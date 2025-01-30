Traliant introduces new cultural competence training to drive workplace collaboration and innovation

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traliant, a leader in online compliance training, today announced the launch of its new Cultural Competence training, designed to empower employees and managers to navigate and thrive in diverse workplace environments.

In an increasingly global and interconnected business landscape, cultural competence has become more than just a soft skill — it's a strategic advantage. Traliant’s training highlights how mastering cultural competence enhances collaboration, reduces costly miscommunications and fosters innovation by leveraging diverse perspectives. With practical strategies and real-world scenarios, the course equips employees to build stronger relationships, handle differences constructively and create an environment where diverse teams can excel.

“Organizations today are seeking measurable ways to boost productivity, retain top talent and drive innovation," said Mike Dahir, CEO at Traliant. “Cultural competence training goes beyond inclusion; it directly impacts the bottom line by enhancing team dynamics, reducing turnover and positioning organizations to succeed in diverse markets."

Toxic workplace cultures cost U.S. companies $223 billion. Traliant’s training addresses these challenges by reducing microaggressions, unconscious bias and communication barriers — helping organizations build trust, retain talent, and achieve better results.

Traliant also released new Cultural Competence in Healthcare training for clinicians, nurses, and other healthcare professionals designed to improve patient outcomes and align with state and federal standards. This specialized course provides healthcare professionals with actionable insights into understanding patients’ cultural contexts, enabling them to deliver improved patient outcomes through more effective and personalized care.

To learn more about Traliant’s innovative training solutions, visit: https://www.traliant.com/.

About Traliant

Traliant, a leader in compliance training, is on a mission to help make workplaces better, for everyone. Committed to a customer promise of “compliance you can trust, training you will love," Traliant delivers continuously compliant online courses, backed by an unparalleled in-house legal team, with engaging, story-based training designed to create truly enjoyable learning experiences.

Traliant supports over 14,000 organizations worldwide with a library of curated essential courses to broaden employee perspectives, achieve compliance and elevate workplace culture, including sexual harassment training, diversity training, code of conduct training, and many more.

Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant holds a coveted position on Inc.’s 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for four consecutive years, along with numerous awards for its products and workplace culture. For more information, visit http://www.traliant.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact

Reagan Bennet

traliant@v2comms.com