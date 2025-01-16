DSV, 1148 - MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT

Company Announcement No. 1148
Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act it is hereby announced that BlackRock, Inc. (BlackRock) has informed DSV A/S (DSV) that BlackRock has changed its holding of shares/voting rights and of other financial instruments acc. to section 39(2) of the Danish Capital Markets Act in DSV as follows:
Change as of 10 January 2025
|BlackRock’s share capital and voting rights in DSV
|Holding in DSV
previously
|Holding in DSV as of 10 January 2025
|Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in %
|4.96%
|5.00%
|Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in %
|0.92%
|0.76%
|BlackRock’s total share capital and voting rights in %
|5.88%
|5.77%
As of 10 January 2025, BlackRock directly or indirectly controls 13,887,012 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in DSV, corresponding to 5.77% of the entire share capital and voting rights in DSV.
Change as of 13 January 2025
|BlackRock’s share capital and voting rights in DSV
|Holding in DSV
previously
|Holding in DSV as of 13 January 2025
|Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in %
|5.00%
|4.95%
|Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in %
|0.76%
|0.81%
|BlackRock’s total share capital and voting rights in %
|5.77%
|5.77%
As of 13 January 2025, BlackRock directly or indirectly controls 13,878,236 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in DSV, corresponding to 5.77% of the entire share capital and voting rights in DSV.
Change as of 15 January 2025
|BlackRock’s share capital and voting rights in DSV
|Holding in DSV
previously
|Holding in DSV as of 15 January 2025
|Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in %
|4.95%
|5.02%
|Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in %
|0.81%
|0.73%
|BlackRock’s total share capital and voting rights in %
|5.77%
|5.76%
As of 15 January 2025, BlackRock directly or indirectly controls 13,856,622 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in DSV, corresponding to 5.76% of the entire share capital and voting rights in DSV.
Contacts
Investor Relations:
Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 36 38, stig.frederiksen@dsv.com
Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, alexander.plenborg@dsv.com
Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S
Attachment