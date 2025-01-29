Cloudastructure Announces Approval to List Common Shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”), a cloud-based video surveillance platform with artificial intelligence (“AI”) and computer vision analytics, today announced that its Class A common shares (the “common shares”) have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “CSAI”. Cloudastructure common shares are expected to commence trading on Nasdaq on or about January 30, 2025.

“We are honored to have been approved for a direct listing of our shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market,” said James McCormick, Chief Executive Officer of Cloudastructure. “As a leader in intelligent security, Cloudastructure harnesses the power of AI-driven, cloud-based architecture to deliver adaptable, efficient, and cost-effective surveillance solutions across diverse industries. This direct listing offers us exposure to investors within the world’s most liquid and dynamic market. Importantly, it comes at a pivotal time for the Company as we are on a solid growth trajectory with a number of important upcoming milestones. Overall, the listing marks a new chapter for Cloudastructure, as we execute on our vision of becoming the definitive leader in AI-powered security solutions.”

Maxim Group LLC acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Cloudastructure in connection with the direct listing.

The Company also announced plans to launch a new Investor Relations section on its website https://investor.cloudastructure.com/ . This dedicated section will serve as a central resource for shareholders, featuring information such as stock information, press releases, shareholder meetings, FAQs, and more.

ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statements expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

Media Contact:

Kathleen Hannon

Sr. Communications Director

Cloudastructure, Inc.

Kathleen@cloudastructure.com.

(704) 574-3732