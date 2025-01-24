Purpose Investments Announces Expansion of Its Yield Shares Suite with the Filling of the Preliminary Prospectus for 8 New ETFs

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. ("Purpose Investments") is pleased to announce that it has filed and received a preliminary prospectus with the Canadian securities regulators for the proposed launch of eight new yield-focused single-stock ETFs, expanding its acclaimed Yield Shares suite. These ETFs are designed to provide investors with monthly income while maintaining exposure to leading global companies.

The new Yield Shares ETFs include:

Yield Shares ETF Ticker Underlying Company Costco (COST) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YCOS Costco Palantir (PLTR) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YPLT Palantir UnitedHealth (UNH) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YUNH UnitedHealth Group JPMorgan (JPM) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YJPM JPMorgan Coinbase (COIN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YCON Coinbase Netflix (NFLX) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YNET Netflix Broadcom (AVGO) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YAVG Broadcom Tech Innovators Yield Shares Purpose ETF YMAG Broadcom, Amazon, Tesla, Microsoft, Meta, Alphabet, Apple, and Nvidia



"Since launching in 2022, Purpose Yield Shares has become a leading choice for investors seeking monthly income while maintaining growth exposure to the world’s top companies. In response to strong client demand, we are excited to expand our lineup to include high-growth technology and innovation leaders while also diversifying into market pioneers within the consumer staples, financial, and healthcare sectors. These new ETFs enhance the breadth of the Yield Shares suite, offering investors a wider range of opportunities to generate monthly income from industry giants while participating in their long-term growth," said Yuan Gao, Vice President of Product. "The Yield Shares lineup remains dedicated to providing investors with access to high-quality companies with strong fundamentals and long-term growth potential. These new ETFs enable investors to continue benefiting from exposure to market leaders driving innovation and economic progress while earning monthly income. Whether in technology, consumer staples, financial services, or healthcare, our Yield Shares suite delivers a compelling mix of income and capital appreciation potential, allowing investors to share in the success of industry leaders."

Each ETF seeks to provide shareholders with (i) long-term capital appreciation through purchasing and holding common stock of the underlying companies, including by using leverage through cash borrowing to purchase common stock of the underlying companies and (ii) distributions by writing covered call options and/or cash covered put options on a portion of the fund’s portfolio.

The Tech Innovators Yield Shares Purpose ETF (Ticker: YMAG) intends to provide investors with exposure to a basket of leading global technology and innovation-driven companies while generating income by writing covered call options and/or cash-covered put options on a portion of the portfolio.

YMAG provides investors with a one-ticket solution to gain exposure to the Nasdaq trillion-dollar market cap club while generating monthly income. Known as "BATMMAAN," this select group of industry leaders—Broadcom, Amazon, Tesla, Microsoft, Meta, Alphabet, Apple, and Nvidia—is driving technological innovation across artificial intelligence, cloud computing, digital services, and next-generation infrastructure, positioning themselves as key players in the future of technology and economic growth.

Building on the success of the Yield Shares lineup, these new ETFs will aim to offer investors monthly cash distributions alongside exposure to the long-term growth potential of industry-leading companies.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $23 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

A preliminary long-form prospectus relating to the ETFs (the “Preliminary Prospectus”) has been filed with the Canadian securities commissions or similar authorities. You cannot buy securities of the ETFs until the relevant securities commissions or similar authorities issue receipts for the final prospectus of the ETFs. Important information about the ETFs is contained in the Preliminary Prospectus. Copies of the Preliminary Prospectus may be obtained from Purpose, or at www.purposeinvest.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Fund distribution levels and frequencies are not guaranteed and may vary at the manager’s sole discretion.