Partnership Aims to Improve Safe Water Access Across Tanzania

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Center (GWC) is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Tanzania’s Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) aimed at improving access to safe and reliable water for communities across Tanzania. This collaboration focuses on capacity development, leadership empowerment, and the implementation of sustainable water solutions tailored to local needs.

In November 2024, senior leaders from GWC and RUWASA met in Zanzibar to develop a plan to advance water access nationwide. This resulted in detailed strategies and commitments to enhance water services, emphasizing the importance of professional development and community engagement. In January, key leaders from both organizations met in Dodoma, Tanzania, to align on training plans. RUWASA confirmed its commitment to cost-sharing and emphasized the need for additional training programs, which GWC will support through technical assistance and post-training integration strategies. In February, GWC will train 35–40 RUWASA co-facilitators who will help train up to 300 RUWASA staff as part of a 2–3-year capacity-building program.





“Our partnership with RUWASA marks a pivotal step in our joint mission to ensure safe and sustainable water access for all Tanzanians,” said Benjamin Filskov, Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships and Program Development at GWC. “By focusing on capacity development, leadership, and sustainable practices, we are supporting communities with the skills and knowledge needed to maintain reliable water systems for generations to come.”

The partnership is aligned with Tanzania’s national goals and the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation. Through this joint effort, RUWASA and GWC aim to reach millions of Tanzanians who currently lack access to safe water, improving health outcomes and fostering economic development.

At Global Water Center (GWC), we believe everyone deserves access to safely managed water. Yet a shortage of skilled water technicians remains a significant barrier to achieving this goal. That is why GWC focuses on capacity development, technical assistance, and collaboration—equipping leaders to create sustainable solutions at the scale needed to end the global water crisis. As the go-to resource for the rural water sector, we have reached people in 131 countries. Learn more about our mission at www.globalwatercenter.org and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

