Radiology Information Systems Market Size to Soar to USD 2.61 Billion by 2032, Growing at a 9.2% CAGR – SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Radiology Information Systems Market size was valued at USD 1.18 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.61 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 9.2% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

Market Overview

The Radiology Information Systems market is witnessing significant growth due to rising healthcare digitalization, increasing demand for efficient workflow management in radiology, and growing adoption of integrated healthcare IT solutions. Radiology Information Systems play a crucial role in managing imaging workflows, patient data, and reporting, thereby streamlining radiological processes and enhancing diagnostic accuracy.

Demand for RIS is being driven by the need for advanced systems capable of integrating with other healthcare information platforms, such as Picture Archiving and Communication Systems and Electronic Health Records. Supply-side dynamics are bolstered by continuous technological advancements and the development of cloud-based and web-based solutions, providing scalability and remote access. Furthermore, government initiatives promoting healthcare IT adoption, particularly in developed regions, are fueling market expansion. For example, as of 2023, over 84% of hospitals in the U.S. utilized cloud-based or web-based healthcare IT systems, underscoring a shift towards digital transformation in healthcare.





Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting for Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market

As of 2023, over 85% of imaging centers globally have integrated some form of Radiology Information System (RIS). The growing reliance on advanced RIS is attributed to their ability to streamline patient scheduling and reporting. For example, in North America, the adoption of RIS in diagnostic imaging centers rose by 14% year-over-year. This trend highlights the increasing demand for automation in radiology workflow management.

The healthcare IT sector allocated approximately 12% of its $290 billion global budget in 2023 to Radiology Information Systems and related tools. Investments are particularly notable in regions such as Europe and Asia-Pacific, where governments and private players are upgrading legacy systems to meet modern diagnostic demands.

Between 2020 and 2023, the number of radiological procedures managed by RIS systems increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. By 2032, it is projected that RIS will support over 2.1 billion procedures annually, driven by technological advancements and increased healthcare accessibility in emerging markets.

In 2023, cloud-based RIS solutions accounted for approximately 38% of the total RIS market. This shift towards cloud adoption is fueled by the growing need for secure, scalable, and remote-accessible solutions in healthcare IT. North America and Europe lead this trend, with cloud-based RIS adoption rates exceeding 45% in healthcare institutions.

Studies indicate that implementing RIS has reduced diagnostic errors by 20% in healthcare facilities leveraging AI-powered RIS solutions. For instance, a leading hospital network in Europe reported a 15% improvement in diagnostic accuracy within a year of deploying an advanced RIS system integrated with PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System).

Radiology Information Systems Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.18 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 2.61 billion CAGR CAGR of 9.2% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Healthcare IT adoption, AI integration, and increasing imaging diagnostics demand

Segment Analysis

By Deployment Mode

In 2023, the web-based segment held the largest revenue share of over 76%. This dominance is attributed to the affordability, scalability, and accessibility of web-based solutions. Government initiatives, such as the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Federal Health IT Strategic Plan, have been pivotal in driving adoption. Web-based RIS systems support telemedicine and remote consultations, providing seamless access to patient and imaging data worldwide. Additionally, their lower cost of entry and reduced IT infrastructure requirements make them particularly appealing to smaller healthcare practices.

By Product

The integrated RIS segment accounted for the highest revenue share, exceeding 66% in 2023. Integrated solutions are favored for their ability to connect seamlessly with PACS and EHR systems, improving workflow efficiency, reducing data entry errors, and enhancing compliance with regulatory standards. Integrated RIS has been associated with a 30% reduction in medication errors and a 25% increase in operational efficiency for hospitals.

By End Use

The hospitals and clinics segment dominated with a revenue share of over 79% in 2023. The high volume of radiological procedures performed in these settings necessitates advanced information management systems. Government incentives, such as the U.S. HITECH Act, have further propelled adoption in hospitals and clinics, ensuring streamlined operations across multiple departments.

Radiology Information Systems Market Segmentation

By Product

Integrated RIS

Standalone RIS

By Deployment Mode

Web-based

Cloud-based

On-premise

By End Use

Hospitals & Clinics

Outpatient Department (OPD) Clinics

Others

Regional Analysis

North America led the RIS market with a commanding revenue share of 48% in 2023. The region’s advanced digital infrastructure, supportive regulatory policies, and proactive government initiatives have fueled adoption. Rising cancer prevalence and a focus on improving diagnostic efficiency are additional growth drivers. For instance, Sanofi’s USD 180 million investment in AI advancements for oncology reflects the region’s commitment to healthcare innovation.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing adoption of digitalization in hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, a growing elderly population, and a rising prevalence of chronic diseases drive this growth. According to Globocan, Asia-Pacific accounted for 9.7 million of the 19 million new cancer cases reported globally in 2020.

Key Recent Developments

March 2024: GE HealthCare launched an enhanced RIS software designed to integrate seamlessly with AI-powered diagnostic tools.

GE HealthCare launched an enhanced RIS software designed to integrate seamlessly with AI-powered diagnostic tools. January 2024: Siemens Healthineers introduced a cloud-based RIS platform, enabling real-time data sharing and remote radiology consultations.

Siemens Healthineers introduced a cloud-based RIS platform, enabling real-time data sharing and remote radiology consultations. December 2023: Agfa HealthCare announced the rollout of its advanced integrated RIS-PACS solution in European healthcare facilities.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Adoption Rates, 2023

5.2 User Demographics, By User Type and Roles, 2023

5.3 Feature Analysis, by Feature Type

5.4 Cost Analysis, by Software

5.5 Integration Capabilities

5.6 Regulatory Compliance, by Region

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Radiology Information Systems Market by Product

8. Radiology Information Systems Market by Deployment Mode

9. Radiology Information Systems Market by End Use

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

