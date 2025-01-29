10:45 London, 12:45 Helsinki, 29 January 2025 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

RESOLUTIONS OF AFARAK GROUP SE’S EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Afarak Group SE’s Extraordinary General Meeting was held in Helsinki on 29 January 2025.

REDUCTION OF THE SHARE CAPITAL

The EGM resolved to reduce the share capital of the Company from EUR 23,642,049.60 by EUR 22,642,049.60 to transfer funds to the fund for invested unrestricted equity.

After the measure the share capital of the Company will be EUR 1,000,000.00 and the fund for invested unrestricted equity will increase correspondingly with EUR 22,642,049.60.

The entry into force of the reduction of the share capital is subject to the completion of the creditor protection procedure set out in Chapter 14 of the Limited Liability Companies Act.

All practical measures related to the reduction of the share capital shall be decided by the Board of Directors.

REDUCTION OF THE SHARE PREMIUM RESERVE

The EGM resolved to reduce the share premium reserve as evidenced by the Company’s balance sheet as of 31 December 2023 by transferring all funds recorded therein, i.e. EUR 25,223,189.79 to the Company’s fund for invested unrestricted equity.

The reduction of the share premium reserve is done without remuneration and will not have an effect on the number of shares, holdings of shares nor rights attached to the shares.

The entry into force of the reduction of the share premium reserve is subject to the completion of the creditor protection procedure set out in Chapter 14 of the Limited Liability Companies Act.

All practical measures related to the reduction of the share premium reserve shall be decided by the Board of Directors.

OTHER INFORMATION

Afarak Group SE has, on 29 January 2025, a total of 277,041,814 shares and votes and the Company holds in total 16,041,514 of its own shares in treasury.

The minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be available on the internet at the Company's website www.afarak.com at the latest on 12 February 2025.

IN HELSINKI, ON 29 JANUARY 2025

AFARAK GROUP SE

Guy Konsbruck

CEO

For additional information, please contact:

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

London Stock Exchange

Main media

www.afarak.com