Ashton Thomas Private Wealth Announces Key Hires; Bolsters West Coast Presence

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashton Thomas Private Wealth, an Arax Investment Partners firm, today announced that Mark Cavalier, Jonathan Smith and Gregory Weiss have joined the firm as Managing Directors and Partners. They will join former Wells Fargo Senior Vice President and Group Finance Officer, Michael Hansen, as well as four administrative staff, to establish a new Ashton Thomas office in San Francisco’s Financial District, which will serve as a hub for the firm’s growth in the Western region.

Prior to joining Ashton Thomas, Mr. Cavalier, Mr. Smith and Mr. Weiss served as Principals of the No. 16 Wall Street Private Wealth Management Group at Wells Fargo Advisors, where they managed over $2.5 billion in client assets. Together, they bring decades of experience helping individuals and institutions to coordinate tailored wealth management strategies, and a dedicated commitment to top-tier client service. In their new roles, they will form the Pacific Private Wealth Group, with a focus on servicing the needs of foundations, business entities and affluent individuals and families in the Bay Area and beyond.

“This move is the capstone of our careers and culmination of our decades of experience in wealth management," said Mr. Cavalier. "After extensive research and rigorous due diligence on qualifying firms, we chose to advance our advisory practice at Ashton Thomas Private Wealth due to its financial experience and insights, cutting-edge technology and shared commitment to excellence. We're excited about the possibilities this partnership brings for our clients, and we’re committed to supporting Ashton Thomas' future growth in the Western region.”

Aaron Brodt, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ashton Thomas added, “We are thrilled to welcome Mark, Jonathan and Greg to Ashton Thomas. We view this milestone as a meaningful statement about our growth trajectory and future vision. Through patience and perseverance, we have planted a flag in the financial epicenter of the West Coast, with a team of accomplished financial professionals who share our commitment to building an intentional culture and delivering focused solutions for wealth advisors and their clients.”

“Ashton Thomas and Arax continue to command the attention of top advisor teams around the country,” added Haig Ariyan, Chief Executive Officer at Arax Investment Partners and Chairman of Ashton Thomas. “The powerful combination and depth of resources for private wealth clients and ownership options for advisors means we are not only competitive, we are setting the standard for what leading wealth advisory teams will demand from partner firms going forward.”

About Ashton Thomas Private Wealth

Ashton Thomas is a diversified financial services firm committed to a culture of excellence, integrity, and respect in every aspect of its business. Through its various entities listed below, Ashton Thomas serves foundations, businesses, and affluent individuals and families by providing a range of services which include fee-based financial planning and investment portfolio management, retirement plan consulting, securities brokerage, life and health insurance, and income tax preparation. The firm also strives to remain at the forefront of technological innovation and thought leadership within the financial services industry.

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth, LLC, (“ATPW”), founded in 2010, and Ashton Thomas Advisors, LLC ("ATA"), founded in 2024, are SEC-registered investment advisers which provide fee-based financial planning, portfolio management, pension consulting, and fund manager selection services. Ashton Thomas Securities, LLC, (“ATS”) is a dually registered entity. ATS registered with FINRA as a broker-dealer in 1984 and provides securities brokerage services. ATS became an SEC-registered investment adviser in 2008 and provides fee-based financial planning, portfolio management, pension consulting, and fund manager selection services. Ashton Thomas Insurance Agency, LLC, (“ATIA”) provides life and health insurance brokerage services. ATIA also provides income tax services through its DBA, Ashton Thomas Tax Advisory. Representatives of the entities listed may only conduct business for which they are licensed, if required, and with residents of the states and jurisdictions in which they are properly registered and/or licensed.

About Arax Investment Partners

Arax Investment Partners is a rapidly growing, multi-boutique wealth management platform making strategic control investments in best-in-class operating companies in partnership with their founders and management teams. Arax is focused on making strategic investments and supporting RIAs, hybrid wealth managers, and advisor teams seeking a new growth platform to scale their businesses.

Arax enables its partners and affiliates to be entrepreneurial and focus on delivering industry-leading financial services to their clients. Firms within the Arax network benefit from a seasoned management team with a successful track record of scaling wealth platforms, M&A experience, capital sourcing capabilities and company-building expertise backed by a proven investor with an extensive network, RedBird Capital Partners. Our experienced leaders, multi-platform structure and growth equity partnership create a unique advantage for our partners. For more information, please go to www.araxpartners.com.

