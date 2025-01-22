Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Tax Characteristics of Its 2024 Distributions

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) announced today the tax characteristics of its 2024 distributions. The tax reporting will be done on Form 1099-DIV and shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of dividends. The characteristics of the Company’s distributions are as follows:

Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (CUSIP 105368203)

2024 Dividend Dates Record 1/4

Payment 1/18 Record 4/4

Payment 4/18 Record 7/3

Payment 7/18 Record 10/9

Payment 10/24 Totals % of Annual Total Gross Distribution Per Share

(Boxes 1a+2a+3)

$ 0.150000 $ 0.150000 $ 0.150000 $ 0.150000 $ 0.600000 100.0 % Taxable Ordinary Dividend

(Box 1a)

$ 0.057996 $ 0.057996 $ 0.057996 $ 0.057996 $ 0.231984 38.6 % Qualified Dividend Income

(Box 1b)

$ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Total Capital Gain Distribution

(Box 2a)

$ 0.007275 $ 0.007275 $ 0.007275 $ 0.007275 $ 0.029100 4.9 % Total Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

(Box 2b)

$ 0.005219 $ 0.005219 $ 0.005219 $ 0.005219 $ 0.020876 Section 897 Ordinary Dividend

(Box 2e)

$ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Section 897 Capital Gain

(Box 2f)

$ 0.005219 $ 0.005219 $ 0.005219 $ 0.005219 $ 0.020876 Non-dividend Distribution

(Box 3)

$ 0.084729 $ 0.084729 $ 0.084729 $ 0.084729 $ 0.338916 56.5 % Section 199A Dividend

(Box 5)

$ 0.057996 $ 0.057996 $ 0.057996 $ 0.057996 $ 0.231984

Pursuant to Treas. Reg. § 1.1061-6(c), the Company reports the following for purposes of section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code:

2024 Dividend Dates Record 1/4

Payment 1/18 Record 4/4

Payment 4/18 Record 7/3

Payment 7/18 Record 10/9

Payment 10/24 Totals One-Year Distributive Amounts $ 0.007275 $ 0.007275 $ 0.007275 $ 0.007275 $ 0.029100 Three-Year Distributive Amounts $ 0.007275 $ 0.007275 $ 0.007275 $ 0.007275 $ 0.029100

A full tax report is available on our website at www.brandywinerealty.com - Investor Relations - 1099 Reporting.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 147 properties and 21.1 million square feet as of September 30, 2024. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together. For more information, please visit www.brandywinerealty.com.

Company / Investor Contact:



Tom Wirth

EVP & CFO

610-832-7434

tom.wirth@bdnreit.com