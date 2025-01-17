Solv Protocol (SOLV), a Decentralized Protocol, Will Be Initially Listed on CoinW Exchange

Dubai, UAE, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform , will initially list Solv Protocol (SOLV), a decentralized protocol, on DeFi Zone. For all CoinW users, the GPS/USDT will be officially available for trading on January 17th, 2025, at 10:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of GPS, we are launching the “ GPS Bounty Program" event with a reward pool of 10,000 USDT.

Revolutionizing Bitcoin Liquidity with Solv Protocol

Solv Protocol (SOLV) is a decentralized protocol that enhances Bitcoin’s liquidity and yield potential. With SolvBTC, Solv Protocol brings innovative cross-chain financial solutions that integrate seamlessly with multiple blockchains, including Arbitrum and Merlin Chain. The protocol's commitment to security is evident, having undergone rigorous audits by top firms such as Quantstamp, Certik, SlowMist, Salus, and Secbit.

Backed by Binance and Blockchain Capital, Solv Protocol has raised $25 million in funding and secured a Total Value Locked (TVL) exceeding $1.2 billion.

Unlocking Utility: SOLV Token’s Role in the Ecosystem

The native token, SOLV, powers the Solv Protocol ecosystem with key utilities:

· Governance: SOLV holders influence protocol decisions through voting.

· Staking: Participants earn protocol emissions by staking SOLV on the platform’s abstraction layer.

· Fee Discounts: SOLV holders enjoy reduced fees, including redemption fees for SolvBTC.

With a transparent and robust tokenomics structure, SOLV ensures fair distribution across various segments, including community rewards, ecosystem development, and private investors, aligning with the project's vision of long-term sustainability.

10,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 10,000 USDT equivalent SOLV prize pool has been up for grabs from January 17th, 2025, at 10:00 (UTC) to January 23rd, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of 10,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

