Quadient Teams Up with Buzz Bingo to Bring Convenient Parcel Lockers to Bingo Clubs Across the UK

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announces a partnership with Buzz Bingo to deploy Parcel Pending by Quadient automated lockers in 35 of its 81 bingo clubs across the UK, with plans for further installations in the future. This collaboration enhances parcel collection, delivery, and return convenience while improving the customer experience at Buzz Bingo locations.

Buzz Bingo is the UK’s largest bingo operator, managing high street clubs nationwide. These clubs foster a vibrant community where friends and family come together, making them an ideal setting to introduce convenient and secure parcel services. Quadient is a rapidly growing network of intelligent lockers accepting deliveries and returns from major carriers such as Royal Mail, DPD, Evri, and UPS. The lockers also support innovative services such as convenient key drop-offs with Keynest.

Katia Bourgeais Crémel, Director, Lockers Automation for Europe at Quadient, said: “We’re thrilled to bring our intelligent lockers to Buzz Bingo clubs, offering a secure and user-friendly solution for parcel collection. This collaboration enhances the experience for Buzz Bingo members, encourages more visitors, and supports sustainable last-mile delivery solutions. By making parcel delivery more accessible, we are also strengthening connections within local communities and look forward to seeing how this partnership evolves. This is another successful step forward in the expansion of our open locker network across the UK, as we continue to seek new partnerships to provide safe and convenient parcel collection and drop-off solutions to everyone.”

Quadient continues to expand its locker network across key markets in the United States, Japan, and Europe. With more than 25,000 units now installed worldwide, the company is steadily progressing toward its long-term goal of deploying 40,000 units globally by 2030. Learn more at parcelpending.com.

About Quadient®

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

