C3ntro Telecom Upgrades Data Center Network in Mexico with Infinera’s GX Series Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that C3ntro Telecom (C3ntro), Mexico’s leading provider in AI-enabled fiber networks and data center connectivity solutions in Mexico and the U.S., successfully deployed Infinera’s GX Series-based ICE6 800G solution and GX Open Line System (GX OLS) to upgrade and connect its long-haul network between Mexico City and Queretaro and interconnect all data centers across both cities with a groundbreaking capacity of 1.6 Tb/s (2x800G) optical redundant transmission. The upgraded network will offer new and enhanced data center services in key markets in Mexico to meet the increasing demands of its customers.

C3ntro Telecom, a licensed Mexican operator, delivers a carrier-grade fiber network across 3,000 km of Mexico’s top cities, offering dark fiber and wavelength services for seamless, low-latency data center interconnectivity. Purpose-built for hyperscalers, carriers, and cloud service providers, it supports existing and upcoming facilities with redundant infrastructure.

This deployment enables C3ntro Telecom to upgrade its network with Infinera’s GX Series solution. C3ntro has expanded fiber capacity and enhanced performance with 100G and 400G wavelengths to support high-bandwidth applications between all data centers in Mexico and Queretaro. This robust, future-proof connectivity addresses growing demands driven by AI-powered applications and cloud-based solutions, enabling data center operators to offer their customers high-capacity, cost-effective services with reliability and superior performance.

“With over 30 years of experience in delivering integrated cutting-edge solutions, we have become a trusted network operator in the region. We selected Infinera’s GX Series solution for this critical network upgrade for its reliable open optical and high performance – enabling us to interconnect data centers with the capabilities and services that our customers demand. Infinera’s team delivered on a short deployment schedule and upgraded our network in record time without compromising quality,” said Simon Masri, C3ntro Telecom CEO.

“With Infinera’s proven track record of delivering innovative solutions, we are excited to partner with C3ntro to deploy our GX Series solution across Mexico, helping C3ntro offer expanded and enhanced services to their customers,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales at Infinera. “Infinera’s solutions provide network operators like C3ntro with scalable, high-performance optical solutions that can be quickly deployed without interruption of service to allow companies to upgrade their networks to meet rapidly increasing customer demands.”

About C3ntro

C3ntro Telecom operates a state-of-the-art carrier-grade fiber network across Mexico’s major cities, offering dark fiber and wavelength services for low-latency, high-performance data center interconnectivity. Designed for hyperscalers, carriers, and cloud service providers, our network features reliable, redundant infrastructure to support current and future needs. With over 30 years of experience, we also provide voice, SMS, virtual numbers, and traffic management services, making us a trusted partner for carriers, CPaaS providers, and enterprises. For more information, visit www.c3ntro.com or contact dataquotes@c3ntro.com.

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions and advanced optical semiconductors that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

