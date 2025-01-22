Noom Introduces Free AI-Powered Personalized Health Report to Promote Living Better Longer

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noom , the leading digital healthcare company committed to chronic disease prevention and empowering people to live better longer, today unveiled two free features available to everyone: AI Body Scan and Noom Body Age.

Both free and paid members of Noom can now conduct a ten-second body scan with their smartphone camera and receive, within minutes, a personalized health report that includes a 3D model representing the person today and a “Future Me” version that predicts body shape at his or her goal weight. In addition to making the feature available for free, Noom extended its Personalized Health Report by adding Noom Body Age, a metric predicting how an individual’s metabolic health compares to others, based on a large U.S. population data set. In addition to Noom Body Age, the scan and report provides important health metrics, such as body fat percentage, lean mass, waist-to-hip ratio, and fat mass, among others.

“Noom’s mission is to empower everyone, everywhere to live better longer,” said Geoff Cook, Chief Executive Officer of Noom. “We don’t aim to help only those who pay to subscribe but ‘everyone, everywhere.’ I’m proud of our extraordinary team for redefining how people measure and understand their health so they can make decisions to live better longer.”

Noom’s AI Body Scan provides an effective tool for improving long-term health, as body composition significantly impacts heart health, metabolism, and physical resilience. Noom’s solution goes beyond traditional measurements like weight and BMI to analyze metrics such as lean mass and body fat percentage. This offers a more detailed and meaningful picture of overall health. AI Body Scan is specifically designed to address the muscle loss that often accompanies weight loss by adding body composition tracking to Noom’s program without the need for expensive hardware. Preserving muscle helps prevent sarcopenic obesity, a serious condition characterized by excess fat and diminished muscle mass, which can lead to increased health risks and reduced quality of life.

In addition to AI Body Scan, all Noom members can now access their Noom Body Age, a new, proprietary metric that provides a personalized comparison of one’s metabolic health and can be used to track improvements over time. Noom Body Age is calibrated on a large population of U.S. adults. Users receive a personalized health report based on a 10-second scan with their smartphone.

The health report contains several categories:

Noom Body Age & Future Me Body Age vs chronological age

Body Fat Percentage, Lean Mass, and Fat Mass

Basal Metabolic Rate

Body Measurements

Current age is based on the person's birth date, Noom Body Age is calculated using biological and health data, and Future Me Body Age is projected based on the client's desired body composition improvements based on their weight loss goal with Noom.

“Noom Body Age can provide a useful view into how you compare with others your age. There is evidence linking metabolic age, which Noom Body Age is based on, with the risk of developing metabolic syndrome and machine learning is being used with metabolic markers to predict health span and lifespan ,” continued Cook. “We’re excited to bring new ways for people to engage with their health comprehensively and offer actionable steps toward becoming the best version of yourself.”

An effective way to improve Noom Body Age for most people is through weight loss while maintaining or increasing muscle mass, a process that Noom’s paid offerings support with features such as Muscle Defense™ and GLP-1 Companion programs . Noom members can use these tools after they receive their personalized health report to further enhance their health journey.

The free AI Body Scan and Noom Body Age Prediction tools are now available to all tiers within the Noom app.

About Noom:

Noom is a digital healthcare company empowering everyone, everywhere to live better longer, through an unwavering commitment to innovation and whole-person health. Noom connects people to content, coaching, community, and clinicians to promote positive behavior and healthy habits, in an effort to promote healthspan and better living. Noom Health works with leading health plans and employers offering Noom Med with SmartRx, Noom GLP-1 Companion, Noom Weight with GLP-1Rx, and Noom Diabetes Prevention to millions of covered lives. The company has been awarded multiple grants from the National Institutes of Health and was the first mobile application to be recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a certified diabetes prevention program. With offices in New York City and Princeton, NJ, Noom has been named one of Inc.’s Best Places to Work, Quartz’s Best Workplaces for Remote Workers, and Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Technology. For more information, please visit noom.com , subscribe to our blog , or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Contact:

Brandyn Bissinger

comms@noom.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ccc180d3-4875-4d97-be15-fe66b015da23

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bca9f5c4-8bc4-412f-be16-ad1b14dd6424