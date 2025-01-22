New partnership between Westland Express and BGO elevates digital insurance experience for property managers and tenants

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Express, one of Canada’s leading online tenant insurance providers, has partnered with BGO to become the insurance provider for BGO’s tenants. This collaboration introduces a seamless, fully integrated insurance solution through the Westland Express Ziptenant platform, significantly reducing administrative work for property managers while providing tenants with an easy way to purchase and manage their coverage online. This partnership marks a significant step toward streamlining tenant insurance for BGO’s properties across Canada.

“We’re thrilled about this partnership because it means property managers at BGO can now enjoy a seamless, digital-first insurance experience,” says James Malcolm, Vice President, Westland Express. “Our integration with Yardi through the Express Ziptenant platform significantly enhances operational efficiency for property managers, while empowering tenants to secure insurance quickly and conveniently.”

This collaboration provides several key benefits for property managers, including:

Real-time policy visibility, allowing them to access up-to-date information on tenants with active policies at any time

Comprehensive tenant coverage that auto-enrolls tenants at lease signing, ensuring immediate coverage

Embedding insurance solutions directly into leasing and renewal workflows, providing real-time compliance tracking and automated updates

Reducing administrative burden, improving efficiency, and minimizing the risk of compliance gaps

By offering a streamlined digital experience, Westland Express simplifies the process of securing tenant insurance and eliminates the need for manual tracking. As a result, property managers can focus on other priorities, while tenants enjoy a hassle-free insurance process. For more information, visit https://westlandexpress.ca/.

With this partnership, Westland Express continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner for property managers and REITs across Canada, providing tailored solutions that enhance operational efficiency, ensure tenant compliance, and generate additional revenue streams.

- 30 -

About Westland Express

Westland Express is your all-in-one destination for seamless digital insurance solutions. Specializing in tenant insurance, Westland Express also offers travel, pet, estate planning, and E&O programs, providing hassle-free coverage anytime, anywhere. Explore our products at westlandexpress.ca.

About BGO

For more information about BGO visit: https://bgo.com/.

Attachment