their developers reach their full potential for productivity and joy.”

This year’s InfoWorld Technology of the Year Awards featured 50 finalists and 20 winners selected by a panel of InfoWorld editors and external reviewers. According to InfoWorld, these companies represent the pinnacle of excellence across the information technology landscape, spanning AI and machine learning, cloud computing, DevOps, and software development.

Speaking of their selection process, the judges stated that Develocity “continues to be impactful in improving developer productivity so that features can be delivered to market quickly. Analytics and other dashboards provide insights into where the bottlenecks are across all systems.”

Alongside this award, Gradle was recognized by Intellyx’s Fall 2024 Digital Innovator Award . Additionally, Develocity was named a finalist for the 2024 DevOps Dozen Awards in the “Best Observability Solution” category, as well as the 2024 DevOps Agile Skills Association Awards in the “DevOps Service Provider” category.

The full list of finalists and winners of the 2024 Technology of the Year Awards can be found here . To learn more about Develocity’s award-winning features, visit https://gradle.com .

About Gradle

Gradle Inc. is the company behind the popular open-source Gradle Build Tool, which is downloaded over 50 million times a month, and the provider of Develocity, the leading software platform for improving developer productivity and happiness. Gradle is also pioneering the emerging practice of Developer Productivity Engineering (DPE) . Elite development teams from companies like Netflix, LinkedIn, ASML, Airbnb, Microsoft, Nasdaq, SAP, and others, practice DPE to deliver quality software more rapidly at scale. They achieve this by leveraging Develocity’s innovative build and test performance acceleration technologies and analytics to proactively improve the reliability of the developer toolchain and make failure troubleshooting more efficient.

