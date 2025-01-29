Roller Bearings Market to hit $22.8 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The roller bearings market is predicted to reach USD 22.8 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc. This growth is largely driven by the rise in industrial activities, particularly within sectors like manufacturing, mining, and construction, which require machinery that utilizes roller bearings for optimal performance. As industries continue to automate and modernize, the demand for high-performance machinery equipped with durable components such as roller bearings is expected to increase.

The automotive industry remains a key player in the roller bearings market, using these components across various vehicle systems to reduce friction and improve efficiency. As vehicle production rises globally, the need for specialized bearings designed to meet the evolving demands of both traditional and electric vehicles also grows, further fueling market demand.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/12460

In addition to this, ongoing advancements in roller bearing design have led to products that offer superior load-carrying capacity, lower maintenance requirements, and longer service life. Recent innovations include bearings with integrated sensors for real-time condition monitoring and the use of lightweight materials that enhance durability. These advancements have broadened the applications of roller bearings in industries like aerospace and renewable energy.

Among the different types of roller bearings, cylindrical roller bearings led the market with a value of USD 5.7 billion in 2023. This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period, maintaining its dominant position in the market. Cylindrical roller bearings are favored for their ability to handle heavy radial loads and high-speed applications, making them indispensable across various industries. The increasing demand for energy-efficient and automated machinery is expected to drive further growth in this segment.

The roller bearings market from the automotive sector accounted for over 35.9% of the market revenue in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2032. The use of roller bearings in essential automotive systems like engines, transmissions, and suspension units plays a significant role in driving the market’s expansion. The shift toward electric and hybrid vehicles has further intensified the demand for high-performance bearings tailored to meet the specific needs of these vehicles.

In 2023, the U.S. dominated the roller bearings market, holding a 77.1% share. The country’s strong industrial base, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and thriving automotive sector are key drivers of this market dominance. As industrial sectors continue to grow, the demand for roller bearings is expected to remain robust in the coming years.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/12460

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definitions

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculations

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 3600 synopsis, 2021-2032

Chapter 3 Roller Bearings Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Disruptions

3.1.4 Future outlook

3.1.5 Manufacturers

3.1.6 Distributors

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Key news & initiatives

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.1.1 Industrial expansion and automation

3.6.1.2 Automotive industry growth

3.6.1.3 Technological advancements and product innovation

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1 High production costs

3.6.2.2 Emergence of alternative technologies

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter’s analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis

Browse more bearings industry reports @ https://www.gminsights.com/industry-reports/bearings/85

Related Reports: -

Self-Lubricating Bearings Market Size – By Product Type, By Material, By Load Capacity, By Friction, By Durability, By End-Use, By Distribution Channel, Analysis, Share, Growth Forecast, 2024 - 2032

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/self-lubricating-bearings-market

Bearings Market Size - By Type, By End Use Industry & Forecast, 2024 – 2032

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/bearings-market-report

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.