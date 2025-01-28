3D Printing Elastomers Market to USD 2501.9 Million by 2032, Owing to Rising Demand for Flexible and Durable Materials in Advanced Manufacturing | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The 3D Printing Elastomers Market size was USD 299.6 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2501.9 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 26.6% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Growth and Innovation in the 3D Printing Elastomers Market: Transforming Industries with Customization and Performance

The 3D printing elastomers market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing adoption of additive manufacturing technologies across various industries. Elastomers, known for their flexibility and durability, are essential in applications such as automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer goods. The demand for customized, lightweight, and high-performance components is propelling the use of 3D-printed elastomers.

Advancements in 3D printing technologies have enabled the production of complex geometries and intricate designs that were previously challenging to achieve with traditional manufacturing methods. This capability is particularly beneficial in sectors like aerospace and automotive, where lightweight and customized parts are crucial. In the medical field, 3D-printed elastomers are utilized for prosthetics, implants, and surgical tools, offering improved patient-specific solutions. The healthcare industry's focus on personalized medicine and rapid prototyping further boosts the demand for these materials.





Download PDF Sample of 3D Printing Elastomers Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1450

Key Companies:

Carbon Inc (Carbon Digital Light Synthesis, Epoxy Resin)

Henkel (Loctite 3D 3843, Loctite 3D 3955)

BASF SE (Ultrafuse 316L, Ultrafuse TPU 64D)

Dow Chemical Company (DOW 3D Printing Resin, DOW FILMTEC)

Formlabs (Tough 1500 Resin, Elastic Resin)

3D Systems Inc (Figure 4 Tough, Somos PerFORM)

Stratasys Ltd (Agilus30, TangoPlus)

Proto Labs Inc (Protomold, Protolabs Rapid Injection Molding)

Materialise NV (Magics Software, Mimics Innovation Suite)

EOS (EOS P 396, EOS Formulated Elastomer)

Evonik Industries AG (VESTOSINT, VESTAMID)

Arkema SA (N3xtDimension Resin, Arkema Rilsan)

Sinterit (Sinterit Studio, PA12 Flex)

EnvisionTEC (E-Shell 300, E-RigidForm)

The Lubrizol Corporation (Estane 3D TPU, Estane 3D 70A)

ExOne (X1 Metal, ExOne ProMetal)

Zortrax (Z-ULTRAT, Z-ABS)

HP Development Company L.P. (HP 3D High Reusability Powder, HP 3D Printing TPU)

LANXESS (Durethan, Desmopan)

Impossible Objects (Composite-Based Additive Manufacturing, CBAM)

3D Printing Elastomers Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 299.6 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 2501.9 Million CAGR CAGR of 26.6% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Form (Powder, Liquid, and Filament)

• By Material (TPE, SBR & SBS, and Others)

• By End-use Industry (Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, and Others) Key Drivers • Increasing demand across industries like automotive, healthcare, and consumer goods drives market growth.

If You Need Any Customization on 3D Printing Elastomers Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1450

Technological advancements in 3D printing, such as SLS and PBF, have revolutionized elastomer production by enabling precise, versatile, and efficient manufacturing of durable, complex parts with enhanced properties.

Technological advancements in additive manufacturing, particularly in 3D printing technologies like Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) and Powder Bed Fusion (PBF), have revolutionized the production of elastomers. These innovations allow for greater precision and material versatility, enabling the creation of highly functional and durable components. SLS and PBF technologies use advanced methods to fuse powdered materials layer by layer, offering exceptional accuracy and flexibility. As a result, manufacturers can now produce complex elastomeric parts with enhanced mechanical properties, meeting the demands of various industries while optimizing production efficiency and reducing waste. This progress continues to push the boundaries of 3D printing applications.

Market Trends in Elastomers: Powder-Based Solutions and Automotive Sector Dominance in 2023

By Form: The powder segment dominated with the market share over 48% in 2023 due to its multifunctionality, cost-effectiveness, and compatibility with advanced 3D printing technologies like Powder Bed Fusion (PBF) and Selective Laser Sintering (SLS). These elastomers can be used for various applications across industries, offering high precision and design flexibility. Their recyclability also contributes to their environmental appeal, making them a sustainable option. Additionally, powder-based elastomers are economically viable, as they can be reused, reducing waste and overall material costs, thus supporting long-term industrial use in a variety of sectors.

By End-User: In 2023, the automotive segment dominated with the market share over 30% in 2023. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for lightweight, durable components that enhance vehicle performance. Elastomers are particularly valued for their flexibility in 3D printing, which allows for the production of complex parts like seals, gaskets, and vibration-damping components. The ability to create custom parts rapidly and cost-effectively through 3D printing technology further accelerates production timelines and reduces manufacturing costs.

North America Leads 3D Printing Market with Over 46% Share in 2023

North America region dominated with the market share over 46% in 2023, largely due to its well-established industrial infrastructure and substantial investments in research and development (R&D). The United States, as the regional leader, plays a pivotal role with industries such as automotive, aerospace, and healthcare utilizing 3D printing technologies to produce advanced, high-performance parts. The region benefits from a robust ecosystem of technology providers, research institutions, and government support, which drive innovation and foster the rapid adoption of elastomers in 3D printing applications. North America's focus on manufacturing custom-engineered parts tailored to specific performance requirements further strengthens its position. This combination of technological expertise, strong industry sectors, and supportive infrastructure has made North America a key player in the global 3D printing market.

Buy Full Research Report on 3D Printing Elastomers Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1450

Recent Development

In January 7, 2025: Protolabs Enhances End-to-End Manufacturing Services

Protolabs has expanded its digital manufacturing platform to include full-service production, offering volume pricing, robust quality control, and comprehensive program management, all while retaining its rapid prototyping expertise.

In November 18, 2024: Carbon Launches EPU Pro Platform for Advanced Elastomers Carbon unveils the EPU Pro Platform, a groundbreaking single-part, dual-cure system for elastomeric resins in additive manufacturing, delivering improved usability, sustainability, and mechanical versatility for a wide range of end-use applications.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

Market Definition

Scope (Inclusion and Exclusions)

Research Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

Market Overview

Regional Synopsis

Competitive Summary

3. Research Methodology

Top-Down Approach

Bottom-up Approach

Data Validation

Primary Interviews

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

Market Driving Factors Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Model

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

By Production Capacity and Utilization, by Country, By Type, 2023

Feedstock Prices, by Country, By Type, 2023

Regulatory Impact, by l Country, By Type, 2023.

Environmental Metrics: Emissions Data, Waste Management Practices, and Sustainability Initiatives, by Region

Innovation and R&D, Product, 2023

6. Competitive Landscape

List of Major Companies, By Region

Market Share Analysis, By Region

By Product Benchmarking

Strategic Initiatives

Technological Advancements

Market Positioning and Branding

7. 3D Printing Elastomers Market Segmentation, by Form

8. 3D Printing Elastomers Market Segmentation, by Material

9. 3D Printing Elastomers Market Segmentation, by End-User

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/1450

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.