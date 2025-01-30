New Guide Boosts Sustainability of Solar Powered Water Systems

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Center (GWC) has released the Solar Powered Water Systems: Operations & Maintenance Guide, a groundbreaking resource designed to improve the long-term functionality of solar powered water systems (SPWS).

SPWS provide safe, reliable water to underserved communities around the world, but keeping them operable remains a persistent challenge. This guide bridges that gap by equipping service providers with practical tools, detailed instructions, and proven best practices to prevent costly breakdowns that put lives at risk. Covering everything from financial planning and safety protocols to daily, weekly, and annual maintenance tasks, the guide offers a comprehensive roadmap for sustaining SPWS. Its flexible design also allows for easy adaptation to different cultures and contexts, ensuring its effectiveness across diverse settings.





“Together, we’ve created a resource to keep safe water flowing, not for a moment, but for generations,” said Thomas Johnston, CEO of Global Water Center. “This guide is an essential step toward solving the global water crisis, equipping water professionals with the tools and knowledge to maintain these life-saving systems.”

The development of the Solar Powered Water Systems: Operations & Maintenance Guide was made possible through collaboration with Water Mission and international SPWS experts who volunteered their time and extensive expertise to ensure a high level of accuracy and applicability.

The guide is available for free download on GWC’s website, and the organization encourages its widespread use by operators, trainers, and technicians around the world.

About Global Water Center

At Global Water Center (GWC), we believe everyone deserves access to safely managed water. Yet a shortage of skilled water technicians remains a significant barrier to achieving this goal. That is why GWC focuses on capacity development, technical assistance, and collaboration—equipping leaders to create sustainable solutions at the scale needed to end the global water crisis. As the go-to resource for the rural water sector, we have reached people in 131 countries. Learn more about our mission at www.globalwatercenter.org and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Alyson Rockhold

Director of Global Engagement

Global Water Center

+1 346.273.9148

arockhold@globalwatercenter.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a5d3141-f705-4293-8c26-280087c17ffa