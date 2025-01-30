Intelligent Evacuation System Market to USD 1368.6 Million by 2032, Owing to Growing Demand for Safety and Security Solutions in Critical Environments | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Evacuation System Market Size Analysis:

“The SNS Insider report indicates that the Intelligent Evacuation System Market size was valued at USD 768.8 million in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 1368.6 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.64% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Driving Safety and Efficiency: The Rapid Growth of the Intelligent Evacuation System Market

The intelligent Evacuation System Market is witnessing comparatively high growth owing to the high utilization of intelligent evacuation systems across several sectors due to the rising need for advanced safety and emergency response systems. These systems quickly, efficiently, and safely evacuate people in case of an emergency like fires, natural disasters, and other stand-alone systems. Technological advancements such as integration with voice evacuation systems, mass notification systems, and emergency lighting are contributing to the growth of this market. The rise in adoption of intelligent evacuation systems is further complemented by governments and regulatory bodies worldwide tightening safe practices. The increasing concern for the safety of public and private infrastructures such as commercial buildings, residential buildings and industrial buildings is driving the market growth. Moreover, the shifts in IoT, AI, and cloud-based solutions are improving these systems, making them more trustworthy, productive, and manageable.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Honeywell International – Voice Evacuation Systems

Bosch Security Systems – Emergency Lighting Systems

Siemens AG – Mass Notification Systems

Schneider Electric – Smart Emergency Lighting

Johnson Controls – Fire Alarm Systems

Mircom Group of Companies – Mass Notification Solutions

Eaton Corporation – Emergency Lighting

Kidde-Fenwal, Inc. – Fire Alarm and Detection Systems

Tait Communications – Emergency Communication Systems

UTC Climate, Controls & Security – Intelligent Evacuation Systems

Apollo Fire Detectors – Fire Detection and Alarm Systems

Edwards – Fire Alarm Systems

Intelligent Evacuation System Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 768.8 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 1368.6 Million CAGR CAGR of 6.64% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Increasing focus on public safety, especially in high-traffic areas like malls and airports, drives demand for efficient evacuation systems.



• Integration of AI, IoT, and cloud-based solutions enhances the performance and responsiveness of evacuation systems, making them more intelligent and automated.

Intelligent Evacuation System Market by Type: Emergency Lighting Leads with Dominance, While Voice Evacuation Systems Set for Fastest Growth

The emergency lighting segment dominated the market and represented significant revenue share of more than 41% in 2023. Emergency lighting – which is one of the most essential parts of an evacuation system – enables you to find and follow your exit when there is an emergency, particularly in the case of zero visibility, such as during a fire or where there is a loss of power. The presence of regulatory mandates for making commercial and industrial buildings equipped with emergency lighting systems coupled with increasing awareness regarding safety standards is driving the demand for emergency lighting market solutions.

Due to the need for clear and concise communication during emergencies, the voice evacuation systems segment is expected to see the fastest growth during the forecast period. These systems serve to deliver voice messages guiding people to safety from buildings, which minimizes confusion and panic. Thanks to advancements in AI and machine learning, these voice evacuation systems are now more intelligent and can be tailored to specific emergencies.

Intelligent Evacuation System Market by End-User: Commercial Segment Dominates, While Residential Sector Set for Fastest Growth

As businesses and commercial establishments must deploy advanced safety systems by law, the commercial segment dominated the intelligent evacuation systems market with a revenue share of more than 46% in 2023. In case of emergency, these systems would play an important role in ensuring the safety of all employees, customers, and visitors. The rising demand for smart evacuation systems is attributed to the increasing construction of commercial infrastructure such as office buildings, shopping malls, and airports.

The residential segment is anticipated to show the fastest growth in the Intelligent Evacuation System Market. With the continued evolution of smart home technologies, homeowners are seeking systems that can be integrated with devices already found in their homes, including advanced safety solutions. Intelligent Evacuation Systems In Residential Buildings are increasingly adopted among residential buildings due to greater awareness about fire safety, and natural disasters, among other emergencies.

Intelligent Evacuation System Market Segmentation:

By Type

Voice Evacuation Systems

Mass Notification Systems

Emergency Lighting

Others

By End - Use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others





Intelligent Evacuation System Market Regional Landscape: North America Leads, While Asia-Pacific Set for Fastest Growth

North America dominated the Intelligent Evacuation System Market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 35% in 2023. Growth of the Intelligent Evacuation Industry in the middle was Held back From Regional Demand Due To Stringent Safety Regulations Along with Rising Usage of Smart Technologies in the Commercial/Residential Sector

The Intelligent Evacuation System Market will have the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region. Rising demand for intelligent evacuation systems due to rapid urbanization, industrialization, and the increase of commercial and residential buildings in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Recent Developments in Intelligent Evacuation Systems: January 2024, Honeywell; February 2024, Bosch; March 2024, Siemens

Honeywell : Launched a new AI-powered emergency notification system for real-time alerts and evacuation instructions in high-risk environments.

: Launched a new AI-powered emergency notification system for real-time alerts and evacuation instructions in high-risk environments. Bosch : Introduced an upgraded voice evacuation system with enhanced integration with fire alarm systems for faster, more accurate evacuations.

: Introduced an upgraded voice evacuation system with enhanced integration with fire alarm systems for faster, more accurate evacuations. Siemens: Announced the acquisition of a leading smart lighting company to enhance emergency lighting solutions for evacuation systems in large commercial spaces.

