Digital Twin Consortium Launches Digital Twin Testbed Initiative

BOSTON, MA, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) announced its transformative Digital Twin Testbed initiative, an opportunity for members to showcase innovation in digital twin evolution. The initiative is a collaborative, holistic approach DTC members can use to develop, test, verify, and validate digital twin systems and advance digital-twin-enabling technologies.

"The DTC Digital Twin Testbed initiative opens new horizons for our members, allowing them to demonstrate how they're pushing the boundaries of digital twins and enabling technologies,”

said Dan Isaacs, GM and CTO of DTC.

The initiative builds on DTC foundational guidance, encompassing technical and business aspects:

The DTC Digital Twin Business Maturity Model, a dynamic maturity assessment framework aligned to digital twin lifecycle phases and Technology Readiness Levels (TRLs).

The DTC Platform Stack Architectural Framework provides a foundational understanding of best practice concepts for C-Suite and business leaders before they dive into technology selection or development.

The DTC Digital Twin Capabilities Periodic Table and Toolkit, an architecture and technology-agnostic requirements definition framework for organizations to design, develop, deploy, and operate digital twins based on use case capability requirements.

"Through the DTC Digital Twin Testbed initiative, Sev1Tech will be able to test the integration of emerging technologies, such as Generative AI, to enhance digital twin capabilities," said Greg Porter, Solution Architect for Sev1TEch, a member of the DTC Technical Advisory Committee and DTC Steering Committee representative. "This includes AI co-pilots that augment digital twin intelligence and digital twin-based multi-agent generative systems that enable increased autonomy and value."

The testbed initiative will support a maturity assessment framework of required digital twin capabilities based on quantifiable key performance indicators (KPIs) for testing, verification, and validation. This includes key attributes of digital engineering such as predictive modeling and simulation accuracy, AI-enhanced decision support and optimization, real-time synchronization and data integration, system-of-systems collaboration and information sharing, security and trust protocol implementation and validation, cross-platform interoperability and integration, and more.

The DTC Digital Twin Testbed initiative leverages the established knowledge base of the OMG Industry IoT Consortium® (IIC®), which, at its peak, had over twenty active testbeds.

Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) is Accelerating Digital Twin Innovation™. DTC executes the promise of digital twins and associated technologies by working closely with our members to accelerate the market. We do this by fostering development, raising awareness, increasing adoption, and improving the interoperability of digital engineering projects propelled by digital twins across many industries. DTC is a program of Object Management Group®. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org.