OPTIZMO Technologies Honored with SB100 Award in the 2024 Best of Small Business Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPTIZMO Technologies, the leading platform for email suppression list management, data security, and email compliance, proudly announces its recognition as an SB100 Award winner in the 2024 Best of Small Business Awards™, presented by Small Business Expo.

The SB100 Award celebrates the Top 100 small to mid-sized businesses in the United States, honoring their growth, innovation, and contributions to the national economy. As one of the most prestigious awards for small businesses, this accolade highlights OPTIZMO’s continued leadership and dedication to delivering cutting-edge compliance solutions to the digital marketing and email industries.

“Everyone at OPTIZMO is honored to be named an SB100 Award winner,” said Khris Thayer, CEO and Co-Founder of OPTIZMO. “Our success is built on a foundation of innovation, collaboration, and a relentless focus on empowering our clients to achieve their compliance goals. This recognition underscores the hard work of our team and the trust of our clients, and we’re proud to be recognized for driving progress in our industry.”

The Best of Small Business Awards™ is one of the largest annual business recognition programs in the U.S., celebrating excellence across a range of categories. Organized by Small Business Expo—one of America’s biggest and most-attended B2B networking event, trade show, and conference—the awards showcase the vision and achievements of small businesses across the nation.

Since its founding, OPTIZMO has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation in email compliance, serving clients across affiliate and digital marketing with tools that enhance data security and ensure adherence to industry regulations and best practices. Winning the SB100 Award affirms the company’s commitment to driving excellence and fostering growth in the evolving digital marketing landscape.

For more information about OPTIZMO Technologies and its award-winning compliance solutions, visit www.optizmo.com .

About OPTIZMO

OPTIZMO Technologies is the recognized thought leader in the email and online marketing space for email suppression list management, email campaign management, data management, and risk mitigation services relative to email compliance. With an expert staff in pursuit of unrivaled efficiency, innovative technology, and an insatiable desire to problem-solve, clients find a customer-centric business model that not only enhances the way OPTIZMO clients do business but drives the company forward. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has offices and team members in Charleston, Denver, and Brisbane, Australia.

Media Contact:

Antonio Jones

Marketing Manager

antonio@optizmo.com