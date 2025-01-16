Dynamo AI and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Advanced Generative AI Solutions to Government Agencies

SAN FRANCISCO and RESTON, Va., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamo AI, a leading provider of compliant-ready AI for the enterprise, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership in which Carahsoft will serve as Dynamo AI’s Master Government Aggregator®. As such, Carahsoft will make Dynamo AI’s solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and its contracts vehicles including the NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners.

“This partnership allows us to leverage Carahsoft’s extensive network and expertise to expand our reach within the Public Sector,” said Vaikkunth Mugunthan, CEO at Dynamo AI. “By combining our advanced generative AI solutions with Carahsoft’s proven distribution channels, we can support Government agencies more effectively as they guardrail AI. Our solutions are designed to enable AI use cases by providing end-to-end oversight for AI model risk. We are thrilled about the opportunities this collaboration will bring in advancing the state of AI within the Public Sector.”

Dynamo AI’s suite of solutions includes DynamoEval, DynamoEnhance and DynamoGuard, each designed to address critical aspects of generative AI implementation for Government agencies. DynamoEval provides a comprehensive evaluation of generative AI models to identify and assess risks related to privacy, security, hallucination, compliance, and performance. DynamoEnhance then offers strategies for these identified risks, ensuring that AI operations are not only safer but also more reliable. Finally, DynamoGuard delivers real-time guardrailing for generative AI applications and can be deployed on edge devices. This functionality enhances both privacy and security, providing Government agencies with greater control and protection over their AI systems.

“We are looking forward to making Dynamo AI’s generative AI solutions more easily accessible to the Public Sector,” said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. "Carahsoft and our reseller partners understand the vital role generative AI plays in protecting government agencies' critical assets. We are pleased to contribute by simplifying the procurement process for these essential solutions."

Dynamo AI is available through Carahsoft’s (SEWP) V contract NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, SW2 contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Aggregator # AR2472 and OMNIA Partners #R191902. For more information, contact the Dynamo AI team at Carahsoft at (844) 445-5688 or DynamoFL@carahsoft.com.

About Dynamo AI

Dynamo AI provides end-to-end security and compliance solutions to prepare enterprises for emerging AI regulations. The company’s Generative AI solutions include DynamoEval, DynamoEnhance and DynamoGuard and can be deployed using Dynamo AI’s pre-built infrastructure within the customer’s environment. Dynamo AI’s product suite has enabled some of the largest enterprises to streamline compliant productionization of Generative AI use-cases. Learn more at https://www.carahsoft.com/dynamo-ai

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

