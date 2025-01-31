WOOD & Co Reinitiated Coverage of Šiaulių Bankas

31 January 2025. WOOD & Co, a leading regional investment bank in Emerging Europe, has reinitiated independent equity research coverage of Šiaulių Bankas (SAB1L). The initiation report includes an analysis suggesting a target price of EUR 0.96.

WOOD & Company Financial Services teams, located in Warsaw, Prague, Bucharest, Bratislava, Milan and London are highly experienced, have deep roots in Emerging Europe, providing wide range of products and services for investors, including Equity Sales, Electronic Trading, DMA and FIX, Equity Structured Products, Equity Research and Equity Capital Markets.

Šiaulių Bankas stock is also covered by Swedbank, Estonian investment research firm Enlight Research, Norwegian investment bank Norne Securities and Erste Group Research. The analysts’ evaluations are available to investors on Šiaulių Bankas IR website.

If you would like to receive Šiaulių Bankas news for investors directly to your inbox, subscribe to our newsletter.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division

tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt