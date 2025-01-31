Blockmate subsidiary Hivello commences token sale

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH1) (“Blockmate” or the “Company”) is pleased to confirm that its subsidiary, Hivello Holdings Ltd has commenced a public token sale event for its native token.

The Hivello platform offers its users a passive income stream in exchange for their unutilized computing power to third party networks.

Blockmate will not be directly issuing any tokens or receive any proceeds from the public token sale.

The token will be issued by the Swiss-based HVLO Association, under licence from Hivello Holdings Ltd.

Key details of the $HVLO token are outlined in the media release published by Hivello below.

Hivello Announces Public Token Sale on DAOMaker, HyperGPT, & EclipsePad

London & Amsterdam, January 28, 2025 – Hivello, the innovative DePIN mining platform, is thrilled to announce the public token sale of its native token, $HVLO, set to commence on January 31, 2025. The sale will be hosted on three prominent launchpads: DAOMaker, HyperGPT, and EclipsePad, offering participants equal opportunities to invest in the future of decentralized physical infrastructure networks.

The $HVLO token sale is structured as a fair launch, ensuring that every participant receives the same terms. This approach underscores Hivello's commitment to decentralization and fairness in the rapidly evolving Web3 landscape.

Key Details of the $HVLO Token Sale:

Public Sale Start Date: January 31, 2025

Launchpads: DAOMaker, HyperGPT, EclipsePad

Token Unlock Schedule: 25% of tokens will be unlocked at the Token Generation Event (TGE). A one-month cliff will follow the initial unlock. The remaining tokens will vest over a period of five months. Team tokens will remain locked for nine months, ensuring alignment with the community's long-term interests.





Hivello's unique approach to DePIN mining allows users to earn rewards by connecting unused computer resources to decentralized networks. The platform's aspirational goal to integrate with every reputable DePIN positions it as a future leader in the DePIN ecosystem.

"We are incredibly proud of the vibrant community that has grown around Hivello. Decentralization is not just a technological advancement; it's a fundamental shift towards empowering humanity. With the upcoming token sale, our community now has the opportunity to take a stake in Hivello's future, further aligning our shared vision of making DePIN mining so intuitive and accessible that onboarding the next 100 million users becomes a given," said Domenic Carosa, Chairman and Co-founder of Hivello.

Participants interested in the $HVLO token sale can find more information and the official launchpad links here: https://www.hivello.com/HVLO-token

The token is being issued by HVLO Association (Switzerland) under licence from Hivello Holdings Ltd.

(ENDS)

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate Ventures is a venture creator focussing on building fast growing technology businesses relating to cutting edge sectors such as blockchain, AI and renewable energy. Working with prospective founders, projects in incubation can benefit from the Blockmate ecosystem that offers tech, services, integrations and advice to accelerate the incubation of projects towards monetization. Recent projects include Hivello (download the free passive income app at www.hivello.com ) and Sunified, digitising solar energy.

The leadership team at Blockmate Ventures have successfully founded successful tech companies from the Dotcom era through to the social media era. Learn more about being a Blockmate at: www.blockmate.com .

Blockmate welcomes investors to join the Company’s mailing list for the latest updates and industry research by subscribing at https://www.blockmate.com/subscribe .

About Hivello

Hivello is an aggregator of DePIN projects that allows any user to participate in a variety of DePIN networks with just a few clicks. This eliminates the technical hurdles that many users face when trying to join these networks, and allows users to generate an extra source of income by mobilizing their idle computers. We aim to create a simple app that allows users to contribute their computer resources with no technical knowledge required.

For more information about Hivello and to stay updated on its developments, visit www.hivello.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Justin Rosenberg, CEO

Blockmate Ventures Inc

justin@blockmate.com

(+1-580-262-6130)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on the assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Blockmate disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.