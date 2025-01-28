EverQuote to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 24, 2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results after the market close on Monday, February 24, 2025. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results, recent developments, and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET.

What: EverQuote Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call When: Monday, February 24, 2025 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Live Call: US Toll Free: (800) 715-9871

All Other: +1 (646) 307-1963

Conference ID: 4210704 Live Webcast and Replay: http://investors.everquote.com/

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online marketplace for insurance shopping, connecting consumers with our insurance provider customers, which includes both carriers and agents. Our vision is to be the leading growth partner for P&C insurance providers. Our results-driven marketplace, powered by our proprietary data and technology platform, is improving the way insurance providers attract and connect with consumers shopping for insurance.

For more information, visit https://investors.everquote.com and follow on LinkedIn .

Investor Relations Contact:

Brinlea Johnson

The Blueshirt Group

415-489-2193

brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com