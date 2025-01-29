Aircraft Mounts Market to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2034, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware , Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aircraft Mounts Market was valued at USD 886.5 million in 2024 and is projected to be worth USD 1.9 billion by the end of 2034, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The aviation sector has been expanding rapidly, driven by a rise in global air travel demand. As the middle class grows, especially in emerging markets, there is a significant increase in the need for air travel, thereby boosting the demand for more aircraft. This surge in air traffic has led to increased production by aircraft manufacturers, which in turn raises the need for various components, including aircraft mounts. These mounts help role in securing essential systems like engines, landing gears, and other vital parts of an aircraft. As airlines expand their fleets to meet the rising demand for passenger and cargo transport, the market experiences a proportional increase in demand for reliable, high-quality mounts.

The aircraft mounts market is divided into two main types: exterior and interior mounts. In 2023, exterior mounts held the largest market share at 60.4%. These mounts are designed to support vital compounds exposed to harsh conditions, such as landing gears and engines. Their durability is essential, as they must resist harsh environmental factors, including extreme temperatures, wind, and vibrations during flight. As aircraft demand increases, the need for innovative materials and designs to enhance the performance and longevity of exterior mounts also grows, fostering advancements in this segment.



Based on end-use, the market is segmented into OEM (original equipment manufacturer) and replacement. The replacement segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% over 2024-2032. This growth is driven by the necessity of replacing mounts to maintain aircraft safety, performance, and regulatory compliance. As aircraft age, their mounting systems may degrade, requiring replacement to ensure continued safe operation. Additionally, regular maintenance cycles and the need to upgrade mounts for new technologies further fuel the demand for replacement mounts, particularly in both commercial and military aircraft fleets.

U.S. aircraft mounts market generated USD 550 million by 2032. The region's robust aviation industry, which encompasses both civilian and military sectors, plays a vital role in this growth. Ongoing production, fleet expansion, and frequent upgrades all contribute to the increasing demand for aircraft mounts. Furthermore, the region’s emphasis on advanced materials and safety standards drives innovations and replacements of mounting systems, ensuring continued growth in the market.

Aircraft Mounts Market Players

Companies including Airloc Ltd., Angerole Mounts, LLC, Anti Vibration Methods (Rubber) Co. Ltd., Arkon Resources, Inc., Avionics Support Group, Inc., Butser Rubber, Cadence Aerospace, GMT Rubber-Metal-Technic Ltd., Guardian Avionics, Hutchinson Aerospace GmbH, LORD Corporation, Mayday Manufacturing, Meeker Aviation, MyGoFlight, RAM Mounts, and Shock Tech, Inc. are some firms working in aircraft mounts industry.

This aircraft mounts market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue (USD million) from 2021 to 2034, for the following segments:

Market, By Mount Types

Exterior Mounts Multiple mounts Pedestal mounts Platform mounts Sandwich mounts

Shock Mounts Interior mounts Galley mounts Panel mounts Floor mounts Headliner mounts Bulkhead mounts



Market, By Aircraft Type

Commercial aircraft

General aviation aircraft

Military aircraft

Market, By Material

Rubber

Steel alloys

Aluminum alloys

Nickel-based alloys

Polyamide

Others

Market, By Application

Vibration/shock isolation

Suspension

Engine mounts

