ASUS Announces the Ultra-Light Zenbook A14, Now Available for Pre-Order in Canada

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced that the Zenbook A14 (UX3407QA-DS52-CA) — the lightest 14-inch Copilot+ PC on the market1, and also the first all-Ceraluminum™ ASUS laptop, is now available for pre-order online on the ASUS Store, with shipments beginning on February 14th. It will also be available at select retailers starting February 14th, with additional configurations available later in the year. In addition to being the lightest 14-inch Copilot+ PC on the market2, the Zenbook A14 is also the first ASUS laptop boasting the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X® AI-enabled processor, offering extreme efficiency and up to 32 hours of battery life3.

Unload: Redefining thin and light

Weighing in at 990g (2.18lbs) – which is around 450g (1lb) less than most thin and light laptops4 – Zenbook A14 sets the new benchmark for ultraportable Copilot+ PCs. Its elegant, lightweight design is ideal for frequent travelers, allowing them to move effortlessly without being weighed down by their tech.

The chassis is crafted entirely from our innovative Ceraluminum™, a sumptuously tactile material that's 30% lighter and three times stronger than anodized aluminum. This advanced material ensures durability and portability, making it ideal for everyday use. The nature-inspired Iceland Gray colorway adds a sophisticated touch to the minimalist look, aligning with the Zenbook tradition of timeless design.

Unplugged: Multi-day battery life

Zenbook A14 delivers outstanding multi-day battery life, enabled by the power-efficient Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X Series processor and a high-capacity 70Wh battery. It can provide up to 32 hours of continuous video playback on a single charge, ensuring no interruption over the course of multiple working days.

The innovative thermal solution, featuring dual lightweight fans and a heat pipe, optimizes key component placement for quiet, effective cooling. With performance reaching up to 45W chipset power and a 0dB Whisper Mode for silent operation, the laptop offers exceptional power efficiency. Even when unplugged, Zenbook A14 delivers consistent performance with no drop in capabilities, making it the perfect travel companion for long flights, road trips, or meeting-packed days.

Unlimited: A Copilot+ PC driven by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X Series

With a Qualcomm® Hexagon NPU (up to 45 TOPS) for AI tasks, Zenbook A14 offers advanced Copilot+ PC experiences, offering real-time insights, performance optimization, and enhanced responsiveness for multi-tasking and productivity. Users can expect seamless video playback, efficient app loading, and rapid task switching.

Zenbook A14 comes with Microsoft Phone Link to allow users to connect their Android or iOS mobile phone to Windows. Additionally, it also comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon™ Seamless™ integration, which creates a cross-device ecosystem that allows users to switch between compatible Qualcomm® Snapdragon™-powered devices without interruption. It enhances productivity by enabling easy file sharing, screen mirroring, and synchronization between mobile devices and the laptop.

Security is a top priority with smart privacy features, including Adaptive Lock and Adaptive Dimming to secure sensitive information when users step away from the laptop, and a Microsoft Pluton security chip for an additional layer of hardware protection. The Windows passkey feature offers an added layer of login security.

Zenbook A14 also offers a refined user experience with an enlarged touchpad featuring Smart Gesture support for comfortable navigation, smudge-free keycaps on the well-spaced keys that have a comfortable 1.3mm travel, and a full suite of I/O ports that allows users to connect devices and peripherals without the need for adapters or dongles. The user-centric design also includes a precision-designed ASUS EasyLift™ hinge for stable, wobble-free screen opening and balanced weight distribution.

For an immersive multimedia experience, the Zenbook A14 boasts a 14-inch WUXGA Lumina OLED NanoEdge display that delivers vibrant colors and deep contrasts, supported by two powerful speakers for rich audio output. Snapdragon Sound™ features High-Resolution Audio for rich, detailed 24-bit / 192kHz sound, ultra-low latency to ensure audio syncs seamlessly with visuals, and advanced noise cancelation to reduce background noise for clear voice calls and immersive audio.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

The Zenbook A14 (UX3407QA-DS52-CA) powered by the Snapdragon™ X processor is available for pre-order now on the ASUS Store, with deliveries starting from February 14, 2025. More configurations will be available later in Q1.

Zenbook A14 (UX3407QA-DS52-CA), (beige) with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for CA$1, 2 99 at selected retailers and the ASUS Store, available for pre-order starting from today.

(UX3407QA-DS52-CA), (beige) with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for at selected retailers and the ASUS Store, available for pre-order starting from today. Zenbook A14 (UX3407QA-BS51-CB), grey version with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for CA$1, 44 9 in exclusivity on Best Buy and the ASUS Store, available starting from end of February 2025.

(UX3407QA-BS51-CB), grey version with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for in exclusivity on Best Buy and the ASUS Store, available starting from end of February 2025. Zenbook A14 (UX3407QA-DS51-CA), grey version with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for CA$1,649 at selected retailers and the ASUS Store, available later in Q1 2025.



SPECIFICATIONS

ASUS Zenbook A14 (UX3407)

Model UX3407QA-DS52-CA UX3407QA-BS51-CB UX3407QA-DS51-CA Marketing Name Zenbook A14 Operating System Windows 11 Home Color Zabriskie Beige Iceland Gray Iceland Gray Material Magnesium Aluminum Weight 990g (2.18lbs) Dimensions 31.07 x 21.39 x 1.34 ~ 1.59 cm (12.23" x 8.42" x 0.53" ~ 0.63") Display OLED, 14", 60Hz, 1920x1200, 100% DCI-P3 Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X Graphics Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU Memory 16GB LPDDR5X (on board) 16GB LPDDR5X (on board) 32GB LPDDR5X (on board) Storage 512 Gb PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) Keyboard English Bilingual French English Webcam 1080 FHD IR Camera Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3 IO Ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C (DP, PD support)

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack Battery 70Whr AC Adapter Type-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal Availability ASUS Store and selected retailers, pre-order now ASUS Store and Best Buy, late February ASUS Store and selected retailers later in Q1 MSRP C$1,299 C$1,449 C$1,649



¹ According to overall laptop weight, as of December 31, 2024 based on internal ASUS market analysis comparing Zenbook A14 (UX3407) with competing products in its class (laptops certified by Microsoft as Copilot+ PCs) from multiple vendors.

² According to overall laptop weight, as of December 31, 2024, based on internal ASUS market analysis comparing Zenbook A14 (UX3407) with competing products in its class (laptops certified by Microsoft as Copilot+ PCs) from vendors including Acer, Apple, HP, Huawei, Lenovo, Microsoft and Samsung.

³ Battery tests conducted by ASUS on August 7, 2024, using the 1080p Video Playback scenario. Test configuration: Zenbook A14 (UX3407), FHD OLED panel, Qualcomm Snapdragon X CPU, 1TB SSD, 32GB RAM. Test settings: WiFi enabled but disconnected (not connected to any access point), Windows Power Plan set to Balanced, display brightness set to 150cd/m2. Actual battery life may vary depending on product configuration, usage, operational conditions and power management settings. Battery life will decrease over the lifetime of the battery.

⁴ The 15-inch Apple Macbook Air (M3 chip) is 3.3 lbs. The 14-inch Lenovo Slim 7i Aura Edition is 2.84 lbs. The 13.8-inch Microsoft Surface 7th Edition is 2.96 lbs.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93149c0f-c652-42c7-a4ac-03d1b2c752fe